Professor says social distancing, self-isolation are crucial to control infection | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Professor says social distancing, self-isolation are crucial to control infection
“People must stay home and not socialise, or Thailand will become like Italy with coronavirus patients overwhelming health resources and medical personnel having to decide which patients to treat, or not.”
Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the faculty of medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University, yesterday emphasised the need for strict social distancing on the university’s online TV channel, saying the number of people with Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand is skyrocketing, like those of European countries that were unable to control their outbreaks. He blames the situation on people who visited mass venues like boxing stadiums and pubs, and refused to self-isolate.
Countries that failed to control the disease saw infections rise from 100 to 200 in three days. The same increase in Thailand took just 3.5 days.
“If we do nothing, we will become a country that is unable to control the disease.”
As of yesterday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand was rising by 33% daily. At that rate, the number of infections would reach about 350,000 and deaths total about 7,000 by April 15, according to Prasit. The number of critically ill cases would by then be about 17,000, exceeding the country’s medical resources.
“That would be like the situation in Italy. Decisions would then have to be made whether to treat someone, or not. I do not want that to happen”
To limit the number of patients to within the country’s capacity to treat them, the increase in cases nationwide must be limited at 20% daily.
“To achieve this, people must stay at home, do not socialise… If you must go out to buy food, you must wear a mask, go the shortest distance and return home as fast as possible.”
“Talking normally to another person produces droplets that travel about a metre. So people must stay at least two metres apart. When you are talking to people, you must wear a mask. Wash your masks daily. A communicable disease cannot be transmitted if people do not make contact. Home is the safest place, unless there is an infected person. It is difficult, but still possible. It must start today, or it will be too late.”
Prasit says following these practises would limit the case increase rate to within 20% a day, and the number of new cases would start to fall in four weeks. He also called for a complete ban on visitors, saying thermal scans don’t work work because many infected people don’t have a fever during their initial period of infection.
“When they have a fever, the disease has already damaged their lungs and they will need lung support devices.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Border closures hurting provincial economies
“If the closure continues beyond April, they will be heavily indebted and small businesses will collapse, worsening the situation.”
The spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has meant the closure of Thailand’s borders with neighbouring countries, and people in border provinces are paying a heavy toll. The communities around border crossing areas have been traditionally busy centres for local economies. Now, the crossing and checkpoints are closed.
The people of Nakhon Phanom in Thailand’s northeast are asking the government for help. Four checkpoints in the province, in Muang, Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen and That Phanom districts are closed since Sunday night by order of the provincial governor in the wake of the outbreak.
The chairman of the province’s Passenger Boat Association says the closure order has strongly affected operators of boats and ferries plying the Mekong River, linking Thailand and Laos.
Port areas in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality, once buzzing with tourism-related businesses and activities, are now quiet. Only goods vehicles are allowed to cross the border via the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Nakhon Phanom with Laos.
Vendors, porters and manual workers are now out of work and, unprepared for a shutdown, many have run out of money for food.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
How to request a refund for electric meter deposits – starts tomorrow
Starting from tomorrow (March 25) the government is working with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authorities to start returning refunds on electrical meter insurance and deposits to provide some aid to people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.
Who will receive the refund?
- Type 1, residential houses
- Type 2, small businesses
A total of 22.17 million customers will receive a total of 32,700 million baht, dividing into two categories…
• Metropolitan Electricity Authority (Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan) with 3.87 million customers, who will receive a total of 13,000 million baht.
• The Provincial Electricity Authority with 18.30 million customers and a budget of approximately 19,700 million baht.
How much is the electrical refund?
This depends on the metre used, which can be divided as follows…
- Meter size 5 (15), electricity deposit 300 baht
- Meter size 15 (45), electricity deposit 2,000 baht
- Meter size 30 (100), electricity deposit 4,000 baht
- Meter size 15 (45), Phase 3 Electricity deposit 6,000 baht
How to register for a refund of the electricity meter guarantee and when?
The owners of the electricity meter can check their rights for a return of the deposit, according to the agencies in their provinces. Registration to request money can be done from March 25 onward, via websites…
• Metropolitan Electricity Authority
• Provincial Electricity Authority
dmsxupload.pea.co.th/cdp/hello.html
Steps for requesting electrical insurance refunds
- Enter your name and surname
- Enter the electricity user number
- Enter identification number.
- Follow the instructions on the website.
- Wait to receive money from the specified channel.
The Electricity Authority will begin to pay the electricity bill back through to alternative channels from March 31 onwards.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods
Thailand’s Ministry of Public health explained today that the sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases reported in recent days is due to new testing standards. In the past, two labs have had to show a positive result before a case was confirmed, but now a positive result from one lab is considered a confirmed case. The situation was explained today by Assistant. Professor Walailak Chaiyasoot said at the Covid-19 daily report press conference on Tuesday.
She added that the performance of the labs had been enhanced hence one lab test was deemed adequate.
A lab in Bangkok can test 10,000 samples for Covid-19 daily and 10,000 samples outside Bangkok.
According to statistics, up to date, men have been more representative in the infection rates than women by a ratio of 2:1. Most patients were found in the range of 30-39 years of age, followed by 20-29 year olds.
As of March 23, the three provinces with the most number of infections were: Bangkok (329), Nonthaburi (47) and Chonburi (30).
“The global ratio is one patient to two healthy people on average, which means the transmission rate in Bangkok exceeds the global average.
“If people strictly follow social distancing, the transmission rate will decrease by 80%.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
‘Watching the Thais’ – understanding Thai culture
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 24
Border closures hurting provincial economies
How to request a refund for electric meter deposits – starts tomorrow
Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods
Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister
Professor says social distancing, self-isolation are crucial to control infection
PM asks cabinet for emergency decree
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)
Thai epidemiologist warns public to stay home to avoid virus surge
Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries
Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services
Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats
UPDATE: Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee
Opportunities for 2020 export growth in Thailand
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 UPDATE: 89 new cases in Thailand, Italian attempts fail to control escalation in cases
- Cases3 days ago
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
- China3 days ago
Chinese tourist packing their bags to come back to Thailand
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand closes many of its land borders
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand confirms 89 new Covid-19 cases, 411 total
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok closes shopping centres and markets from tomorrow
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s five surrounding provinces also enforce closures, supermarkets stay open