Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Returning soldiers’ quarantine site changed to Bangkok
Soldiers of the Royal Thai Army, heading back next week from a joint military exercise with US troops in Hawaii, will be placed in state quarantine at a hotel in Bangkok, not in Nakhon Ratchasima as earlier planned. The northeastern province’s governor made the announcement today. He had previously approved a request from the 3rd Infantry Division to place 151 soldiers in quarantine at a Nakhon Ratchasima hotel.
The soldiers are participating in a joint exercise codenamed Lightning Forge 2020, in Hawaii until July 21. They’re due to return to Thailand on July 22.
The governor says the Sripattana Hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima was being readied for a 14 day “organisational quarantine”, from July 22 – August 6. But in a quick U-turn, the Thai commander of the troops has sent an urgent message yesterday, informing him that the planned quarantine in Nakhon Ratchasima had been cancelled.
The commander of the 2nd Army commander says the 151 soldiers will undergo health screening and 14 day state quarantine at a hotel arranged by the army in Bangkok instead.
The change follows the controversy surrounding the discovery that an Egyptian soldier, later confirmed to be infected with Covid-19, was among members of a visiting military delegation who ignored quarantine and visited several locations, including shopping malls, in the eastern Rayong province during a stopover in Thailand.
The incident has prompted the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to review conditions allowing special exemptions for some groups entering the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his store in the province’s Pak Kret sub-district yesterday. The snake weighed in at 15 kilograms and the handlers say it put up a fierce fight, even breaking some of their equipment. The dealer told the handlers this was the second time pythons had caused him problems, and that the first was even bigger. He noted that the pythons were hankering for some feline snacks and had eaten 20 of his cats. The handlers […]
Crime
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Police in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, are hunting 2 men who attacked and robbed a 14 year old boy and a 52 year old trash collector who were waiting at a bus stop outside a housing estate in Bang Bua Thong. The unnamed teen was robbed of just 100 baht. He was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen, spilling out his intestines. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Sanook reports that the boy is out of ICU. The thieves, on a Honda Wave scooter with gold wheel trim, then attacked the trash collector, identified […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK
The deputy director of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport says 9 Thai nationals, returning from Jordan and South Korea, have been diagnosed with “high fevers” and rushed to hospital. The first 8 were part of a group of 120 who touched down on a Royal Jordanian flight yesterday afternoon. “Preliminary screenings found that 8 passengers had high fevers and were rushed to a hospital. The rest were transported to the government’s quarantine facilities for the mandatory 14 day quarantine, except 1 person who had an arrest warrant waiting for him, who was taken into official custody.” Meanwhile, Nation Thailand reports that another […]
Returning soldiers’ quarantine site changed to Bangkok
Security footage shows infected Egyptian soldier at Rayong mall was “low risk”
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
A recovering China faces worst floods in decades
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess
Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Thailand’s domestic tourism provided 4 times the number of international travellers in 2019
PM apologises, promises review of “VIP” loopholes amid foreign Covid cases
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Expats1 day ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Environment4 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park