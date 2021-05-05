Thailand
Thailand News Today | Big Covid effort in Klong Toey, ICU field hospitals open | May 5
2,112 new Covid-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today during the CCSA’s daily briefing, Officials are accelerating vaccination efforts in the Klong Toey district of Bangkok, hospitals are being pushed to their limits, with a new ICU field hospital opening to take up some of the case-load, Car burst into flames with 1 million baht cash in the blaze and Koh Phi Phi marine national park is closing for 13 days from today.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Brazilian Covid-19 varient found in Thailand in arrival quarantine
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that the Brazilian variant of Covid-19 has been detected in some arriving international travellers. A spokesperson was quick to confirm that the strain had been detected only in state quarantine, and not at all in local communities and that the infection had been immediately contained. The patients have been said to have been properly treated already, but the announcement did not verify if it was the highly contagious P.1. variant of Covid-19.
The dangerous P.1. variant was first found in the Amazonian capital of Manaus and is suspected to have originated around November of 2020. Researchers found it to be 1.7 to 2.4 times more transmissible and 1.2 to 1.9 times more deadly than previous coronavirus strains, though extenuating factors may have influenced the statistics.
The Brazilian strain is troublesome because it’s possible that it could reinfect people who had previous strains of Covid-19 or even those that have been vaccinated already. Researchers were unsure if the variant was more powerful because of an increased viral load or because it remains in the body longer. They identified 17 mutations including three spike protein mutations that seem to let the virus attach more closely to human cells and possibly avoid antibody. There was evidence that immune responses to prior strains would be ineffective against the P.1. variant.
The CCSA reassured the people of Thailand that there is no indication that this dangerous strain has spread beyond the quarantine into Thailand at all, where current outbreaks have 343 people on ventilators and 1,042 people in critical condition out of over 30,000 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Drugs
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Deputy Agriculture Minister, and Palang Pracharat ‘fixer’, Thammanat Prompow, has been cleared by a Thai court to continue to hold office in Thailand despite his previous heroin trafficking charges in Australia in 1993.
The Court maintained that, as the case was tried in another country other than Thailand, his conviction has no bearing on his standing as a member of parliament in Thailand. That same standard doesn’t hold for foreigners who enter Thailand with foreign court convictions, which are used to deny them entry.
55 year old Thammanat Prompow (also spelt as Prompao) has now been cleared to continue serving the Cabinet of the Palang Pracharat coalition government.
Fending off a censure motion in the Thai parliament last year Mr. Thammanat claimed, amongst other things…
“The thing the police and authorities in the state of NSW said was 3.2 kilograms of heroin, it was flour.”
His claims differ from the lab tests conducted on behalf of the convicting Court by the Australian Government Analytical Laboratories who were asked to analyse 3 kilograms of white powder that had been seized as evidence in the cases. The analyst was Phillip McKay who tested for “colour and solubility, chromatography and spectrometry”.
The tests showed that the powder was “impure heroin hydrochloride and at 74% purity amounted to a touch over 2.3 kilograms of heroin”.
The Australian Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, both Fairfax Media papers, reported in 2019 that Mr. Thammanat had pleaded guilty and accepted a 6 year jail term for “conspiring to import heroin” from Bangkok to Sydney. After serving 4 years he was deported back to Thailand. At the time he had the name ‘Manat Bophlom’.
In 2019, Mr. Thammanat, then serving as an MP under the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, strenuously fended off a censure motion against him and denying the serious allegations against him.
Mr. Thammanat, despite his tenuous grip on the facts relating to his 1993 drug trial in Australia, has also been able to shake off his political past as an MP in the opposition Pheu Thai party.
In the 2014 general election he ran for a seat in the lower house as a Pheu Thai Party candidate, the party led by Yingluck Shinawatra. That election was declared “invalid’ when the NCPO, under the leadership of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, seized power in May, 2014. Thammanat was ordered to report to the military-led National Council for Peace and Order at the time. 4 years later he joined the Palang Pracharath Party.
Opposition MP Teeratchai Panthumas, from the Move Forward Party, noted the Thai constitution states that a person is unable to serve as an MP or a cabinet minister “if previously sentenced to jail for a drug-related offence”.
Pichai Naripthaphan, Pheu Thai’s deputy leader, is quoted in Thai Enquirer…
“…having a person associated with drugs to hold on to a cabinet position is disgraceful. It shows the low level of standard in the current government and the country because this would not happen abroad.”
Two weeks ago it was rumoured that Thammanat Prompow would be given responsibility to oversee the government’s coordination of Covid services and programs in Thailand’s southern provinces.
The Democrat Party balked at the prospect, threatening to walk away from the government coalition. The government backed off from that idea and the Democrats re-affirmed their support to remain in the coalition.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer | Sydney Morning Herald
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Hot News
Songwriter, actor and director Chalee Intaravijit dies at 98
Well-rounded, artistic Thai jack-of-all-trades Chalee Intaravijit has died at the age of 98 after a full and diverse life as a songwriter, film director, theatre actor and more. Last night the artist passed away at Sirijaj Hospital.
Born on July 6 1923, his prolific career spanned more than 5 decades, and the National Cultural Commission named him a National Artist in Performing Arts for movie and drama in 1993. The commission recognises artists each year that contribute to Thai cultural heritage in intangible ways.
Originally from the Samut Sakhon province and named Sa-nga, he graduated from both Amnuaysilp School and the State Railway of Thailand Vocational School before pursuing the arts. He married Sirinthip Siriwan, an accomplished actress who was half Thai and half Dutch, and whose film career spanned 30 years from 1957 until her mysterious disappearance on the set of her last film “E Chu Ku Pu Pa”. To this day her whereabouts are unknown and no trace of her was ever found.
Chalee used the melody of the Bread song “Aubrey” and wrote Thai lyrics for the hit song “Mua Ther Chak Chan Pai” (in English, “When She Leaves Me”) as a tribute to his missing wife. It was performed by both Pornpimol Thammasan and later by Orawee Sajjanond. That was only one of nearly 1,000 songs Chalee penned in his prolific career. Other notable hits included Chamloey Rak, Mae Klong, Mon Rak Dok Kham Tai, Ruan Phae, Sadudee Maharaja, Saen Saeb, Sao Nakhon Chaisri, Tha Chalom, and Thung Ruang Thong.
He also had a storied run in the film industry where he acted in such films as Sawan Mued (1958), Jom Jai Wieng Fa (1962) and Ai Fang Ror For Thor (1982) and directed several successful films like Prasartsai (1969), Kiang Kaew (1970) and Sue Kamathep (1971).
No cause of death was reported as well as no immediate plans for funeral arrangements for his family or his fans.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | Big Covid effort in Klong Toey, ICU field hospitals open | May 5
Brazilian Covid-19 varient found in Thailand in arrival quarantine
Independence Day holiday is set date for US to achieve herd immunity from Covid-19
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Songwriter, actor and director Chalee Intaravijit dies at 98
“Bangkok Hilton” to make field hospitals for Covid-infected prisoners
CAAT sets restrictions and guidelines for air travel to prevent the spread of Covid-19
Chon Buri woman in custody for allegedly stabbing husband to death
Food delivery companies and customers receive new Covid health measures to abide by
Mekong unseasonal water levels endanger nesting birds in Thailand
Chon Buri’s daily Covid-19 infections slightly increase Wednesday – 110
Foreign Ministry cautions Thais about vaccine travel to the US
Desparate expats in Thailand turn to vaccine tourism
Police in Bangkok investigate rape cases involving Thai ‘pretties’
Thai ranger and 2 suspected insurgents killed in Thailand’s deep south
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology2 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Food Scene3 days ago
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces