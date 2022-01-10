Officials set up child treatment facilities, expecting a surge in cases in the young

The Public Health Ministry is working with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to prepare treatment and isolation facilities for young children infected with Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, officials are anticipating a surge in infections in the young. Dr. Adisai Pattanatang from The Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health says the facility can accommodate young Covid-infected patients from the ages of 5 – 11.

The institute has 70 beds available, as well as 5 isolation rooms. Adisai says it can also provide services for children being treated at home or in community isolation facilities, as well as children who need to be hospitalised. The facility will also administer Covid-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 11, as most of them have not been vaccinated against the virus yet.

Thai PBS World reports that the institute recently admitted a 4-month-old baby who had tested positive for Covid-19. The child’s symptoms include a runny nose and productive cough. Officials at the Medical Services Department say they expect a rise in infections in young children as case numbers surge across the country. However, they say children are unlikely to become seriously ill with the virus, provided they have no other underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, in the capital, the BMA has set up 6 triage centres with 50 beds each, where infected children can be housed. Each room can accommodate 3 – 4 children, with officials saying this will enable them to share activities together. Officials have also created a community isolation facility for migrant workers and say more facilities, each with the capacity to accommodate 100 patients, can be created as needed.

