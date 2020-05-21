Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 21 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 21
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths
3 new Covid-19 cases have been found over the past 24 hour period, but no deaths, bringing the national total to 3,037 and leaving the death toll at 56.
The new cases were found in Bangkok and Chon Buri – 2 community infections while the other was a repatriate student from the Philippines, and is already in state quarantine.
A 42 year old German man is among the new cases. He lives in Bangkok but went to Issan’s Chaiyaphum province in early May. He went for a check-up was and found to be infected last Monday.
The case is a 72 year old Thai man who suffers from diabetes and lung cancer. He is being treated in a state hospital. His symptoms began to appear last Monday.
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
2 people are in custody and 19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ya ice” has been seized after it was discovered in their bags on an express train from Bangkok to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last night.
22 year old Ekkapong and his female companion 23 year old Methanee were arrested by railway police as the train was approaching Hua Hin station about 6pm.
Police found 19 plastic wrapped packages, each of which was found to contain a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about 10 million baht.
I think the lady’s name Methanee was a giveaway.
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot
3 men, claiming to be police, in Surat Thani have tried to extort a man for 5 million baht so he could avoid arrest.
Somehow hundreds of villagers in Surat Thani got involved and surrounded the policeman’s Toyota Fortuner. Villagers rocked the vehicle back and forth, and the rear window was smashed.
Going back a bit, the alleged ‘officers’ confronted the man when he was purchasing 500,000 baht of shellfish from local fishermen. But the 3 men, said they were police officers told him that he’d be arrested unless he paid them 5 million baht.
When villagers heard about the outrageously high bribe, they formed a riot around the police vehicle. Another officer got involved and eventually allowed the car to drive off.
Score: Police 0 – Surat Thani community 1.
Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings
The president of Thai Airways’ labour union says that the union have changed their mind and won’t oppose the government’s plan to restructure the carrier through bankruptcy proceedings.
The Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to reduce the government’s holdings in the national carrier to below 50%, stripping the airline of its status as a state enterprise and enabling it to file for bankruptcy.
The union previously indicated it would protest any plan that would reduce the government’s shares to less than 50%.
“This is a painful reality… we will hold discussions with the Transport Ministry to ensure workers are taken care of.”
Meanwhile it was announced today that 6,000 of the company’s 20,000 are to be laid off. The airline says they will receive 10-month pay as compensation.
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
Bars and other entertainment venues might be allowed to reopen on or before the current proposed date of June 15. This is when the country is scheduled to enter Phase Four of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
But the CCSA says any decision to re-open Thailand’s nightlife will depend on the ongoing control of the Covid-19 virus. Entertainment mecca Pattaya has now gone 36 days without a new case.
Places like Pattaya and Phuket, renowned for their normally thriving nightlife, have seen bars and clubs shuttered, with countless employees laid off.
Suggestions at a May 3 meeting in Pattaya included the mandatory wearing of masks by customers, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves for handling cash and drinks, temperature checks to be carried out at every venue with hand sanitiser on all tables, and contact tracing to be applied to all customers.
Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff
“THAI will stop repaying all debt and start from scratch.”
The government announced today that Thai Airways will have to dismiss more than 6,000 employees after entering into receivership proceedings and a debt moratorium of 200 billion baht. The Cabinet decided to push Thai Airways into a bankruptcy procedure under the Bankruptcy Act and ordered the Ministry of Finance to relinquish their majority stake in the airline, thus stripping it of its state-enterprise status and enabling the proceeding under civil law.
A spokesman said the troubled national flag carrier, which racked up billions of baht in losses for years, will “stop repaying all debt and start from scratch”. 30% of its more than 20,000 employees, or some 6,000 people, are to be dismissed. They will receive 10 months salary as compensation as per the Thai labour laws.
Sources say the ‘rehabilitation’ of the airline could take at least one year. The bankruptcy must be declared in the US as well as in Thailand to avoid planes being seized or other asset forfeiture.
Yesterday it was reported that Airbus were chasing repayments for some of the leased planes. But today Airbus denied local reports that it had notified the airline of debts the struggling carrier owes for 30 rented aircraft, according to Nation Thailand.
The 53 Airbus aircraft used by Thai Airways includes six Airbus A380-800,12 A350-900s, 15 A330-300s and 20 A320-200s.
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
The spokesman for Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, says it’s vital the public complies with the government’s tracking and tracing system if the virus is to be suppressed. The country is currently recording daily new cases in single digits, most of them returnees and already in state quarantine. One of the 3 new cases today was a 25 year old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to be infected on Tuesday, though she remains asymptomatic.
However, a report in Coconuts says the government remains concerned that, should the general public fail to comply with contact-tracing requirements, the country could see a second wave. Dr. Taweeslip says that although more than 3 million people “checked in” at various businesses at the weekend, over 700,000 of them had not “checked out” again, causing discrepancies in the numbers.
“If one infection happens, we can trace back precisely where that person has gone. It can reduce the number of people that must be tested, as shopping centres can have thousands of visitors each day.”
When questioned as to why the data is being kept for 60 days when the virus typically has an incubation period of just 14 days, Dr. Taweeslip cited the Lumphini Boxing Stadium ‘cluster’ as an example. The cluster of cases that arose there in March went on to infect four generations, each with an incubation period of 14 days.
Contact-tracing apps are increasingly being deployed around the world in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Korea, very early adoption of tracking and tracing meant the country avoided going into lock-down at all.
International postal services resume to some countries
Thailand’s postal service is resuming international deliveries to a variety of destinations as the Covid-19 situation in many countries has improved and many local and national governments have eased lockdown measures.
Thailand Post announced the resumption of the service on its Facebook page yesterday.
EMS World service will be available in 11 countries – Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam, and e-packet service will be available in Bhutan, China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.
Courier Post service will be available to 107 destinations while Logispost World, used primarily by exporters and for large shipments, will be available to 31 destinations. Details, in English and Thai, can be found HERE.
Thailand Post, however, cautions that international service may be subject to delays and warns customers to be prepared for lateness.
