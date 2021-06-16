Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
In a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Thai Restaurant Association requested urgent relief for the nation’s ailing food and beverage industry. The association released a statement about the letter that they submitted outlining a proposal for easing Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants and dining, as well as offering up financial assistance ideas to keep businesses afloat to ride out the pandemic.
As acting director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the restaurant group urged PM Prayut to take immediate action on the 2 key fronts. They stressed the urgency of these measures as over the last 40 days, numerous restaurants went out of business and an estimated 50,000 more food vendors will close in the next few months without relief.
First, the association requested that Covid-19 dining hours in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan be extended to 11:00 pm, with restaurants having to be fully closed by midnight. The group then suggested that all restaurants could increase permitted capacity by half the amount of total seats in the establishment.
So a restaurant with 100 seats could add an extra 50 seats to their Covid-19 safety dining capacity. They also further asked the CCSA to grant an 80% of total seats increase in capacity for those dining businesses that had received SHA certification, as the World Travel & Tourism Council recognises the certificate for safety standards.
The restriction of alcohol sales for Covid-19 safety has taken a massive bite out of many restaurants’ sales, as they are not allowed to offer an add-on beer or two with dinner for example. The Thai Restaurant Association proposed that businesses with the highest level SHA measures in place should be allowed to sell alcohol, allowing customers about 2 hours each of seating time to eat and drink.
Along with easing Covid-19 restrictions to allow restaurants to increase their income, the association proposed some measures of financial easement. They requested first a committee be formed to look specifically at the plight of restaurants during the pandemic and suggested the Thai Restaurant Association, Bank of Thailand, Ministry of Finance, and National Economic and Social Development Board all take part.
They proposed a tax write-off for owners of buildings, land and department stores to allow them to reduce rent they charge restaurants by 50% for at least the next 3 months. Further tax remedies were suggested, such as cancelling tax for the past year for personal and corporate income tax as well as house tax for restaurant businesses and owners and also extending by 6 months the period for collecting VAT tax.
The proposal submitted to PM Chan-o-cha suggested a 6-month reduction of water and electricity bills by 30% to keep operating costs low. Finally, the association offered a creating way to give financial aid with employee salaries by allowing restaurants to pay half their staff’s wages and workers could withdraw the other half from social security or other similar government programs.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field
Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
6 school closed after infections are found
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Crime1 day ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac