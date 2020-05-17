image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland

The Thaiger

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sarasin Bridge, linking Phuket to Phang Nga province
    • follow us in feedly

A request by Phuket officials to reopen the Sarasin Bridge has been refused. The Governor has confirmed that the island will remain ‘closed’ until further notice. That includes the Phuket International Airport which was going to re-open yesterday (May 16), but 24 hours after the notice to reopen the airport on Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority did a U-turn on the decision and said the airport would remain closed ‘indefinitely’.

But the airport will continue to receive freight, military and emergency flights.

As far as the Sarasin Bridge is concerned, the only land access to the Thai mainland, Phuket’s provincial police posted the current situation…

“All authorised traffic, including deliveries of essential goods, products, medical equipment and supplies, authorised government officials, construction materials for government projects, and any other people deemed “necessary” by officials, would continue to be granted passage onto and off the island as usual under the original lockdown order.”

But there has been an exodus of authorised and registered citizens over the past 2 weeks. Some 50,000 people had registered to leave according to provincial authorities..

“People wanting to enter or exit Phuket (via the Tha Chatchai checkpoint) must register through the new PhuketSmartCheck-in app, which is available for mobile phones.”

According to the App some 21,000 have already left the island. It also reveals that, from May 3 to May 15, people returning to Phuket totalled 14,245.

Phuket officials have reminded people leaving Phuket that they will have to observe a 14 day quarantine when they reach their destination. Officials from other provinces, receiving people from Phuket, confirm that departees will be checked when they arrive and placed into quarantine.

The PhuketSmartCheck-in app says people leaving Phuket must first observe a 14 day quarantine to obtain the ”Fit to Travel” documentation before they depart, but makes no mention of any quarantine period for people coming to Phuket from other provinces.

The Phuket Provincial Police told Phuket News that only people with “urgent” matters to address will be allowed onto the island. Arrivals will be subjected to “strict inspection”.

SOURCES: Phuket Provincial PR | Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 3 imported cases found in quarantine (May 17)

Jack Burton

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Covid-19 update: 3 imported cases found in quarantine (May 17) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: hotels.com

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 3 new Covid-19 cases at this morning’s press briefing. All 3 are returnees, male students – 1 from Pakistan and 2 from Egypt. The new cases bring the national total of infections to 3,028 as the nation begins relaxing emergency restrictions and reopening shopping cetnres and other businesses.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the national total at 56 since the beginning of the outbreak. 1 more person has recovered and was discharged from hospital, leaving only 116 still under treatment and the recovery rate at 94%.

Covid-19 update: 3 imported cases found in quarantine (May 17) | News by The Thaiger

Globally, there have been more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and around 313,000+ deaths from the virus.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

ASEAN

Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AFP

Thailand’s neighbour Cambodia has had no new Covid-19 cases for a month and its last patient has recovered and left hospital, leaving the country with 0 cases. But no easing of restrictions related to the virus, including school closures and border entry checks and quarantines, was mentioned in the statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Cambodia’s last reported new case was on April 12. A total of 14,684 tests have been done since January, according to the ministry.

A 36 year old woman from Cambodia’s northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey was released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a livestream yesterday, thanking the health authorities.

Cambodia reported a total of 122 cases of the virus and no deaths from since the disease emerged in China and began spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.6 million and killing about 311,000 since January.

Cambodia’s Health Minister urged people to stay vigilant and take precautions such as not gathering in large groups.

“We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints.”

“People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don’t have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days.”

Cambodia has fared better than most of its neighbours and other ASEAN nations. By comparison, as of today, Singapore has reported 27,635 cases and 22 deaths; Malaysia has reported 6,872 cases and 113 deaths; Indonesia 17,025 cases and 1,089 deaths, the Philippines 12,305 cases and 817 deaths; Thailand 3,025 cases and 56 deaths; Vietnam 318 cases and no deaths, Brunei 141 cases and 1 death, and Laos has reported 19 cases with no deaths.

SOURCE: Reuters | worldometers.info

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen | The Thaiger
PHOTO: pinterest.com

The Bangkok Municipal Administration, aka. City Hall confirms that more businesses in the city will be allowed to reopen today, including most shops at malls, in keeping with the second phase of the nationwide relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

A BMA spokesman says its communicable disease control committee had eased restrictions on 10 business types. The businesses allowed to reopen are…

  • Shopping centres, restaurants and beverage shops
  • Other shops at malls, excluding movie theatres, game shops, bowling alleys, coin-operated game machines, tutorial classes and amulet shops
  • Day-care nursing homes for the elderly
  • Outdoor film and video shooting teams, which must maintain social distancing and limit the number of people to 10 cast and 50 behind the scenes.
  • Meeting rooms, hotels and conference centres, which may hold meetings up to 50 people each and participants must be from the same organisation or company.
  • Clinics, beauty centres and nail salons can offer all services, except anything to do with the face such as botox or pimple piercing.
  • Fitness centres outside malls, such as yoga studios, may reopen. Each person can exercise for no more than two hours at a time.
  • Indoor exercise, including gyms and non-contact sports such as badminton, squash, fencing and climbing, but with no spectators.
  • Public swimming pools inside and outside condominiums. The time limit for each person is two hours. Swimming lessons are not allowed.
  • Botanical gardens, flower gardens, libraries and arts centres, which must arrange queues and rounds. No video shows for audiences can be presented.

City Hall says the operators of all businesses and facilities must adhere to disease control measures and social distancing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending