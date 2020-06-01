Returnees from UK found with high fever, hospitalised | The Thaiger

Of the 251 Thais who repatriated from the United Kingdom yesterday 20 were found to have high fevers and rushed to hospital, according Suvarnabhumi Airport’s deputy director.

“The 251 Thais departed from London on Thai Airways International Flight TG917 and arrived at the airport at 2.20pm. Preliminary screening found that 20 passengers had high fever and they were rushed to hospital. 16 passengers expressed an interest in entering alternative state quarantine facilities, while the rest were transported to the government’s specified facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.”

As of today, the UK has reported 274,762 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 38,489 deaths. It remains one of the coronavirus hotspots in Europe following Spain, with Italy and France also badly hit by the pandemic.

Thailand reported 1 additional confirmed case of the Covid-19 virus today, and no new deaths, bringing total infections since the beginning of the outbreak in January to 3,082, with the death toll remaining at 57. 60 patients remain in hospitals nationwide. 2,965 people have been discharged from the hospital with an additional 2 patients overnight.

According to Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin…

“Thailand has recorded zero new locally-contracted cases for a week, as all new cases were imported from other countries. The confirmed case is reported as a Thai national who has recently returned from Russia and went directly into state quarantine.”

He went on to say that “higher-risk businesses will be allowed to reopen if the situation improves and the Emergency Decree could possibly be ended in July if there are no new cases.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand