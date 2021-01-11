Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people | The Thaiger

Crime
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Police arrested 21 people on gambling charges after 5 raids in Bangkok over the weekend. While deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, Jiraphop Phuridet, says the raids on January 8 and 9 are part of a nationwide crackdown initiated by the national police chief after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den, the raids busted what seems like small scale operations… if they’re even considered “operations.”
Small groups of people were busted at homes allegedly playing card games or gambling on a mobile application.
“This operation is a part of the National Police chief’s policy to eliminate gambling dens nationwide to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading among the public.”
The 5 homes and businesses raided over the weekend include…
- A car maintenance shop on Soi Sirithorn 1 in Bang Plad district. Police say they arrested 4 people who were allegedly playing a card game. Officers confiscated a deck of cards and cash.
- A building on Nakhon Chaisri Road in Dusit district where police found playing cards, dice and plastic chips. No one was in the building at the time of the raid, police say.
- A house near Tesco Lotus Rama I in Pathumwan district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly gambling on a mobile application. Police also confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
- A room in Khlong Kwang community in Yannawa district. 4 people were arrested for allegedly playing a card game. Police confiscated a deck of cards and some cash.
- A house in Soi Rimthangrotfai 3 in Thon Buri district. 9 people were arrested for gambling on mobile applications. Police confiscated the mobile phones and cash.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
A cocktail of narcotics known as “K powdered milk” is suspected to be linked to a number of deaths among young Thais in Bangkok. Nation Thailand says the narcotic mix is suspected to have caused 6 deaths and others were found unconscious after taking the “K powdered milk.” Thai PBS reports that 7 young Thais have died from unexplained reasons and at least one of them is believed to have overdosed on the drug cocktail.
The “K powdered milk,” or “K Nompong” in Thai, is a mixture of ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and a sleeping pill known as “Rose,” police say. When crushed together, the drugs resemble milk powder. Police say the drug cocktail gives users a rapid high and it can be fatal if overused.
A 22 year old nightclub dancer died and police suspect she overdosed on the drug cocktail. Police say the woman was found at her home in the Bang Kho Laem area. Her boyfriend was found near her in serious condition. Police say narcotics were found at the scene.
A 22 year old man was found dead at a home in Bangkok’s Rama 3 area. Rescuers say they found traces of “K powdered milk.”
Police also got reports that some teenagers in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district were hallucinating off the drug cocktail and had tried to kill people, according to Nation Thailand.
The deaths of 6 young people suspected to have overdosed on the drug cocktail were reported in different areas of Bangkok. The bodies were taken to Ramathibodi and Chulalongkorn hospitals for autopsies.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | DMSC| Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition.” Blood reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.
The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply. Many people are worried about Covid-19 and less likely to donate blood, the TRCS says. The mobile collection units also had to halt its operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who want to donate blood are asked to cooperate with the TRCS in revealing the truth about personal health conditions and travel history such as any visits to “high risk” areas.
“If unsure, you should temporarily refrain from donating blood for four weeks, wear a face mask every time you travel, donate blood, wash your hands frequently and keep a distance.”
Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the TRCS and other spots as follows…
- National Blood Service Center, Thai Red Cross Society
- Blood and Plasma Donation Center, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
- National Blood Service Sector
- Blood donation service
- Provincial hospitals across the country
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
Thai residents can register for the first round Covid-19 vaccination at the end of this month, but no exact date has been released, according to the Department of Disease Control. Frontline healthcare workers as well as those who are in any of the 5 high risk provinces and considered the “most vulnerable” are first priority. The 5 provinces at high risk are Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat.
The DDC’s director-general says that the department has gone through careful consideration on effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and ensures that there will be close monitoring of the vaccine side effects that may happen after the vaccination.
The vaccination will be divided into 3 phases…
- First phase: 2 million doses of the vaccines will be available from February to April for 1.32 million Thai residents in the 5 high-risk provinces.
- Second phase: 26 million doses will be available from May to June for people in other risk areas.
- Third phase: From the end of this year to early 2022, the rest of the Thai population will be vaccinated.
The department will further educate health workers about the preparation for the vaccination procedures including vaccine storage, transportation, and monitoring measures.
SOURCE: NNT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines
At least 6 deaths in Bangkok suspected to be caused by new illicit drug cocktail
CCSA Update: 249 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak expected to subside by the end of the month
Dead whale found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Hundreds recover from Covid-19, released from Samut Sakhon field hospital
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
CCSA says they won’t deny lawbreakers free Covid-19 treatment
Black box data located from the crashed Boeing 737 in Jakarta
Fallout from President Trump’s Twitter ban
Pakistan goes dark after electrical fault causes nationwide blackout
Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
Pattaya motorbike taxi commended after returning wallet to foreigner
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok’s Emquartier closes some shops after Covid scare
- Business3 days ago
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
- Bangkok4 days ago
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
- Phuket3 days ago
Up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask in Phuket
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai records 4 new Covid cases linked to same venue
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app