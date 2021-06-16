Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid

Neill Fronde

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Restaurants struggling with Covid-19 restrictions requested aid from the CCSA.

In a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai Restaurant Association requested urgent relief for the nation’s ailing food and beverage industry. The association released a statement about the letter that they submitted outlining a proposal for easing Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants and dining, as well as offering up financial assistance ideas to keep businesses afloat to ride out the pandemic.

As acting director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the restaurant group urged PM Prayut to take immediate action on the 2 key fronts. They stressed the urgency of these measures as over the last 40 days, numerous restaurants went out of business and an estimated 50,000 more food vendors will close in the next few months without relief.

First, the association requested that Covid-19 dining hours in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan be extended to 11:00 pm, with restaurants having to be fully closed by midnight. The group then suggested that all restaurants could increase permitted capacity by half the amount of total seats in the establishment.

So a restaurant with 100 seats could add an extra 50 seats to their Covid-19 safety dining capacity. They also further asked the CCSA to grant an 80% of total seats increase in capacity for those dining businesses that had received SHA certification, as the World Travel & Tourism Council recognises the certificate for safety standards.

The restriction of alcohol sales for Covid-19 safety has taken a massive bite out of many restaurants’ sales, as they are not allowed to offer an add-on beer or two with dinner for example. The Thai Restaurant Association proposed that businesses with the highest level SHA measures in place should be allowed to sell alcohol, allowing customers about 2 hours each of seating time to eat and drink.

Along with easing Covid-19 restrictions to allow restaurants to increase their income, the association proposed some measures of financial easement. They requested first a committee be formed to look specifically at the plight of restaurants during the pandemic and suggested the Thai Restaurant Association, Bank of Thailand, Ministry of Finance, and National Economic and Social Development Board all take part.

They proposed a tax write-off for owners of buildings, land and department stores to allow them to reduce rent they charge restaurants by 50% for at least the next 3 months. Further tax remedies were suggested, such as cancelling tax for the past year for personal and corporate income tax as well as house tax for restaurant businesses and owners and also extending by 6 months the period for collecting VAT tax.

The proposal submitted to PM Chan-o-cha suggested a 6-month reduction of water and electricity bills by 30% to keep operating costs low. Finally, the association offered a creating way to give financial aid with employee salaries by allowing restaurants to pay half their staff’s wages and workers could withdraw the other half from social security or other similar government programs.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)26 seconds ago

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Thailand15 mins ago

Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field
Thailand1 hour ago

Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Crime2 hours ago

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Best of3 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

6 school closed after infections are found
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Phuket6 hours ago

Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Thailand6 hours ago

Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
Thailand6 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Politics6 hours ago

Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending