Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment

The government’s Covid-19 task force says people who’ve taken an antigen test while at community isolation venues do not need to submit to a PCR test before getting medical treatment. The Bangkok Post reports that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has made the announcement in an effort to accelerate treatment for patients waiting in community isolation.

CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson says people who’ve tested positive through an antigen test no longer need to have the diagnosis confirmed via a PCR test before seeking medical treatment. However, she adds that the Public Health Ministry is reluctant to do away with PCR testing due to concerns over the accuracy of antigen testing. While results from antigen tests are quicker, they may not always be the most accurate.

The Bangkok Post reports that community training is being offered, so that people know how to use the antigen test kits, with 8.5 million kits being made available to the public. Previously, the Public Health Ministry had approved the provision of kits at Bangkok pharmacies, allowing the capital’s residents to test themselves at home and relieve the pressure on hospitals.

Meanwhile, Somsak Akksilp from the Department of Medical Services says that 30,036 Covid patients in Bangkok are self-isolating at home, with 28,785 of them qualifying for the system set up by the National Health Security Office, while the remainder are covered by the DMS system. Attaporn Limpanyalert from the NHSO says 80% of patients are asymptomatic and therefore can self-isolate at home.

Covid-19 patients who are self-isolating at home are provided with 3 meals a day, basic equipment to monitor their symptoms, along with medication to treat symptoms if necessary. Once a day, they receive a video call from a doctor, checking on their condition. People who test positive for the virus can sign up to self-isolate at home by calling the NHSO hotline on 1330 or scanning the QR code at the NHSO website HERE.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on