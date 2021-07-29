Koh Samui
Surge in new Covid infections on Koh Samui
Koh Samui has recorded its highest 1-day jump in Covid-19 infections since the southern island re-opened to international tourism. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials have confirmed 20 new cases but insist the development will not affect the island’s Samui Plus re-opening programme.
16 of the new infections are a cluster linked to a cashier at a local gym. The other 4 cases are a family of 3 and a foreign national recently arrived from Bangkok.
Samui re-opened to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 15, through the Samui Plus Model, which works in a similar way to the Phuket sandbox scheme. Visitors must stick to a sealed route itinerary, which can include the neighbouring islands of Koh Phang Ngan and Koh Tao.
With the reporting of 20 new infections, officials have issued an appeal for anyone who visited the island’s Black Bamboo Club on July, 16, 17, and 23, or visited the Speedy Lounge & Bar nightspot on Lamai beach on July 16, to come forward for testing at Koh Samui Hospital if they have flu-like symptoms or lose their sense of taste or smell.
Currently, anyone arriving on Samui from the 13 “dark red” provinces, where infection rates are highest, along with arrivals from another 53 provinces with high infection rates, must submit to a Covid-19 test if they don’t have proof of a negative test result within the previous 72 hours. Such proof needs to be issued by a private or government hospital authorised to carry out Covid-19 tests by the Department of Medical Sciences.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that the district chief of Koh Samui, Theerapong Chuaychu, says the new infections do not threaten the island’s re-opening, adding that charges are being brought against entertainment venues that remained open after the legal closing time.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
