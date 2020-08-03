4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Koh Samui

4 people still missing from the Koh Samui ferry sinking

Rescue workers and recovery teams are still searching for 4 missing people following the capsize and sinking of a car ferry off the coast of Surat Thani last Saturday night. The ferry, the Raja 4, was on its way back from Koh Samui, loaded with garbage trucks and was about 2 kilometres off Don Sak Pier, when the incident happened. There was poor weather, driving rain and waves up to 3 metres at the time, according to people on the ferry.

Local Surat Thani police, marine police, the Navy, Army and volunteers have spent today trying to locate the missing people. Helicopters from the Army and Navy have been used to assist in the search operations.

At this stage it is not clear what caused the ferry to become compromised and sink. No one has filed an official complaint against the ferry company, Raja Ferry, at this stage. The same company is also responsible for the major connections between the popular tourist islands and the mainland. The life rafts were deployed by crew but not all passengers were able to scramble onto them before the ferry sank.

Police Col. Pongkajorn Sukkasung from Koh Samui police says that they’re focusing on locating people right now.

“If the ferry company was negligent then prosecuting them for wrongdoing is the easy part.”

The car ferry sank around 10:30pm on Saturday night after setting off from Koh Samui, carrying 12 crew members (including Raja Ferry staff) and 4 passengers, as well as three 18 wheeler garbage trucks. The vessel then ran into high waves causing it to capsize. There were 2 other ferries in the area at the time that steamed to the scene and were able to rescue 9 of the passengers and crew.

7 people were missing in the immediate period after the sinking but 2 were found on nearby Koh Taen. A dead crew from the ferry was also found near Koh Taen. Earlier media reports say that the captain had been found dead, washed up on a nearby beach.

One of the 2 men found floating in the waters near the deserted island says that when everyone on the ferry realised that the boat was going to sink they all put on lifejackets. He told police that he became separated from the rest of the passengers because he was caught on the other side of the boat when it started sinking.

“The water swept me away from the ship very quickly. Later I saw the island and then tried to swim toward it.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Koh Samui

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing.

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 3 people still missing. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sunthorn Pongpao

3 people are still missing in the aftermath of the capsizing of a Koh Samui car ferry, the Raja 4. The incident happened last night, about 2 nautical miles short of Don Sak pier in Surat Thani, on its way back from Koh Samui. It was transporting garbage from the island and had trucks, crew, drivers and a company salesperson on board. A total of 16 people were on the boat. This incident happed around 10 pm last night in the midst of a nasty storm that whipped up 2-3 metre waves in the section of the Gulf of Thailand. 2 […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive.

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

UPDATE: Koh Samui ferry capsize. 2 more found alive. | The Thaiger
Photo of the Raja 4 which capsized on Saturday night whilst between Koh Samui and Don Sak pier

The body of the skipper of a capsized ferry has been recovered, whilst 2 others have been found. This leaves 3 people still missing. Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto announced the latest info following the capsize of the Koh Samui car last night. The Raja 4 ferry was loaded with rubbish from the island, 3 10-wheel lorries and a pickup, heading for Don Sak pier on the Surat Thani mainland. About 2 nautical miles from Koh Samui the ferry ran into high waves whipped up by a sudden storm in the Gulf of Thailand, and the vessel capsized at about […]

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

7 people are missing while 9 others have been safely rescued after a car ferry capsized shortly after leaving Koh Samui for the mainland last night. The ship was loaded with, three 10 wheel garbage trucks and a pickup truck. Onboard were 11 crewmen, 4 truck drivers and the pickup driver, and a saleswoman. The ferry left Koh Samui at 8:50pm. At about 10pm, it was hit by a storm and high waves, and capsized about 2 nautical miles from the island. Surat Thani’s provincial governor rushed to the ferry company’s offices to direct the rescue operation. He was accompanied […]

Continue Reading
