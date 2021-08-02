Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

17,970 new Covid-19 cases and 178 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 633,264 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5,168 coronavirus-related deaths. The recent wave has accounted for 604,421 of those cases.

Thailand now has 208,875 active Covid-19 cases. Over the past several days, the daily Covid-19 case count has been in the 17,000s and 18,000s. Deaths hit a record high last Saturday with 178 fatalities.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 3,144 new Covid-19 cases reported today. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,252 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 872 in Samut Prakan, 743 in Nonthaburi and 454 in Pathum Thani.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 1,141 new cases today. The continuous uptick in cases threatens the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project which is in the planning process. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 465 new cases and Rayong had 403.

Out of the new cases, 175 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Yesterday, the CCSA revised its colour-coded zoning based on the number of local Covid-19 transmissions. There are now 29 provinces classified as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control to combat the spread of the virus. The CCSA also decided to ban interprovincial public transportation services from those provinces, at least for the next two weeks. For more information on the restrictions and revised zoning that goes into effect tomorrow, click HERE.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals | News by Thaiger covid covid

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)35 seconds ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals
News50 mins ago

Police bust gambling operations in Bangkok and Kamphaeng Phet
Best of2 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 5 best eco-friendly hotels

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

‘Dark red’ curfews, interprovincial public transport ban possibly until Aug 31 – CCSA
Thailand3 hours ago

The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Narcolepsy suspected as cause of car accident in Chon Buri
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Healthcare worker pleads with PM to set up “war room” to manage pandemic
Best of4 hours ago

The best backpacker hostels in Phuket
Politics4 hours ago

Official detained after spreading rumour of planned coup to oust PM
Business4 hours ago

Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket sealed off from tomorrow in bid to curb virus spread, save sandbox
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending