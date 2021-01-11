Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Phuket has had a triple hit over the past 12 months.
Firstly with the original Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns back in April and May in 2020, then again just before Christmas and New Year when the new clusters emerged in Samut Sakhon and the eastern coastal provinces, further dampening even local traveller traffic to the island, then some further restrictions announced in the second week of January adding even further restrictions on travellers.
The island, which should be in the middle of its busiest time of the year, is now almost completely devoid of any visitors… and any revenue for its battered tourist industry.
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Interview with Bill Barnett from c9Hotelworks. Phuket has now been hit with a 3rd major crisis, each one more profound than the long-term effects from the 2004 tsunami. Now the island has new restrictions imposed on arrivals on the southern island, imposed by the Phuket Provincial Authority.
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
The following article was submitted by Andrew J. Wood.
The Thai Cabinet has acknowledged that Thailand has ordered 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from overseas. Here’s how the vaccines will roll out:
Phase 1
The first shipment of 200,000 doses of vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Thailand in February from China’s pharmaceutical manufacturer Sinovac Biotech.
Medical personnel and other people in the maximum control zones, such as those in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, and Chon Buri, will be the first group to receive the vaccine.
Phase 2
The shipment of 800,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in March. Out of these doses, 200,000 will be offered to the first group for the second injection, while 600,000 doses will be offered to medical personnel, village health volunteers, and other people in the maximum control zones.
Phase 3
A shipment of one million doses will arrive in April. Out of these doses, 600,000 doses will be offered to the second group for the second injection and 400,000 doses to other personnel.
Phase 4
Thailand will obtain a further 26 million doses of vaccine in the middle of this year for various groups of the Thai population.
It had earlier secured these doses through AstraZeneca, which has developed the vaccine in partnership with UK’s Oxford University.
Additional doses
In addition, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has approved the purchase of another 35 million doses, bringing Thailand’s total order of Covid-19 vaccine to 63 million doses.
All these doses must meet the criteria set by the Food and Drug Administration in Thailand and other countries involved.
Registration
The Department of Disease Control announced that Thai residents can register for the first round Covid-19 vaccination at the end of this month, but no exact date has been released. Frontline healthcare workers as well as those who are in any of the 5 high risk provinces and considered the “most vulnerable” are first priority. The 5 provinces at high risk are Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Vaccine development
According to AP reports, Thailand signed a joint-venture agreement with AstraZeneca in October 2020 to produce up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in the country but only has been able to secure 26 million doses for itself. Thailand expects those vaccines, which will be produced locally by Siam Bioscience, to be delivered in June. PM Prayut Chan-ocha also said that Thailand is trying to obtain 63 million doses, enough to cover slightly less than half of its population. The cabinet on Tuesday approved a 1.2 billion baht ($39 million) budget for the vaccines, which will be offered at no charge to Thai citizens.
Back in November last year, the government had already said the money would come from its emergency budget of 6 billion baht reserved for the procurement of the vaccine. The budget of which 2.379 billion baht was to be allocated to the National Vaccine Institute for vaccine development and 3.59 billion baht to the Disease Control Department for vaccine procurement and management.
Covid-19 in Thailand
For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months.
Thailand closed its borders, enforcing mandatory quarantines for its own citizens and the handful of foreigners allowed to visit.
Last Tuesday, the country reported 527 new cases, most of them illegal migrant workers linked to the seafood market outbreak in Samut Sakhon to the west of Bangkok. A day earlier, Thailand counted 745 new cases, an all-time high since the pandemic was first found in the country last January.
Thailand now has 10,547 total confirmed cases with 67 deaths.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry said it is convinced that the new wave of the Covid-19 infections, which has been raging since last month, is likely to slow down by the end of January 2021.
Migrant amnesty
Thailand has offered illegal migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar an amnesty and will be allowed to work in Thailand for 2 years as part of a government bid to monitor the Covid-19 spread. The Cabinet approved the Ministry of Labour’s proposal to grant the amnesty which also applies to the migrants’ children, as stipulated by the Immigration Act.
To implement the law, the Ministry of Interior issued new orders to the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to prepare registration documents and issue IDs for the migrants.
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) to conduct Covid-19 screening tests and health check ups and provide health insurance provisions for migrants.
To receive the amnesty, the migrants must register with the Ministry of Labour and pass all health screening requirements.
CCSA Update: 249 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak expected to subside by the end of the month
249 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 3,914 active cases and has reported a total of 10,547 cases with 67 fatalities since last year.
The number of daily new cases is expected to decrease and significantly slow down by the end of the month, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. While health officials predict the outbreak will subside in the next few weeks, Natapanu says the numbers could increase with proactive testing.
“We still have a lot of work to do.”
More than 3,000 cases have been reported in Samut Sakhon since the outbreak at the Central Shrimp Market. Many cases have been detected through the province’s proactive Covid-19 testing campaign and Natapanu says hundreds of factory workers in the area still need to be tested.
Out of the 249 new cases reported today, Natapanu says 176 cases are local transmissions, 48 cases were found in proactive testing, 11 cases were detected in state quarantine and 14 cases are those who just arrived in Thailand from abroad.
Globally, cases have surpassed 90 million and deaths are nearly at 2 million. Natapanu says the global numbers are “quite alarming.”
Thailand is currently 128th in the world when ranked by total number of Covid-19 cases, Natapanu says, adding that more than half of Thailand’s Covid-19 patients since last year have recovered. He says the number of recoveries “speaks to the strength of the public health system.”
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation News Bureau
Jason
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:51 pm
I truly feel for the people of Phuke.I was booked to visit in March 2020, but Covid 19 saw that plan cancelled. I had hope to come there every month since, but between my own country’s prohibition ofmetranvelling and Thailand’s prohibition, I couldn’t come. Please do not blame foreigners for not coming to holiday. We all want to come, but it is the pandemic, your government and in many cases, our own governments that prevent us from coming. I think the only answer is vaccines. Once these are available and recognised by nations, tourism will once again flourish in Phuket and Thailand. I miss my friends there so much!!!!!