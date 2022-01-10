Video
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
The full Thailand update in regards to what are the current rules and regulation for tourist entry into the country. What are the changes and amendments made by the government. How does this affect tourists coming in to the country. Approved test and go scheme holders are allowed in with no cut off and more sandbox locations have been added. As well as changes to blue and orange zones. All this coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
New York apartment fire kills at least 19, including 9 children
Bangkok opens new Covid-19 testing centre amid surge in infections
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
1-year ceasefire declared in Myanmar by junta leader
Police apprehend man who killed 2, injured 3 at Phuket market
NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics
Nonthaburi to give free vaccines for Thais as 3rd and 4th booster
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 8,511 infections, 12 deaths
France Saturday: 105,000 protest vaccine, 303,669 get Covid-19
Experts say Omicron variant infections widely underreported
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
How do you get permanent residency in Thailand?
Child abducted 33 years ago finds family with map shared on TikTok
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East3 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Crime3 days ago
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government considers new restrictions as Omicron infections rise across Thailand