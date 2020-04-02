Phuket rooftop party busted, drugs seized | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket rooftop party busted, drugs seized
Police arrested 9 foreigners and 5 Thai women for partying in Patong in violation of orders against gathering in crowds, to control the spread of coronavirus disease. They were arrested on the rooftop of a rental house on Sirirat Road in tambon Patong of Kathu district last night after police received a complaint about a loud party. Those arrested included Australians, British, Americans, Ukrainians and Thais.
The arrested foreigners comprised 6 men and 3 women includes…
- 1 Australian male Al-Mouzafar Mohamad age 22.
- 3 British men Britons Oliver Hoskins aged 23, Alan Jones age 22, and Stuart McDonough age 29.
- 1 American male Russell Robertson age 32.
- 3 Ukrainian women Zakharov Andrii age 27, Petriv Tetiana age 22, Chala Anasiia age 22.
- 1 Ukrainian male Semko Iana age 31.
The five Thai women…
- Nida Usen age 31 from Satun province.
- Boonchanok Roongruang age 36 from Trang.
- Supika Kitdee age 28 from Chon Buri.
- Narumon Thuadaoage 23 from Nakhon Si Thammarat.
- Wararin Jaidee ahe 33 from Satun.
Police officers discovered around 4 grams of cannabis and 0.94 gram of cocaine in their possession, and also seized several bottles of liquor and loudspeakers. They were initially charged with violating both the emergency decree and the Phuket governor’s order banning crowd gatherings in Patong.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Bangkok, Phuket order convenience stores closed overnight to battle virus
To fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Bangkok’s convenience stores, food shops and stalls are to be closed from midnight to 5am, effective from now until end of April, by order of City Hall (the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA).
A BMA spokesman says that all public and private parks in communities, housing estates and condos will also be closed from tomorrow until April 30, because people have been using these spaces for social gatherings and other group activities.
• Official document services, usually performed at district offices, will also be suspended, except for the issuance of birth and death certificates, marriage registrations, divorce certificates and approval of household certificate and ID card copies.
• The Interior Ministry has extended the validity of expired ID cards until the end of July.
• Rents paid by vendors in 10 markets owned by City Hall will be waived from March until the situation has returned to normal.
Meanwhile, down south in Phuket, island officials have taken similar measures across the province. All 24 hour convenience stores must close from 8pm to 3am until April 30, and all motorbike shops are ordered closed. The Communicable Disease Committee of Phuket made the announcement last night.
Violators face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.
The mayor of Phuket’s Rawai district met with local village headmen to ask their cooperation in peruading all residents and tourists to stay indoors from 8pm to 5am each night and for local stores to close during the same hours as the convenience stores, according to Phuket News.
Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand’s operations director said today that a passenger who died in a south-bound train carriage on March 30, tested positive for the coronavirus. He says the SRT are tracking down about 15 passengers who were in the same carriage and inform them of the need to self-quarantine and to monitor their health for 14 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Phuket News
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases will peak in mid-April: WHO
Today, The World Health Organisation has announced that the number of coronavirus cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April as there appears there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve. Malaysia is now ranked the highest number of known infections in Southeast Asia with a total of 2,908 confirmed cases with 102 patients that are in intensive care across Malaysia and a total of 45 deaths (followed by Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, in that order).
Malaysia’s health ministry announced yesterday that the rate of new infections appeared to be slowing down due to the restrictions of movements and because Malaysia has ramped up its diagnostic testing capacity in recent days, testing over 7,000 patients a day from last week’s 3,500.
Meanwhile, the WHO’s head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, Ying-Ru Lo, says that based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April. The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach a peak within the next week.”
“There are initial signs of flattening of the curve, but this could bounce back if control measures are lifted and if people don’t continue to take protective measures.”
Ying-ru also reported that WHO projections could change.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
After a decade of financial struggles and corporate upheaval, Thailand’s national flag carrier, Thai Airways, with a previous reputation as one of Asia’s premier airlines, is ceasing all flights for a period of at least two months, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has now allowed the suspension of all domestic and international flights.
The once proud airline made the initial announcement a week ago, suspending some flights at that time. Then, acting president Chakkrit Parapanthukul said in a statement that, compounded by a sharp reduction in passenger numbers, the continuation of operations would increase the airline’s already massive losses. So, the company has now asked employees to take two months off from Saturday (tomorrow) to May 31. Along with this, staff salaries will be reduced by 10-50%.
Thai has transferred flights from Bangkok to Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai to its sister company Thai Smile Airways.
Passengers who have Thai Airways or Thai Smile code-share tickets issued before March 25 with the date of travel between March 25-May 31 for Asian routes and between April 1-May 31 for European, Australian and New Zealand routes can convert the tickets to one-year-valid travel vouchers without a fee and surcharges. Visit thaiairways.com.
It’s not only Thai Airways grounding its fleet. Thai Smile suspended all international flights beginning on March 23 but is still operating a few domestic flights. Passengers can ask for a full refund without any charge via member.thaismileair.com/customerservice/refund.
Thai AirAsia has temporarily suspended all international flight services from now until April 25, and April 30 for domestic flights.
Passengers who booked tickets before March 20 can rebook the flights on the same routes within 180 calendar days from the original date without additional cost. They can change the tickets to credit accounts, which can be redeemed for booking within 365 calendar days from the issuance date.
Passengers can ask for a full refund in the amount equivalent to the original booking. Visit support.airasia.com.
Bangkok Airways also halted international services until further notice. It’s also reducing domestic flights and has temporarily closed its lounges at Suvarnabhumi and other airports.
Passengers can request refunds without a service charge by contacting its sales offices, or call Bangkok Airways’ call centre at 1771.
Nok Air has suspended services from Bangkok to Nanning, Chengdu, Hiroshima and Yangon until April 30. Direct flights from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City are halted until May 31.
Passengers can rebook or reroute for a new flight until Nov 30 without a fee. The change must be made before the date of departure. Passengers can also request a ticket refund via its contact centre at 1318.
Thai Lion Air has suspended all domestic and international flights until April 30. Passengers can rebook tickets without a change fee or fare difference. The new travel date must be on or before September 30. Passengers can request a full refund at lionairthai.com.
To check which airlines still offer international flights, visit the website of Airports of Thailand at airportthai.co.th/en/flight-schedule.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
