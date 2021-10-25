Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases; provincial totals

A low of 8,675 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA. A spokesperson says the daily count is the lowest it has been over the last three months, adding that the low count is “very good news” and hopes the daily case count will soon dip below 8,000.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,589 recoveries. There are now 100,042 people in Thailand receiving treatment for Covid-19. There are 2,437 patients in critical condition with 536 of them on ventilators.

In the latest wave of the coronavirus in Thailand, which was first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,830,294 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

44 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 18,799 with 18,705 reported during the latest wave.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA briefing in English, says the Covid-19 situation is worse in southern border provinces.

While the country prepares to reopen to vaccinated travellers from overseas on November 1, Natapanu says people must continue to practice social distancing and follow disease control guidelines, especially during gatherings next month during Loy Krathong.

“It’s very important that people around the country, Thais and foreign nationals alike, maintain universal protection, and be very cautious over the various risks involved in the spread of Covid-19.”

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

