Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer

As southeast Asia was recently battered by a super typhoon and a massive tropical storm, this story may serve as a reminder of exactly what not to do in order to weather a storm. A lawyer in Galveston, Texas thought he’d bring some cheer to the doom and gloom of Hurricane Nicholas barreling down on the coastal town by dressing up as the horror movie Halloween antagonist Michael Myers and wandering the town.

The lawyer said he was just trying to bring positive vibes to the community ahead of the storm by putting on the Michael Myers costume and stumbling in character along the beach with a fake bloody-tipped knife. Photos and videos show the man seemingly happy strolling along the beach, staring at passersby and pointing his knife at people in a manner that the lawyer swears was an attempt to elicit laughs.

The man’s Michael Myers costume and bizarre method of spreading happiness were rather unexpected, but the response from the police who quickly took him into custody and handcuffed him was much more expected. Though they quickly realized the knife was a fake and there was no real blood, they did cite the lawyer for disorderly conduct before releasing him.

The man said he would absolutely do it again in the right situation though his taste in humour may be questionable as are his abilities as a lawyer as he claims he’s “still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal about my actions.” Even after his detainment and citation, the very quotable man still found humour in his strange adventure that confused and possibly frightened a lot of locals in the area.

“I guess there’s some people out there that don’t have a sense of humour or, you know, can’t please them all. [It] felt like a scene out of Scooby-Doo after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling Karens’, you know?”

SOURCE: The AV Club

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on