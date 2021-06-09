Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination

Health officials are investigating the death of a 46 year old woman in Bangkok who died after she was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The woman was injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday and died just after midnight today.

The woman was inoculated yesterday at the Thai Business Administration Technological College, her niece told police. When she got home, she started to get a headache and at took 2 paracetamol pills at 6pm to treat ease the symptoms. She took 2 more pills at 10pm, but went into spasms around 15 minutes after. At some point, the family called for an ambulance, but the woman was dead when medics arrived around 12:20am today.

Medical examiners at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital will be doing an autopsy on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death. Reports do not say if the woman had any pre-existing health conditions.

In Phuket last month, a 43 year old man died the day after receiving his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. While health officials say the man had underlying conditions and died of a heart attack, the man’s wife claimed the death was due to the vaccine.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

