6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid | The Thaiger

Bangkok
6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid
A Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers have been transferred for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in the Thung Song Hong area and arrested 94 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree prohibiting unauthorised gatherings.
Following the raid the police chief and 5 senior officers at the Thung Song Hong police station were transferred to inactive posts for the duration of the investigation. Those officers include:
- Chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2 Pattana Phetsayanawin
- Chief of Thung Song Hong station Krisanaphon Phetsodsil
- Investigation chief Natthapong Rongkorkerd
- Investigation deputy chief Surin Phurit
- Crime suppression chief Kittiphot Inchan
- Crime suppression deputy chief Thanisorn Boonmaen
The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the recent outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.
Police say they were tipped off about an illegal gambling venue in Bangkok’s Laksi district in the Thung Song Hong area. Out of the 94 people arrested, 27 of them allegedly operated the gambling den.
The suspects were taken to the Thung Song Hong police station and scheduled to be tested for Covid-19 by officials from the Department of Disease Control.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
A video summary of the current situation, today, as The Thaiger continues to keep you up to date with all the latest news about the current Covid-19 outbreak.
The BMA’s order includes…
bars with hostesses, horse racing tracks, cock-fighting arenas and massage parlours.
But pubs and restaurants can stay open as long as they serve only food and drinks, and close by midnight.
The BMA says that entertainment venues should switch to serving only food and observe disease control measures.
(The code in this announcement is that the city’s red zones must refrain from any ‘close contact’ with customers)
The enforcement is already in effect and will last through to January 4, including the new year holidays.
Bangkok
Police arrest 89 people in Bangkok gambling den raid
Police raided a Bangkok gambling den and arrested 89 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree which prohibits unauthorised gatherings in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The bust follows a Covid-19 outbreak at a gambling den in Rayong, around 60 kilometres from Pattaya and around 180 kilometres from Bangkok. Yesterday, a 45 year old man who worked a the Rayong gambling den died after testing positive for Covid-19. It was the first Covid-19 related death in Thailand since November.
The Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana area. The bureau chief Torsak Sukwimol says the police were tipped off about a building being used for illegal gambling. Torsak says officers confiscated 4 gambling tables and several gambling equipment. He says 75 Thais and 14 foreigners were arrested.
“Although they were wearing face masks, the crowded environment might have put them at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19… Officials checked their temperature before taking them into detention, and have contacted the Bangkok public health office to perform detailed testing.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Bangkok
190 Bangkok clinics and hospitals accused of corruption
190 clinics and hospitals in Bangkok are accused of falsely billing the National Health Security Office, or NHSO, for medical treatment that never happened.
Back in July, NHSO filed a complaint against 18 clinics in Bangkok for 72 million baht in fraudulent claims under the government’s “Gold Card” universal healthcare scheme.
The NHSO found that clinics and hospitals falsely billed the office for metabolism disease screenings for around 80,000 people. The screenings are covered by the office.
Following the investigation, the NHSO terminated its contracts with the 190 clinics and hospitals accused of corruption. The move affects 1.7 million universal healthcare card holders in Bangkok.
The NHSO says the office will find at least 500 other clinics to offer the services for care holders and upgrade its service at the same time, allowing patients covered by the Gold Card to go to any of the affiliated clinics in Bangkok, not just the clinic they initially registered with.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
