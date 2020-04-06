UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open | The Thaiger

New cases announced for Phuket this morning. There are now 123 cases around the island, 4 new patients announced today. 98 people are still awaiting their test results.

(5 hotels allowed to remain open – below)

Patong was locked down on Saturday, with checkpoints at all entry points, restricting travel in and out of the seaside city, except for essential services and travel. People are being urged to stay indoors and health inspectors are moving door-to-door to check on people’s health and welfare. This morning there were also similar lockdowns imposed on Rawai and Karon municipalities to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also a declaration from the Phuket Governor pertinent to Patong residents listed below.

Today’s cases…

Case 120: Thai woman, no age provided. She works in Patong and had a history of visiting Bangla Road. Lives in Patong and started too fell sick on March 28. High risk people is 2.

Case 121: 28 year old Thai man. He works at the Phuket International Airport. He has close contact with Case 90. They live in the same house in Cherng Talay.He felt sick on April 2. 22 people at high risk.

Case 122: 57 ear old Thai man. Restaurant owner in Patong Beach. Husband of Case 92. They live in the same house in Kathu. He fell sick on April 3. No knowledge of high risk contacts as of this time.

Case 123: 17 year old Thai woman. High School student. The daughter of case 103. Live in the same house in Wichit. Fell sick on March 30. 9 people at high risk.

Meanwhile, Phuket’s Governor says five hotels on the island may remain open to provide a place to stay for any visitors stranded on the island and in need of accommodation (rates below).

Under a previous order, the Governor said any hotels with guests may remain open until the last guest checks out, but that no hotels were allowed to receive any new guests.

“Due to the order to close hotels, this resulted in some hotels not complying with the prescribed measures by informing tourists to stay before the order came into force, leaving tourists without accommodation and unable to return to their homes.”

The five hotels that can take in new guests are…

The Dara Hotel, over the road from Central Festival: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)

The Throne on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)

The Tide Beachfront Hotel on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included).

The Patong Bay Inn: Room rate 650 baht (breakfast included)

The NaiYang Beach Hotel: Room rate 650 baht per person (including three meals a day). Room tate for 2 people 800 baht (including three meals each a day).