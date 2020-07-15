Crime
Koh Samet park official allegedly attacked “for no reason” in Chon Buri
A national park officer has suffered head injuries after he was allegedly attacked last night by a group of teenagers in Chon Buri. He told Banglamung police there was no apparent reason for the assault. Police were notified of the incident,at a house in Baan Phuthai, at around 10:30pm.
Police, emergency responders and reporters arrived to find Phonsuwan Arunsri, a staffer of Khao Laem Ya National Park at the north end of Koh Samet, bleeding from head injuries. He was taken to hospital after giving a brief statement to police. Relatives told police they were just chatting in front of the house when a group of teenagers, who were drinking nearby, used a hammer to hit Phonsuwan before running away. The family and Phonsuwan claim the attack “was for no reason”.
Banglamung police are continuing their investigation to determine if there was in fact a reason for the attack.
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Police in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, are hunting 2 men who attacked and robbed a 14 year old boy and a 52 year old trash collector who were waiting at a bus stop outside a housing estate in Bang Bua Thong. The unnamed teen was robbed of just 100 baht. He was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen, spilling out his intestines. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Sanook reports that the boy is out of ICU. The thieves, on a Honda Wave scooter with gold wheel trim, then attacked the trash collector, identified […]
Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased
Thailand’s lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis may have put a damper on drug smuggling activities, but that’s all over now. The secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board says traffickers are smuggling large quantities of crystal meth (“ice”) to unload stocks which had become stalled the country due to travel restrictions. He told a press briefing that crystal meth has once again begun to flood into Thailand despite Myanmar’s recent crackdown. So far this fiscal year, 11 tonnes of crystal meth have been seized by authorities. According to the ONCB’s operation centre, only 10.8 tonnes were seized […]
Buriram policeman charged over shooting of neighbour
A policeman, working in the east of Buriram province in Thailand’s north east, has been charged with attempted murder of his neighbour. The victim was shot in a dispute over the man’s son and the playing of loud music in the Krasang district. 53 year old local policeman, Snr Sgt Maj Chaiyong Jaemrungroj, surrendered to the station’s senior officer yesterday. He has already confessed to firing shots at 51 year old Rom Raroengying yesterday morning. Mr. Rom was shot in his leg and on the left side of his ribs. He was rushed to the Buriram Hospital. The police officer lived […]
