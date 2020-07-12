Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Straits Times
    • follow us in feedly

A recent survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, shows that a majority of Thais still oppose opening the country to foreigners, even if they’re not infected with Covid-19, saying the global coronavirus situation is still very serious. The poll was conducted on July 6-8 on 1,251 people aged 18 and over, of various education levels and occupations throughout the country.

A “medical and wellness” program would open the country to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19 to receive medical treatment. They would undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine before being allowed to return to their home countries.

A majority or respondents – 55.3% – disagreed with the program. Of those, 41.4% strongly disagreed, saying those admitted could be asymptomatic carriers and cause a second wave of infections, while Thailand already has many infections imported by Thais returning from abroad. Another 13.9% said they disagreed because the situation does not yet warrant allowing foreigners in, even if they have health certificates.

On the other hand, 23.1% agreed with the program, saying it would enhance the reputation of Thai medical facilities and spur the economy; and 21.6% moderately agreed, reasoning that measures taken by Thailand have proven effective against the spread of the virus.

A second proposed program would allow those foreigners admitted for medical treatment to travel around Thailand after undergoing a 14 day quarantine. 37.9% respondents strongly opposed this and and wanted Covid-19 to be 100% eradicated first because they have no confidence in the 14 day quarantine, while 14.5% disagreed with it, although less strongly, for fear of a second wave, since Covid-19 was originally imported by foreigners.

Conversely, 24.1% strongly supported the program, saying it would help rehabilitate tourism and stimulate the economy, while another 23.3% said they somewhat agreed with it for showing confidence in Thai medical services. The rest had no comment or were not interested.

Asked about the travel bubble program that would allow foreigners from virus-free countries to visit, a majority – 54.4% – agreed with it. Of them, 25.9% strongly agreed, saying it would help spur the economy and revitalise the airline industry.

On the other side, 29.6% strongly opposed the program.

When asked whether they were confident the government could contain the spread of the virus if foreigners are allowed into the country under these programmes, 59.6% were not confident, while 39.3% were.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 12, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Out of 1251 Thais asked!
    That is not a poll.
    Ask the 1.000.000 Thais who are out of work or going bankrupt through having tourists barred from entering the country.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    gosport

    July 12, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Shut out foreign tourists from hot zones.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

&#8220;Travel bubbles&#8221; to require minimum 2 week stay | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan - Nation Thailand

“Travel bubble” tourists who visit Thailand during its soft and timid reopening phase, tentatively scheduled for August, may have to spend 14 days in designated areas. Then, a negative test for Covid-19 after 2 weeks would free them up to go anywhere in the Kingdom. Thailand’s tourism and sports minister says he’s met with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha about creating travel bubbles for tourists, requiring them to plan trips with a minimum 14 day stay. But instead of being kept in 14 day quarantine, leisure tourists could travel within 5 designated areas: Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phuket and Pattaya. After […]

Continue Reading

Transport

Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Thai Airasia ponders second Bangkok hub | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook

Despite reports that Air Asia’s future is in doubt, Thai AirAsia says it’s considering making Suvarnabhumi airport its new hub, alongside its already established hub in Don Mueang Airport, to increase revenue and broaden its traveller appeal. The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder of TAA, says the airline is conducting a feasibility study on the move to create a hub at Bangkok’s two international airports. Tassapon Bijleveld says, due to the restrictions on flying brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide, the airline is seeking every opportunity to increase revenue. He stressed that preliminary talks with the country’s […]

Continue Reading

Business

AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

The company that runs 6 of Thailand’s airports says it wants to work with Thai Airways to ensure airport services can continue while the national carrier goes through a “rehabilitation” process and struggles with the loss of business caused by the Covid-19 crisis. Airports of Thailand president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says the AOT board is in talks about a joint venture with the troubled airline to protect operations such as cargo, maintenance, repairs, and ground services at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. “The running of these three units cannot be disrupted, because that would affect the operations of Suvarnabhumi Airport.” All Thai Airways […]

Continue Reading

Trending