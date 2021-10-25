Connect with us

Pacific City Club – Where business and leisure meet

Bangkok’s Most Prestigious Private Members Club Announces a Special Invitation

The Pacific City Club is renowned for being the most prestigious and luxurious private members club in Bangkok since the early 1990s.

Situated on the top three floors of the Two Pacific Place building on Sukhumvit Road, the Club is an oasis of calm in the bustling city.

The decor reflects a sense of Asian colonial architecture and heritage, with a merger of traditional and modern artefacts complementing the cityscape vista.

Members can enjoy a host of facilities including superb Chinese and International Cuisine, private dining facilities, a bar, library, meeting rooms, a top-class fitness centre, spa facilities and pilates.

In addition, the Club has reciprocal arrangements with private member clubs around the world enabling access to the very best locations. Regular events and functions are held as well as complimentary valet parking.

In essence, the Club is the perfect location for business and leisure. For a limited period, as a result of the Covid-19 situation, we are running a special Privilege Invitation offering a significant
saving.

To find out more about the Privilege Invitation please email or contact us via Line or call.

ARRISSRA LIMPISTHIEN (A-Rissa)
Deputy Marketing Director

PACIFIC CITY CLUB BANGKOK
E: arrissra@pacificcityclub.com | T: +662.653.2450 | F: +662.653.2473 |M: +66966.979.194 |
LINE@ https://lin.ee/nbUINjv
28th – 30th Fl. Two Pacific Place, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Website: https://www.pacificcityclub.com/

*Get your exclusive offer from The Pacific City Club by mentioning The Thaiger.

 

