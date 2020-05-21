Connect with us

Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff

Jack Burton

5 hours ago

Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ABS CBN News
“THAI will stop repaying all debt and start from scratch.”

The government announced today that Thai Airways will have to dismiss more than 6,000 employees after entering into receivership proceedings and a debt moratorium of 200 billion baht. The Cabinet decided to push Thai Airways into a bankruptcy procedure under the Bankruptcy Act and ordered the Ministry of Finance to relinquish their majority stake in the airline, thus stripping it of its state-enterprise status and enabling the proceeding under civil law.

A spokesman said the troubled national flag carrier, which racked up billions of baht in losses for years, will “stop repaying all debt and start from scratch”. 30% of its more than 20,000 employees, or some 6,000 people, are to be dismissed. They will receive 10 months salary as compensation as per the Thai labour laws.

Sources say the ‘rehabilitation’ of the airline could take at least one year. The bankruptcy must be declared in the US as well as in Thailand to avoid planes being seized or other asset forfeiture.

Yesterday it was reported that Airbus were chasing repayments for some of the leased planes. But today Airbus denied local reports that it had notified the airline of debts the struggling carrier owes for 30 rented aircraft, according to Nation Thailand.

The 53 Airbus aircraft used by Thai Airways includes six Airbus A380-800,12 A350-900s, 15 A330-300s and 20 A320-200s.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

International postal services resume to some countries

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

International postal services resume to some countries | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Post

Thailand’s postal service is resuming international deliveries to a variety of destinations as the Covid-19 situation in many countries has improved and many local and national governments have eased lockdown measures.

Thailand Post announced the resumption of the service on its Facebook page yesterday.

EMS World service will be available in 11 countries – Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam, and e-packet service will be available in Bhutan, China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.

Courier Post service will be available to 107 destinations while Logispost World, used primarily by exporters and for large shipments, will be available to 31 destinations. Details, in English and Thai, can be found HERE.

Thailand Post, however, cautions that international service may be subject to delays and warns customers to be prepared for lateness.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings

Jack Burton

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings | The Thaiger

“We opposed this position before but after reexamination, we have to show creditors that Thai Airways will genuinely follow the restructuring plan. Including adjustments to the board and staff.”

In an abrupt reversal, the president of Thai Airways’ labour union announced yesterday that the union won’t oppose the government’s plan to reduce holdings in the airline and restructure the carrier through bankruptcy proceedings.

The U-turn comes after the Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to reduce the government’s holdings in the national carrier to below 50%, stripping the airline of its status as a state enterprise and enabling it to file for bankruptcy.

The union previously indicated it would protest any plan that would reduce the government’s shares to less than 50%. Under Thai law, state-owned companies are governed by a separate set of management and labour laws. The Ministry of Finance currently holds a reported 51.03% in Thai Airways.

After the government finds buyers for its shares and Thai Airways loses its status as a state enterprise, its union will be dissolved. Its president says a new union will be formed in accordance with labour laws.

“This is a painful reality… we will hold discussions with the Transport Ministry to ensure workers are taken care of.”

Thai Airways shares were up nearly 15% in early afternoon trading yesterday, but are down 21% for the year to date.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha defended the “difficult decision” to send Thai Airways into bankruptcy restructuring in a carefully worded statement.

In a Twitter thread yesterday afternoon, Prayut said (in English) that bailing out the financially battered Thai Airways did not make sense, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government needs to reserve funds to help people facing financial hardship.

Thai Airways union says it won't oppose bankruptcy proceedings | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Thai car production hits 30 year low

Jack Burton

Published

11 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Thai car production hits 30 year low | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review

As late as last year, the automotive industry in Thailand was the largest in Southeast Asia and the twelfth largest in the world, with an annual output of around 2 million vehicles. But in April this year, Thailand’s car production hit its lowest level in 30 years – just 24,711 units – amid weak global demand, factory shutdowns and widespread layoffs. The industry may not even reach the 1 million unit threshold this year, a 50% decrease from 2019, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

A spokesman for the FTI’s Automotive Club says if the pandemic is not ‘controlled’ by June, the industry could suffer far longer as the global economy and purchasing power continue to sag.

In February, General Motors announced that it was pulling out of Thailand, ceasing manufacture of its Chevrolet brand here and selling its plant in Rayong province to China’s Great Wall Motors. Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Ford and Mazda shut down production lines from March to April because of falling car sales and the government policy to let employees work from home due to the Covid-19 crisis.

From January to April, the industry produced 267,617 total units, a 29.4% decrease year-on-year. April’s 24,711 units was a decrease of 83.6% year-on-year and dip of 83.2% from March. The sector produced 13,713 vehicles for export, an 81.8% year-on-year decrease.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

