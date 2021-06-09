Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Health officials are investigating the death of a 46 year old woman in Bangkok who died after she was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The woman was injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday and died just after midnight today.
The woman was inoculated yesterday at the Thai Business Administration Technological College, her niece told police. When she got home, she started to get a headache and at took 2 paracetamol pills at 6pm to treat ease the symptoms. She took 2 more pills at 10pm, but went into spasms around 15 minutes after. At some point, the family called for an ambulance, but the woman was dead when medics arrived around 12:20am today.
Medical examiners at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital will be doing an autopsy on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death. Reports do not say if the woman had any pre-existing health conditions.
In Phuket last month, a 43 year old man died the day after receiving his first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. While health officials say the man had underlying conditions and died of a heart attack, the man’s wife claimed the death was due to the vaccine.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Central Thailand
High speed rail connecting airports may start construction in October
The construction of a major high speed rail project connecting the 3 airports of Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapai is eyeing an October start date for contraction. The rail will be connected to 3 airports and make links from one airport to another, via Bangkok, much faster. The project has been on the table for the past 5 years.
The project is intended to accelerate the development of the Eastern Provinces, namely Chon Buri and Rayong. It is projected to cost about 224 billion baht. The cost is being aided by private interests, such as foreign investors. Where the private interests are specifically coming from was not revealed at this stage and the ink has not yet dried on construction contracts.
Currently, the road covering the regular railway is being resurfaced. A formal construction order is anticipated in October.
The project is set to be completed sometime in 2025.
The Eastern Economic Corridor posted the following information about the project on its website:
The High-Speed Railways will provide fast and convenient journeys between 3 major international airports of Bangkok, namely Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and U-Tapao Airport, with the velocity of 250 kilometers per hour. The system comprises of 9 high-speed stations namely Don Mueang, Bang Sue, Makkasan, Suvarnabhumi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Si Racha, Pattaya, and U-Tapao with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at Makkasan and Si Racha station.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News EEC
Thailand
Vaccination history made, says PM
Thailand vaccinated its most people to date with yesterday’s 300,000 doses successfully administered. The Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says it was a historic day for Thailand fighting back against Covid-19.
By 4 pm, over 300,000 doses had been given, says the permanent secretary of public health, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who also says that figure does not include doses given in Bangkok.
As the day wore on, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they gave 11, 352 doses.
The vaccines administered were Sinovac and AstraZeneca.
The government is optimistic they can finish the first of two rounds of vaccines… by the end of September. The government, buoyed by their recent high vaccinations, also plans to buy 100 million does and vaccinate 50 million people to hit the coveted 70% herd immunity. They expect to hit this target by the end of the year with an eye towards a full reopening next January.
The prime minister turned to Facebook to remind everyone of the importance of vaccines:
Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country to tourism, to rehabilitating the economy and to returning normalcy.
Vaccines will be the force to drive the country forward with security and sustainability
He also continued to beat the drums of war against Covid-19 and to tout Thailand’s recent vaccination landmark:
June 7, 2021 will go down in history as one of the important days in the country’s fight against the pandemic. It marks the beginning of Thais striking back… and that we will not give up the fight until we win.
Last month, and before the mass vaccination started, it was reported that at Thailand’s then-current rate of vaccinations, it would take 2 years to reach herd immunity.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.
“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”
The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.
Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.
“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
