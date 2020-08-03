New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Today Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has clarified that more types of foreigners will be allowed to return to Thailand from August 4…
• Foreigners who hold a residency permit, as well as their spouse and children (new category)
• Foreigners who hold a current work permit, as well as their spouse and children (new category)
• Foreign nationals permitted to enter the Kingdom under special arrangements between the government of Thailand and foreign countries
• Migrant workers who hold official documentation allowing them to stay and work in Thailand (new category)
• Foreigners granted entry under special agreements, such as Thailand Elite cardholders.
These groups of foreigners will still be required to follow the Public Health Ministry’s measures and will have to spend 14 days at an alternative state quarantine site.
General tourist traffic is still banned to enter Thailand at this stage. People falling under these categories, interested in returning to Thailand, should consult with the Thai Embassy in their country for details about documentation required for a return.
