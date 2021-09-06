Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thailand has passed its Covid-19 peak, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The number of active coronavirus cases has been on a downward trend over the past several weeks. There are now 148,622 people receiving treatment for Covid-19.
The CCSA reported 187 coronavirus-related deaths today, a decline over the past month after the daily fatality count was in the 200s and 300s. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 13,042 with 12,948 of those fatalities during the recent wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
13,988 new Covid-19 infections were reported today, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 1,294,522 with 1,265,659 of those cases during the latest wave.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,610 new Covid-19 infections today, followed by Samut Prakan with 868 new cases, Samut Nakhon with 711, and Chon Buri with 703.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: Provincial totals; Thailand ‘passed its peak’
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 6
Pathum Thani shopping centre apologises after overcrowded vaccination event goes viral
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Couple shot to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat
3 hunters arrested for allegedly possessing endangered species
Vaccination passport required in Thailand? Phuket Freedom Day | GMT | September 6
25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
Covid patients must receive a vaccine dose within 3 months of infection
Proof of vaccination to be required for dine-in service in “dark red” provinces
Tourism ministry wants Thailand fully re-opened, without quarantine, by January
Monday Covid Update: 187 deaths and 13,988 new cases
More protests planned for Bangkok today as activists continue fight to remove PM
No more sandbox: Phuket private sector calls for full re-opening by December 1
Apple delays privacy-invading child abuse detection software
Naked woman stops Chon Buri traffic after fender bender
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
More anti-government protests in Bangkok today, day 2 of no-confidence debate
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket19 hours ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Politics3 days ago
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
- Politics2 days ago
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
- Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
- Crime4 days ago
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
- Economy3 days ago
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10