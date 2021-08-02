Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals

17,970 new Covid-19 cases and 178 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 633,264 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5,168 coronavirus-related deaths. The recent wave has accounted for 604,421 of those cases.

Thailand now has 208,875 active Covid-19 cases. Over the past several days, the daily Covid-19 case count has been in the 17,000s and 18,000s. Deaths hit a record high last Saturday with 178 fatalities.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave with 3,144 new Covid-19 cases reported today. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,252 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 872 in Samut Prakan, 743 in Nonthaburi and 454 in Pathum Thani.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, reported 1,141 new cases today. The continuous uptick in cases threatens the “Pattaya Move On” reopening project which is in the planning process. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 465 new cases and Rayong had 403.

Out of the new cases, 175 were reported in correctional facilities. The latest wave of the virus spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates over the past several months.

Yesterday, the CCSA revised its colour-coded zoning based on the number of local Covid-19 transmissions. There are now 29 provinces classified as “dark red” zones under maximum and strict control to combat the spread of the virus. The CCSA also decided to ban interprovincial public transportation services from those provinces, at least for the next two weeks. For more information on the restrictions and revised zoning that goes into effect tomorrow, click HERE.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

