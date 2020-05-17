PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM looks for an exit from the Emergency Decree
Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam says that PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha is ordering an in-depth comparison of the legal measures that can be used to control Covid-19 if the government revokes the state of emergency.
The Emergency Decree, issued back on March 24, gave the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration extraordinary powers – implementing curfews, travel restrictions, restricting provincial governors from implementing or removing measures for their provinces, specific bans on mass gatherings, fines and prison time for violations, among others.
The current decree is scheduled to end on May 31, two weeks from today.
According to Wissanu, there are several factors the government must consider, in terms of whether or not to continue the emergency decree, besides simple numbers of cases.
He says one of the biggest concerns is that by putting the power back in the hands of governors to fully decide measures in their provinces, the possibility of some governors to be substantially more relaxed with measures for political gain, and for some to be significantly stricter, becomes inevitable. The governors of Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, and Phuket, whose economies rely almost entirely on tourism, have said that they’d like to seek domestic tourism options open faster due to the high numbers of unemployed in their provinces.
“Another major concern is the ability to properly to manage the situation at a national level, and the legal support to do so under regular laws. This is why the PM has ordered the study to compare the options available.”
He says the legal study of the benefits and liabilities of cancelling or continuing the Emergency Decree will take at least the next week. A final decision, which will need the approval of the National Security Council and the Thai Cabinet, would likely take effect on or around the weekly Cabinet meeting in the last week of this month.
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Covid-19 update: 3 imported cases found in quarantine (May 17)
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 3 new Covid-19 cases at this morning’s press briefing. All 3 are returnees, male students – 1 from Pakistan and 2 from Egypt. The new cases bring the national total of infections to 3,028 as the nation begins relaxing emergency restrictions and reopening shopping cetnres and other businesses.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the national total at 56 since the beginning of the outbreak. 1 more person has recovered and was discharged from hospital, leaving only 116 still under treatment and the recovery rate at 94%.
Globally, there have been more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and around 313,000+ deaths from the virus.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month
Thailand’s neighbour Cambodia has had no new Covid-19 cases for a month and its last patient has recovered and left hospital, leaving the country with 0 cases. But no easing of restrictions related to the virus, including school closures and border entry checks and quarantines, was mentioned in the statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Cambodia’s last reported new case was on April 12. A total of 14,684 tests have been done since January, according to the ministry.
A 36 year old woman from Cambodia’s northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey was released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a livestream yesterday, thanking the health authorities.
Cambodia reported a total of 122 cases of the virus and no deaths from since the disease emerged in China and began spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.6 million and killing about 311,000 since January.
Cambodia’s Health Minister urged people to stay vigilant and take precautions such as not gathering in large groups.
“We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints.”
“People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don’t have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days.”
Cambodia has fared better than most of its neighbours and other ASEAN nations. By comparison, as of today, Singapore has reported 27,635 cases and 22 deaths; Malaysia has reported 6,872 cases and 113 deaths; Indonesia 17,025 cases and 1,089 deaths, the Philippines 12,305 cases and 817 deaths; Thailand 3,025 cases and 56 deaths; Vietnam 318 cases and no deaths, Brunei 141 cases and 1 death, and Laos has reported 19 cases with no deaths.
SOURCE: Reuters | worldometers.info
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
The Bangkok Municipal Administration, aka. City Hall confirms that more businesses in the city will be allowed to reopen today, including most shops at malls, in keeping with the second phase of the nationwide relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.
A BMA spokesman says its communicable disease control committee had eased restrictions on 10 business types. The businesses allowed to reopen are…
- Shopping centres, restaurants and beverage shops
- Other shops at malls, excluding movie theatres, game shops, bowling alleys, coin-operated game machines, tutorial classes and amulet shops
- Day-care nursing homes for the elderly
- Outdoor film and video shooting teams, which must maintain social distancing and limit the number of people to 10 cast and 50 behind the scenes.
- Meeting rooms, hotels and conference centres, which may hold meetings up to 50 people each and participants must be from the same organisation or company.
- Clinics, beauty centres and nail salons can offer all services, except anything to do with the face such as botox or pimple piercing.
- Fitness centres outside malls, such as yoga studios, may reopen. Each person can exercise for no more than two hours at a time.
- Indoor exercise, including gyms and non-contact sports such as badminton, squash, fencing and climbing, but with no spectators.
- Public swimming pools inside and outside condominiums. The time limit for each person is two hours. Swimming lessons are not allowed.
- Botanical gardens, flower gardens, libraries and arts centres, which must arrange queues and rounds. No video shows for audiences can be presented.
City Hall says the operators of all businesses and facilities must adhere to disease control measures and social distancing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
