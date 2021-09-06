Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’

Thailand has passed its Covid-19 peak, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The number of active coronavirus cases has been on a downward trend over the past several weeks. There are now 148,622 people receiving treatment for Covid-19.

The CCSA reported 187 coronavirus-related deaths today, a decline over the past month after the daily fatality count was in the 200s and 300s. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 13,042 with 12,948 of those fatalities during the recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

13,988 new Covid-19 infections were reported today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 1,294,522 with 1,265,659 of those cases during the latest wave.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,610 new Covid-19 infections today, followed by Samut Prakan with 868 new cases, Samut Nakhon with 711, and Chon Buri with 703.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

