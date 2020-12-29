image
image
Bangkok

6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

6 senior police transferred after Bangkok gambling raid | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
A Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers have been transferred for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area. The Metropolitan Police Bureau will investigate to determine whether the officers had any involvement in the illegal gambling operation.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau raided the venue in the Thung Song Hong area and arrested 94 people for allegedly gambling and violating the Emergency Decree prohibiting unauthorised gatherings.

Following the raid the police chief and 5 senior officers at the Thung Song Hong police station were transferred to inactive posts for the duration of the investigation. Those officers include:

  • Chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2 Pattana Phetsayanawin
  • Chief of Thung Song Hong station Krisanaphon Phetsodsil
  • Investigation chief Natthapong Rongkorkerd
  • Investigation deputy chief Surin Phurit
  • Crime suppression chief Kittiphot Inchan
  • Crime suppression deputy chief Thanisorn Boonmaen

The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the recent outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.

Police say they were tipped off about an illegal gambling venue in Bangkok’s Laksi district in the Thung Song Hong area. Out of the 94 people arrested, 27 of them allegedly operated the gambling den.

The suspects were taken to the Thung Song Hong police station and scheduled to be tested for Covid-19 by officials from the Department of Disease Control.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
