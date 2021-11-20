Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Reopening nightlife businesses will be discussed at the next CCSA meeting.
image
image

Facing enormous pressure from entertainment and nightlife workers and businesses, the National Security Council Secretary-General hinted that lifting the ban on nightlife will be up for discussion at the next CCSA meeting. He said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha understands and sympathises with those in the industry but also worries about the Covid-19 situation as infections are still high and the country has reopened its borders to international tourists.

Businesses and workers affected by the shutdown since April have become increasingly frustrated and vocal about their plight, participating in protests and presenting petitions to government officials. And some recent petitions will be reviewed and considered at the next CCSA meeting some time around the 26th of November.

The NSC official suggested that the committee may relent and unpopular rule barring nightclubs, pubs, bars, karaoke and other nightlife venues from opening may be softened or lifted. Whatever remains of a high season is happening now, and while many businesses are seeing an uptick in patronage, entertainment venues are being blocked from seeing any profits until after New Year’s Eve – a night that is obviously crucial to nightlife businesses – with the previous ruling delaying possible reopening until at least January 15.

The ban isn’t only hurting the businesses though. There is widespread sentiment that tourism won’t recover in any significant way as long as alcohol and entertainment remain banned. While some teetotalers take the position that there’s more to Thailand than going out and getting belligerent drunk all night at a throbbing club with pounding music, a large percentage of travellers trying to enjoy a leisure vacation – even those who don’t go clubbing – are disinterested in coming to a country where they can’t even have a beer with dinner.

The NSC Secretary-General believes that the petitions filed by businesses and workers united have laid out a reasonable plan to reopen, addressing safety conditions, staffing, preparation and service for Covid-19 safety, location and service conditions in order to be prepared to enact and enforce safety measures to keep a reopening secure and minimise the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2021-11-20 19:55
I would think it’s inevitable there will be a relaxing of rules; not that they count for much. I would imagine they will fall back to mid to late December opening, as they believe that will attract a few hundred…
image
Pompies
2021-11-20 20:53
The inequity of the way that CCSA and others are applying closures is unacceptable. In my home town two different Tesco Lotus malls have contributed 3 hotspot outbreaks and have been closed for a matter of days. Fresh markets have…
image
BangkokBen
2021-11-20 21:03
"Facing enormous pressure from businesses" That's what happens when you callously wipe out people's income for almost 2 years for reasons that haven't been proven to do anything to curb the disease.
image
Paco
2021-11-20 21:11
Torture for the entertainment business
image
Rookiescot
2021-11-20 21:19
Well there is the issue of his own cabinet colleagues being responsible for the last outbrake owing to their nocturnal activities at certain exclusive clubs in Bangkok. Why do I suspect those clubs are now open but normal bars remain…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Next CCSA meeting will discuss opening nightlife businesses sooner
Technology3 hours ago

Free NFTs! Art project website releases thousands of NFTs
Economy4 hours ago

Chamber of Commerce proposes familiar plans for the economy
Sponsored1 day ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime5 hours ago

Thai man arrested for alleged rape, drowning, burning Burmese woman
Bangkok5 hours ago

Wat Arsasongkhram used flood waters to celebrate Loy Krathong
Thailand6 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 53 deaths, vaccinations, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Transport9 hours ago

Racing in Thailand: all about Pattaya’s Bira Circuit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

3 Cathay Pacific pilots broke Covid-19 rules, got fired and infected
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Austria to enter lockdown Monday, Germany may follow
Tourism12 hours ago

TAT: 400,000 tourist in 2021, 18 million in 2022 worth 1 trillion
Tourism12 hours ago

TAT touts another rosy outlook for 2022 arrivals into Thailand – VIDEOS
Education1 day ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand1 day ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Crime1 day ago

Police “Joe Ferrari” torture case in court today, main charges denied
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending