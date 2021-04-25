Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday
Today there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections. The official announcement will be made at 11.30 by the CCSA. Meanwhile the BMA have announced the closure of 31 additional business types as of midnight tonight around Bangkok. There are additional announcements pending for other Thai provinces today.
The number is a sight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
Read about the additional Bangkok closures HERE.
Thailand has now reached 55,460 reported Covid cases since the local outbreak started on January 13, 2020. Far from being a ‘foreign’ problem, only 3,271 Covid infections, out of the total of over 55,000, have come from overseas. The rest are all local transmissions.
24,207 people in state care – 19,274 in public hospitals & 4,933 in state-run field hospitals. 507 people in a serious condition , 138 on ventilators.
We will update the news as soon as it becomes available.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
With many more businesses being told to pull down their shutters in Bangkok from midnight tonight, there are now calls to just go the next step and impose a full lockdown as the infection numbers keep mounting up. With the additional 31 types of business closed, on top of the current restrictions in Bangkok, the BMA has all but imposed the “L” word without actually saying it.
In Bangkok, alone, yesterday there were 1,582 Covid infections reported by the CCSA.
In the days before Songkran PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if they should restrict Songkran travel because of the rising case numbers (in the 10s at that stage, not 1000s), he replied…
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.”
Meanwhile, on April 16, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam dismissed the possibility of curfews in red zone provinces, claiming “it is not needed”. Wissanu maintains that the colour-coded zones are “efficient at this stage”.
Now the government’s desire for Songkran to go ahead, and the consequences of those decisions, are coming back to bite them.
The PM’s “later” is now.
Even last Friday night PM Prayut said on TV that the government had no plans to lock down the country despite the daily case reports over 2,000 for the past 3 days and nearly 3,000 yesterday.
Medical professionals, from a range of fields, are now calling on the Thai government to go into full lockdown to control the spread of the virus. As it is, with the country broken into red and orange zones, there are enforced closing times at many businesses and Bangkok has an additional regime of closure starting from midnight tonight. You can read about that HERE.
So, many argue, we already have a partial lockdown already and the government should just take the additional step, and enforce it.
PM Prayut responded to the calls on his Facebook page yesterday saying that he gave provincial governors the power to add local curfews if they deemed it necessary.
“Provincial governors have the authority to tighten disease control measures and close premises in addition to any closures ordered by the government. If the pandemic worsens, the 14 day quarantine period for asymptomatic patients treated at hospitals may be reduced to 10 days so they can be self-quarantined at home with a tracking system.”
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha. speaking to the Bangkok Post, said that the latest wave of infections “has reached a critical point as there are not enough medical personnel to take care of. In light of this, the ministry has asked the prime minister to tighten measures to curb the transmissions”.
Thailand yesterday recorded a total of 2,839 new infections, another record 24 hour reporting period. At the peak of the first wave in April 2020 Thailand recorded 188 cases in one day. In the second wave, concentrated around migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in December and January, the largest daily tally was 959 people.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the BMA.
From tomorrow, Monday, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok will be closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that will have to close from midnight tonight…
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Field hospitals have become a necessity across Thailand as Covid-19 cases surge after the Songkran holiday and hospitals struggle to accommodate patients. 20,000 people have now been treated for the coronavirus with thousands of them being admitted to these pop-up medical facilities. And with today seeing a huge jump in Covid-19 infections, the number of people in field hospitals will definitely grow. But not all field hospitals were created equal and experiences vary widely.
The need for field hospitals began being discussed in early January when the second wave of Covid-19 hit Thailand, with provincial governors being asked to plan for what venues in their area could be converted to medical facilities if needed. But now that the third wave of Covid-19 has brought daily infections in the thousands, these overflow plans have been rolled out not just in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, but even in smaller provinces where infection surge.
When Covid-19 first broke out in Wuhan they had extensive field hospitals constructed within one week. South Korea, the United States, and Germany are with Thailand as countries that have put field hospitals into regular use in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
With hospitals full and waiting lists growing, field hospitals provide temporary accommodation for large influxes of patience. The Medical Services Department and the Health Service Support Department oversee these quickly-constructed facilities and the beds lack partitioning but are spaced for social distance. They are typically no-frills with only basic necessities like food and water, a bed and a blanket.
These makeshift facilities are currently being used for positive Covid-19 patients who are experiencing minimal symptoms. They are built at a variety of locations like temples, stadiums, or schools. Bangkok Arena sports centre is one of the field hospitals the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened. Any place that has proper ventilation and toilet facilities can be converted.
While the facilities are basic, The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that they provide patients with convenience and appropriate care. Not all Covid-19 cases need full intensive care from a hospital, and these field hospitals serve as a balance between isolating and observing Covid-19 infected people and crowding hospitals with patients that don’t need the advanced facilities.
Champion bodybuilder Chaipipat Liewtrakul talked about his experience. He said things started out spacious and calm, but then new patients began to pour in. With no partition, he feared being reinfected. He also said though that he and his new hospital friends helped clean and assemble beds as the field hospitals expanded. This is a common experience, as many patients after registering and checking in are generally responsible for themselves. They check their own body temperature and blood pressure, make their own bed, and serve themselves when food arrives.
Patients report all their checkup readings to medical personnel, with some of these services being done online, and get medical attention when necessary. Field hospitals generally operate with minimal staff but always have doctors and nurses on duty. The minimum requirement is a nurse for every 20 to 40 patients and a doctor per 100 to 200 patients according to the Medical Services Department.
The National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology also sought to assuage reluctant patients, explaining that chances of reinfection at a field hospital are low as already-infected people produce antiviral interferons that are usually sufficient in preventing reinfection.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow
ASEAN leaders speak about Saturday’s Myanmar summit
Summit: Burmese military open to ASEAN delegation visits
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US
Search teams zero in on suspected location of missing Indonesian submarine on last day of its oxygen supply
Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021
Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with “cat lady”
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs2 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
- World2 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park