Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
A shortage of ICU beds in Phuket may be coming soon according to an epidemiologist at the main government hospital, Vachira Phuket Hospital. Phuket governor held a live broadcast press conference this morning where the doctor explained that, with the spread of the B.117 variant which is more transmissible and often leads to pneumonia, she fears beds will fill quickly as infection numbers increase across the province.
The first and second wave of Covid-19 saw very little pneumonia, but national reports on the third wave show about one-in-four infections have pneumonia symptoms. Only 10% of cases in Phuket have severe symptoms, while 30% have light pneumonia symptoms, and about 50% see no symptoms. Still, even 10% may require a lot of ventilators and overwhelm the health care system. At the government hospital, there are 200 beds available, but only 19 ICU beds for severe cases. ICU beds are already half full, and the number of pneumonia patients who may soon require those beds is growing quickly. An 80% bed occupancy is considered a critical situation for the ICU.
Infection rates have been high in Phuket and experts warn that the island desperately needs to reduce the number of new infections immediately to avoid an ICU bed shortage catastrophe. The vice governor said that proactive screening has been stepped up, especially in Rawai, Cherng Talay, and Mai Khao, and health officials will expand to other at-risk areas. They’re hoping proactive screening will be more effective than asking people for 14-day self quarantines.
Phuket currently has 476 people receiving treatment for Covid-19 with all but 1 originating in the province. 253 of those people have been discharged from the hospital, and the remaining patients are spread between 7 area hospitals while an additional 73 patients are receiving treatment at field hospitals.
Outbreaks have been spreading to different areas recently with Phuket town, Cherng Talay, Wichit, and Rassada currently marked as hotspots. With the frequent movement, the government is asking people to call 191 to report areas that may have many infections. The governor vowed that medical staff would then provide proactive testing and give care to those with Covid-19 already in order to slow spread and prevent an ICU bed shortage in Phuket.
Below are the latest figures for infections around Phuket.
- Wichit ‒ 48 infections
- Patong ‒ 45
- Phuket Town 44 (Talad Yai 27, Talad Neua 17)
- Rassada ‒ 44
- Cherng Talay ‒ 43
- Kathu ‒ 38
- Chalong ‒ 34
- Kamala ‒ 32
- Srisoonthorn ‒ 29
- Rawai ‒ 26
- Thepkrasattri ‒ 19
- Koh Kaew ‒ 13
- Pa Khlok ‒ 10
- Mai Khao ‒ 8
- Sakhu ‒ 8
- Karon ‒ 7
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Brazilian Covid-19 varient found in Thailand in arrival quarantine
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 has been detected in some arriving international travellers. A spokesperson was quick to confirm that the strain had been detected only in state quarantine, and not at all in local communities and that the infection had been immediately contained. The patients have been said to have been properly treated already, but the announcement did not verify if it was the highly contagious P.1. variant of Covid-19.
The dangerous P.1. variant was first found in the Amazonian capital of Manaus and is suspected to have originated around November of 2020. Researchers found it to be 1.7 to 2.4 times more transmissible and 1.2 to 1.9 times more deadly than previous coronavirus strains, though extenuating factors may have influenced the statistics.
The Brazilian strain is troublesome because it’s possible that it could reinfect people who had previous strains of Covid-19 or even those that have been vaccinated already. Researchers were unsure if the variant was more powerful because of an increased viral load or because it remains in the body longer. They identified 17 mutations including three spike protein mutations that seem to let the virus attach more closely to human cells and possibly avoid antibody. There was evidence that immune responses to prior strains would be ineffective against the P.1. variant.
The CCSA reassured the people of Thailand that there is no indication that this dangerous strain has spread beyond the quarantine into Thailand at all, where current outbreaks have 343 people on ventilators and 1,042 people in critical condition out of over 30,000 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Independence Day holiday is set date for US to achieve herd immunity from Covid-19
US President Joe Biden is setting the national holiday of Independence Day, on July 4, as the date in which he says 70% of American adults should have had at least their first Covid-19 vaccine dose. But, Priya Sampathkumar, chair of Infection Prevention & Control at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, disagrees with that priority.
“Vaccinating more people in the US is not going to help us if the variants in India, Nepal and South Asia get out of control and hit our shores.”
As the US is not dealing with a shortage of vaccines, India, on the other hand, is dealing with a shortage of nearly everything needed to treat the fast-spreading virus. Today, the South Asian country reported 3,800 deaths, setting a national record, and more than 380,000 new infections over the past 24 hours. The Indian government, today, is now pledging US $6.7 billion dollars to boost its ailing vaccination programme. The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, says the government’s response to the virus’ needs to match the speed of its spread.
“The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions.”
His announcement detailed that the funding will give cheap financing to vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms. The government expanded its mass inoculation programme to include all adults last week, but many states are facing vaccine shortages, along with hospital beds and medical oxygen. A 61 year old homemaker in Delhi, stated that the poor in her country have nothing left.
“We are just left to die on the streets.”
In Brazil, it status of having the second-highest death toll from Covid worldwide, is seeing increasing pressure on the government to make a change to the way it is responding to the pandemic, with President Jair Bolsonaro, being told the health system is on the brink of collapsing. The far-right leader is being criticised over his Covid-19 skepticism, as opponents say he is not making good choices in handling the situation.
Meanwhile, the British government also announced today that it is spending 29.3 million pounds (about 1.3 billion baht) on new Covid vaccine laboratories at its secretive Porton Down research facility to “future-proof the country from the threat of new variants.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Bangkok Hilton” to make field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners
Klong Prem Central Prison, in Bangkok, is making field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners to help curb the spread of the virus. The Corrections Department is converting 5 buildings at the “Bangkok Hilton” in Chatuchak district to operate as hospitals, offering 500 beds in total. The prison would act as a home base for new arrivals who test positive for the virus at any of the 7 prisons.
April 17 saw the start of the 5 buildings’ modification process, with 2 hospitals already being finished, with 170 beds currently available. The Justice Minister says all the buildings will meet disease control standards, including being well-ventilated. The hospitals will offer standard medications to treat those who are infected and will only be allowed to treat incoming prisoners, as the general public will not be able to use the hospitals.
But, another ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok, with the Governor saying more are being planned in the future to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”
Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14% of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms.
They’ve launched a mass vaccination scheme to support the BMA’s efforts with a mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV with the aim of vaccinating 1,000 people per day. The huge agribusiness conglomerate is also providing food supplies for up to 200 households and helping co-ordinate better communications and internet amongst the community. The high-density living conditions are home to some 90,000 people.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Big Covid effort in Klong Toey, ICU field hospitals open | May 5
Brazilian Covid-19 varient found in Thailand in arrival quarantine
Independence Day holiday is set date for US to achieve herd immunity from Covid-19
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Songwriter, actor and director Chalee Intaravijit dies at 98
“Bangkok Hilton” to make field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners
CAAT sets restrictions and guidelines for air travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
Food delivery companies and customers receive new Covid health measures to abide by
Mekong unseasonal water levels endanger nesting birds in Thailand
Chon Buri’s daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday – 110
Foreign Ministry cautions Thais about vaccine travel to the US
Desparate expats in Thailand turn to vaccine tourism
Police in Bangkok investigate rape cases involving Thai ‘pretties’
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology2 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Food Scene3 days ago
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
- World1 day ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage