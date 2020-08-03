Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow

The Thaiger

Published 

39 mins ago

 on 

New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Today Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has clarified that more types of foreigners will be allowed to return to Thailand from August 4…

• Foreigners who hold a residency permit, as well as their spouse and children (new category)

• Foreigners who hold a current work permit, as well as their spouse and children (new category)

• Foreign nationals permitted to enter the Kingdom under special arrangements between the government of Thailand and foreign countries

• Migrant workers who hold official documentation allowing them to stay and work in Thailand (new category)

• Foreigners granted entry under special agreements, such as Thailand Elite cardholders.

These groups of foreigners will still be required to follow the Public Health Ministry’s measures and will have to spend 14 days at an alternative state quarantine site.

General tourist traffic is still banned to enter Thailand at this stage. People falling under these categories, interested in returning to Thailand, should consult with the Thai Embassy in their country for details about documentation required for a return.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Philippines

Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Michael Buillerey on Unsplash

Manila and the surrounding Philippine provinces are heading back into lockdown from tomorrow, for a period of at least 2 weeks. The decision comes as the Philippines’ capital recorded a significant spike of over 100,000 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. Thai PBS World reports that the country’s President, Rodrigo Duterte, is imposing the lock-down on Manila and the adjacent provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan, until August 18. It’s expected that some public transport services will be shut down, along with many businesses in the capital, as tight restrictions on movement are imposed. The country’s medical workers have […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists

Maya Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Syed Ahmad on Unsplash

As the Tourism Authority of Thailand considers how the country might safely re-open its borders, the Bangkok Post reports that there are tentative plans afoot to kick off the project with Phuket, possibly in October. The director-general of the Department of Health, Panpimon Wipulakorn, says Phuket’s position as a self-contained island means it would be easier to control any potential Covid-19 outbreak following re-opening. During the peak of the initial wave of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, Phuket had the highest rate of infections in the country, per capita, mostly concentrated in the Patong and Bang Tao areas. Meanwhile, TAT spokeswoman […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

City of Melbourne wakes to first day of 6 week lockdown and curfew

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

City of Melbourne wakes to first day of 6 week lockdown and curfew | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police have been given additional powers to enforce the lockdown - ABC News/Daniel Fermer

Australia’s southern state of Victoria is now under a state of emergency and a state of disaster. The state government have given police greater powers to help enforce the latest restrictions in a draconian bid to reduce the community transmission of Covid-19. The capital of Melbourne is now in a 6 week lockdown to tackle the latest spike in virus cases. It’s being called Stage 4 restrictions in the city of 4.9 million people. Melburnians this morning woke up after their first night under a “coronavirus curfew”. The Victorian Government is also preparing to shut down some businesses and force […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending