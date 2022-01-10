Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT

The full Thailand update in regards to what are the current rules and regulation for tourist entry into the country. What are the changes and amendments made by the government. How does this affect tourists coming in to the country. Approved test and go scheme holders are allowed in with no cut off and more sandbox locations have been added. As well as changes to blue and orange zones. All this coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

