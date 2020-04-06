UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
New cases announced for Phuket this morning. There are now 123 cases around the island, 4 new patients announced today. 98 people are still awaiting their test results.
(5 hotels allowed to remain open – below)
Patong was locked down on Saturday, with checkpoints at all entry points, restricting travel in and out of the seaside city, except for essential services and travel. People are being urged to stay indoors and health inspectors are moving door-to-door to check on people’s health and welfare. This morning there were also similar lockdowns imposed on Rawai and Karon municipalities to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Also a declaration from the Phuket Governor pertinent to Patong residents listed below.
Today’s cases…
Case 120: Thai woman, no age provided. She works in Patong and had a history of visiting Bangla Road. Lives in Patong and started too fell sick on March 28. High risk people is 2.
Case 121: 28 year old Thai man. He works at the Phuket International Airport. He has close contact with Case 90. They live in the same house in Cherng Talay.He felt sick on April 2. 22 people at high risk.
Case 122: 57 ear old Thai man. Restaurant owner in Patong Beach. Husband of Case 92. They live in the same house in Kathu. He fell sick on April 3. No knowledge of high risk contacts as of this time.
Case 123: 17 year old Thai woman. High School student. The daughter of case 103. Live in the same house in Wichit. Fell sick on March 30. 9 people at high risk.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s Governor says five hotels on the island may remain open to provide a place to stay for any visitors stranded on the island and in need of accommodation (rates below).
Under a previous order, the Governor said any hotels with guests may remain open until the last guest checks out, but that no hotels were allowed to receive any new guests.
“Due to the order to close hotels, this resulted in some hotels not complying with the prescribed measures by informing tourists to stay before the order came into force, leaving tourists without accommodation and unable to return to their homes.”
The five hotels that can take in new guests are…
- The Dara Hotel, over the road from Central Festival: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)
- The Throne on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)
- The Tide Beachfront Hotel on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included).
- The Patong Bay Inn: Room rate 650 baht (breakfast included)
- The NaiYang Beach Hotel: Room rate 650 baht per person (including three meals a day). Room tate for 2 people 800 baht (including three meals each a day).
Quarantined woman escapes back to Ubon Ratchathani
An Ubon Ratchathani woman, who defied quarantine orders in Bangkok and travelled back home, has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ubon Ratchathani Centre for Covid-19 Situation reports that a 30 year old woman from Khemarat district who left her apartment in Bangkok’s Soi Pattanakarn 43, tested positive for Covid-19 after she entered the province to return home to Thailand’s Isaan region.
“The province’s latest patient lived in an apartment with two roommates in Soi Pattanakarn 43 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. She had displayed symptoms similar to pneumonia last Wednesday and went to Vibharam Hospital that Friday to get tested.”
Hospital staff told her to remain in quarantine at home until the lab results came back, but she refused to comply and she and her boyfriend fled back to Ubon Ratchathani.
“On Sunday the hospital notified the centre that her test results came back positive for Covid-19 and suggested we separate the patient from her family members as well as her 28 year old boyfriend,” the official said.
“She was the 15th confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ubon Ratchathani and was the first case in the last four days.”
Ubon Ratchathani Governor Sarit Withoon announced a lockdown in his province since March 18, prohibiting travellers from entering, with the exception local residents returning, and vehicles carrying medical supplies or consumer products. The Governor also closed all borders with neighbour countries that have no screening checkpoints.
British PM running government from hospital – the latest
Boris Johnson, the British PM, has become the first world leader hospitalised by the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was admitted to hospital for tests last night after suffering “persistent symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus”. The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the Government’s Covid-19 daily meeting after Boris Johnson was hospitalised as a “precautionary step” although Downing Street says Mr. Johnson remains in charge of the government.
The PM, who has been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, has a persistent fever, so his doctors felt he should go into an undisclosed hospital for tests in what the government is calling a “precautionary step.” Johnson is expected to stay overnight.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive. for the virus.”
“He will stay for “as long as needed in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a ‘precautionary step’ on the advice of his doctor, rather than as an emergency.”
55 year old Mr. Johnson became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive on March 27. He went into immediate isolation at an apartment in Downing Street and on Friday said he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.
Without any firm guidelines and only contradictory precedents to go by, there is no simple, “enshrined” succession scenario if the British prime minister becomes incapacitated.
Virus kills 630 in a single day in US state of New York
The Covid-19 coronavirus killed 630 people over 24 hours in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday, the worst day yet for the US state hit hardest by the pandemic so far. Infections in the state doubled in just six days. Cases worldwide have doubled in the last week to over 1.2 million. As of 11:04 Thai time today (Sunday) global infections stand at 1,202,827 and the virus has killed 64,771 worldwide.
NY Governor Cuomo told a news conference the situation is particularly worrying on Long Island, east of New York City, where the number of cases “is like a fire spreading.” The disease has now killed 3,565 people in the state, 2624 of them in New York City.
Experts calculate that New York State, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly farm country that stretches to the Canadian border, might be around a week away from the worst point in the current outbreak of the virus impacting the state.
“We’re not yet at the apex, we’re getting closer… Our reading of the projections is we’re somewhere in the 7 day range. It’s only been 30 days since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime.”
The US has the world’s highest number of known cases of Covid-19. More than 311,000 people have tested positive there and over 8,454 have died. The White House’s medical experts predicted that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed.
New York City alone accounts for more than a quarter of the US coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals and makeshift morgues in the city are struggling to treat the desperately ill and bury the dead.
Crematories are extending their hours and burned bodies into the night, with corpses piling up so quickly that city officials were looking elsewhere in the state for temporary burial sites.
For a full global coronavirus tracker, click HERE or HERE.
