Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals

Although the daily Covid count remains high, with 2,680 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the number of active cases have decreased.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English, says that today more recoveries were reported than new cases, with the number of active cases starting to go in a downward trend. The latest wave peaked last week at more than 50,000 active cases. Today, the CCSA reported 47,644 active cases and 4,253 recoveries.

Bangkok remains the Covid-19 hotspot with 1,096 infections reported today. In surrounding provinces, 491 cases were reported today in Samut Prakan, 42 in Samut Sakhon, and 132 in Nonthaburi.

280 of the new cases were detected in Thai prisons. Hundreds of cases among inmates at overcrowded prisons have been reported nearly everyday. Natapanu says the number of cases at prisons is getting smaller. So far, around 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest wave of infections over the past few months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 185,228 Covid-19 cases with 156,365 of those cases reported in the recent wave which started on April 1. A total of 1,332 people infected with Covid-19 in Thailand have died.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates