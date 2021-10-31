Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
Earlier today the Governor of Chon Buri released the latest updates on Covid-19 restrictions and what’s allowed for the province, with no good news about alcohol and nightlife. Pattaya recently complained that while other tourist hotspots that attracted many tourists with their nightlife were permitted to start selling alcohol, at least in restaurants, Pattaya was left off the list.
The new rules go into place tomorrow and outline quite a few easings of Covid-19 regulations, aside from the disappointing alcohol rules. They hint at preparing for nightlife and entertainment venues to open in the future though, but with no timeline suggested. On the bright side, curfew has been lifted in time for Halloween tonight.
Gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 200 people, though approval for bigger can be sought from the Chon Buri Governor or Disease Control Committee, allowing hotels to host events up to 400 people. Parties and alcohol-related events are fully banned though, and the order especially warned against drinking at beaches and other public places. Tourist attractions are also banned from selling alcohol.
The Governor earmarked certain areas to be official plot tourism areas, though any rule changes don’t take effect yet. Those areas are Bang Lamung District, Pattaya City, Sriracha District, Koh Sichang District and Sattahip District (only Na Chom Thian Subdistrict and Bang Saray Sub-district).
Convenience stores, markets, and supermarkets in Chon Buri are allowed to open 24 hours now, while most other businesses like restaurants and gyms will have to close at 11 pm. Other businesses that are allowed to reopen now include arcades and gaming shops, pool halls, snooker, bowling, and rollerskating. Meanwhile, amusement parks and water parks are still forbidden from opening.
A few annoyances were removed in the new revision including the need for vaccination proof for spas and tattoo shops, and the banning of food and beverages in cinemas (masks are still required though).
Government agencies will continue working from home and the Governor encourages the private sector to do the same where possible. Schools can be reopened if the Chon Buri Provincial Communicable Disease Committee approves it. A few private schools have opened but most public schools remain closed.
Finally, stadiums can organise sporting events with the permission of the Chon Buri Communicable Disease Committee, and spectators are limited to 25% for indoor venues and 50% for outdoor venues. All Covid-19 safety measures must be strictly followed.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New Covid-19 easings for Chon Buri, alcohol still not allowed
New Phuket order: alcohol in restaurants until 11 pm, no bars
Suan Dusit Poll: It’s time for an election and Prayut wouldn’t win
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Flights to Phuket from Kazakhstan hub Almaty resume today
COVID-19 SUNDAY: Deaths dropped, vaccinations data changed again
5 million deaths – 22 months of Covid-19
US report says the origins of Covid-19 may never be known
BMA allows alcohol in restaurants in Bangkok with some rules
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Did the Sandbox impact on Phuket’s property market?
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening
Phuket small businesses disadvantaged by SHA+ call for an end
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass required in lieu of COE | October 25
Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
- Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
- Crime3 days ago
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
- Phuket3 days ago
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
- Crime3 days ago
Bangkok kidnap for ransom case tied into used glove export investigation