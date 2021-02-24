image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chuttersnap on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will consider waiving the mandatory 14-day quarantine for tourists with proof of Covid-19 vaccination. For months now, the government has stuck to its stance that vaccinated foreign arrivals would still need to be quarantined, given that it’s too early to say if vaccines prevent transmission. But with industry leaders warning that the economy is on the brink of collapse, the only hope appears to be reviving the tourism sector, a major economic contributor prior to Covid-19.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the central bank says the uncertainty facing the tourism sector is a major threat to medium term economic growth. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput says it would be very difficult for the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels without the return of international tourism.

Nattaporn Triratanasirikul from the Kasikorn Research Centre has welcomed the PM’s announcement.

“If this goes ahead as planned, it will be a big boost to tourism and economy. There is still a very high uncertainty on the economic outlook this year, pending all the issues related to the outbreak from local infections, vaccine rollouts and border reopening plan.”

Tourism officials have been pushing for Thailand to introduce a vaccine passport policy that would allow tourists to return from countries where mass vaccination programmes are now underway.

Meanwhile, Thailand takes delivery of its first doses of Covid-19 jabs today, with the arrival of both the Chinese Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines. The national inoculation programme is expected to get underway next week, with frontline medical workers and other vulnerable groups first in line.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be manufactured locally by Siam Bioscience, with production expected to begin in June. The government says vaccines from other manufacturers may also be registered for use in the Kingdom, with private hospitals allowed to administer them. The PM says a number of other manufacturers have expressed interest in having their vaccines approved for use in the Kingdom.

“Many companies have shown interest to register but their documents are not completed yet. It is good that we will have more vaccines than the 65 million doses planned by the government now.”

SOURCE: Bloomberg News | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Ben

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:26 am

    I hope they do it but I doubt it given the conservative approach that has been taken so far.

    On one side the tourism folks and the money men will be fighting for it against the medical professionals who will warn of dire consequences if a lot of illness is sparked by the move.

    The answer might be somewhere in between. Something like the vaccinated can come in without quarantine when we inoculate 50% of our own population.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    EdwardV

    Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Sounds like it’s close to a done deal. The only question is the details and timing. They are talking about opening for the 3rd quarter. To maximize numbers, Thailand needs to set out a specific plan with milestones needed to be met along the way. Something similar to what the UK put out today in their reopening plan. Tourists and industry in general need some time to advance plan. If Thailand wants to open in July, it needs a final decision in May. Fingers crossed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health Minister says PM will get AstraZeneca vaccine

Maya Taylor

Published

32 mins ago

on

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By

Health Minister says PM will get AstraZeneca vaccine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakuls says the PM will be first in line for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s important that General Prayut take the first Covid-19 vaccine shot because he is the country’s leader. There will naturally be a risk-assessment process by the Disease Control Department, which is an internationally accepted standard procedure. But it’s not discrimination.”

Prayut had been expected to take the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but it has only been tested on people in the 18 – 59 age group. The vaccine’s efficacy and safety have not been tested in those over 60. Anutin says that at 67, Prayut is therefore too old and will instead be inoculated with the AstraZeneca jab.

“Prayut will receive the vaccine with no age restrictions – AstraZeneca. The director of the National Vaccine Institute has procured them. The date has not been set yet for the shot, but the prime minister will be able to perform his duty normally after taking it.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin confirmed yesterday that 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Kingdom today, alongside an unknown number of Sinovac doses. It had been thought that only the Chinese vaccine was on its way.

Anutin says the dosage intervals for the Sinovac vaccine are 14 – 28 days and 6 weeks for AstraZeneca. It’s understood inoculation will be carried out at medical facilities, with recipients having to wait 30 minutes to ensure there are no adverse side-effects.

Siam Bioscience has signed a technology transfer agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine locally. 26 million doses are expected to be available between June and August, with a further 35 million made available between September and December.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai FDA approves Sinovac vaccine, 13 provinces to get the first doses

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

18 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

Thai FDA approves Sinovac vaccine, 13 provinces to get the first doses | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

The first phase of Thailand’s Covid-19 immunisation plan is ready to roll out with the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine set to arrive tomorrow. The Chinese-made vaccine was just approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration. The decision was made “just in time,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wrote on Facebook with a photo of the official document approving the vaccine for use.

After the doses arrive, the vaccines will undergo quality and safety inspection. The vaccines should be distributed to the public within 5 days after arrival. The first round of doses will be distributed in 13 provinces, which includes “red” and “orange” zone provinces under Covid-19 control as well as 4 provinces that are of “economic significance,” according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

The provinces of economic significance are the popular tourist destinations Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (which includes Pattaya) and Surat Thani (which includes Koh Samui).

Those in the healthcare field, either private or government, who have been in contact with people infected with Covid-19 will be in the first round of vaccinations. People over 60 years old are also a top priority in the first phase as well as people with chronic diseases including respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, stage-5 renal disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha offered to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine, although some, and apparently even Prayut himself, have said the vaccine shouldn’t be administered to people over the age of 60. Prayut is 66 years old.

Altogether, Thailand is set to receive 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine. The entire order will be completed within the next 2 months with 800,000 doses in March and 1 million doses in April.

The Thai government also ordered 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Oxford University. 26 million doses are set to arrive from June to August and 35 million doses should arrive from September to December.

Areas that will be the first to receive doses of the Sinovac vaccine include Samut Sakhon (the epicentre of coronavirus infections), western Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Tak’s Mae Sot district, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, Phuket, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bars to reopen next week, “orange zones” must stop serving booze at 11pm

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

Bars to reopen next week, &#8220;orange zones&#8221; must stop serving booze at 11pm | The Thaiger
Stock photo by Bence Boros for Unsplash

Bars and pubs throughout Thailand will be able to open on March 1 in every province except Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of Covid-19 infections. With Thailand’s number of coronavirus infections now on a downward slope, many provinces with little to no cases have been reclassified by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces are now classified as “green zones” where bars and pubs can operate as normal.

Bars, pubs and entertainment venues in “orange zones,” which includes Bangkok, will be able to serve alcohol until 11pm. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until 11pm. Live performances are allowed, but the customers are not allowed to dance. Schools and other education centres and open as normal.

In “yellow zone” provinces, bars and entertainment venues can serve alcohol until midnight while restaurants can also serve alcohol and offer dine-in services until midnight. Live performances are allowed, but just like “orange” provinces, no dancing is allowed.

Sports stadiums in both “orange” and “yellow” zones can open, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed. Gyms and other fitness centres can open as normal.

Restrictions are still tight in Samut Sakhon. Bars and entertainment venues are closed while restaurants can only offer dine-in services until 9pm and cannot serve alcohol. Schools will also remain closed.

Red zone: Samut Sakhon

Orange zones: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak, Ratchaburi

Yellow zones: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism14 hours ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants &#8216;sort of&#8217; back to normal | Feb 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23

In search of Cat &amp; Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism18 hours ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending