President Trump claims China responsible for “mass worldwide killing” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
President Trump claims China responsible for “mass worldwide killing”
In one of his notorious Twitter posts, US President Donald Trump once again raged against China over the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, blaming Beijing for a “mass worldwide killing.” The early morning tweet yesterday, which referred to an unidentified “wacko in China”, is the latest heated rhetoric from Washington, where Trump is making attacks on Beijing a central narrative as his attention turns to re-election.
“It was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass worldwide killing.”
The virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and spread rapidly around the world, killing more than 329,000 as of today, and triggering untold economic damage. The total number of worldwide cases pushed past the 5 million case milestone today.
Trump initially played down the seriousness of the threat and repeatedly announced he believed China was addressing the outbreak, even praising Beijing’s response. He later shifted to blaming China for allowing the virus to spread.
The White House has also suggested, without evidence, that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory and was accidentally released, and President Trump has made vague but repeated threats of retaliation against the chief economic rival of the US.
He has also threatened to permanently cease US funding of the World Health Organisation, over what he calls its assistance to China in covering up the extent of the outbreak.
The diplomatic rift is growing rapidly just weeks after Trump celebrated a “truce” in his trade war with China, and comes after months of effusive praise for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Meanwhile tempers are fraying in China, where foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian angered Washington by promoting a conspiracy theory that the virus was brought to China by the US military.
Countering Trump’s WHO critcism, Zhao yesterday stressed what he called the “many mistakes and loopholes on the US side, their lies and rumours.”
“The US has seemingly forgotten that in the past, US leaders have repeatedly and publicly praised China’s anti-epidemic work.”
Zhao blamed US politicians “who want to shift the blame but can’t shift it away.”
During a phone call with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, Xi appeared again to take a swipe at the US. State news agency Xinhua reports:
“Xi emphasised that China opposes actions that interfere with international anti-epidemic cooperation and harm the world’s, and especially developing countries’, efforts to fight the pandemic.”
“China is willing to continue to work with the international community, including Bangladesh, to support the WHO’s leadership role, promote international joint prevention and control cooperation, and safeguard global public health security.”
But US secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference yesterday that the Covid-19 crisis has ended US illusions of close ties with China, saying “we greatly underestimated the degree to which Beijing is ideologically and politically hostile to free nations. China is led by a brutal, authoritarian regime.”
“The Chinese Communist Party’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan has accelerated our more realistic understanding of Communist China. Today, as we all sit here this morning, Beijing continues to deny investigators access to relevant facilities, to withhold live virus samples, to censor discussion on the pandemic within China and much, much more.”
Pompeo offered no evidence of his claim.
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, says it’s vital the public complies with the government’s tracking and tracing system if the virus is to be suppressed. The country is currently recording daily new cases in single digits, most of them returnees and already in state quarantine. One of the 3 new cases today was a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
However, a report in Coconuts says the government remains concerned that, should the general public fail to comply with contact-tracing requirements, the country could see a second wave. Dr. Taweeslip says that although more than 3 million people “checked in” at various businesses at the weekend, over 700,000 of them had not “checked out” again, causing discrepancies in the numbers.
“If one infection happens, we can trace back precisely where that person has gone. It can reduce the number of people that must be tested, as shopping centres can have thousands of visitors each day.”
When questioned as to why the data is being kept for 60 days when the virus typically has an incubation period of just 14 days, Dr. Taweeslip cited the Lumphini Boxing Stadium ‘cluster’ as an example. The cluster of cases that arose there in March went on to infect four generations, each with an incubation period of 14 days.
Contact-tracing apps are increasingly being deployed around the world in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Korea, very early adoption of tracking and tracing meant the country avoided going into lock-down at all.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced this morning that 3 new Covid-19 cases were found over the previous 24 hour period, but no deaths, bringing the national total to 3,037 and leaving the death toll at 56.
The new cases were found in Bangkok and Chon Buri – 2 in community areas while 1, a returnee from the Philippines, was already in state quarantine.
A German man is among the new cases. The 42 year old lives in Bangkok but went to Issan’s Chaiyaphum province from April 30 to May 16. A family member had a fever on May 8 but did not go to hospital. He also went to a shopping mall in Chaiyaphum during his stay. After returning to Bangkok, he went for a check-up was found to be infected last Monday.
The second case is a 72 year old Thai man who suffers from diabetes and lung cancer. He is being treated in a state hospital. He went for a haircut at a Bangkok salon 4 days ago, after which his symptoms began to appear on Monday.
The third case is a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
9 more people have fully recovered and returned home, leaving just 84 still under treatment. 2,897 have recovered and been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 95% Globally, there have been more than 5 million confirmed cases and around 330,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Schools are set to open July 1, but it could change if it seems too risky to have students, teachers and parents crowding schools so soon after the country was in the middle of its Covid-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government is working on getting kids set up with virtual classrooms after glitches in the system and many without access to the learning platforms.
Schools have one of the highest risk of disease transmission, according to Bangkok Post. Inspections are underway to see if schools should reopen in July. Schools in infection-free areas will probably be allowed to reopen first, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.
“Students must study online until the pandemic is more under control.”
For now, the government is working on providing 2 million TV signal recievers for its distance learning television, or DLTV, making sure those in remote villages can access the programs. Most students have not been able to tune into the DLTV programs since it went live this week, an Office of Basic Education Commission, or Obec, official told the Bangkok Post. Many children do not have a smartphone or internet access.
The distance learning programs faced criticism after many could not tune in on Monday and after a video of an English lesson with poor pronunciation went viral on the internet.
The education minister told the Post that officials prefer learning in person, but they need to have a plan if it is still to dangerous to open schools in July. Schools were originally going to open in mid-May, but the start date was postponed to July 1.
Incoming international flights remain banned until at least the end of June, leaving some potential foreign English teachers stuck in their home countries and unable to start work.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 21
Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff
Government claims they’re serious about northern air pollution
40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
International postal services resume to some countries
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Global coronavirus infections top 5 million
Death sentence handed down via video call in Singapore
Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings
State of emergency likely to remain through June
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Clydel James
May 21, 2020 at 9:13 pm
Jack Burton how can you quote to the Thaiger readers “Pompeo offered no evidence of his claim”. Pompeo has pointed incident after incident and fact after fact, with example after example that CCP has sought to hide the origin of the COVID-19 virus and has refused to provide samples of the virus that they were researching for analysis.
India and Pakistan have also pointed out these facts. Are the Thaiger writers and editors going to continue blindly pumping out CCP propaganda? Do you not see how unethical and brutal the CCP is? How can you be so critical of western foreigners and yet so enamored with the CCP?
I hope you take note of the fact that not only is Trump raging against the actions of the CCP, most of the free world leaders, and even Russia are outraged by the CCP actions and inactions.