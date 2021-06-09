Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,669 new cases, provincial totals
Although the daily Covid count remains high, with 2,680 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the number of active cases have decreased.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Covid situation report in English, says that today more recoveries were reported than new cases, with the number of active cases starting to go in a downward trend. The latest wave peaked last week at more than 50,000 active cases. Today, the CCSA reported 47,644 active cases and 4,253 recoveries.
Bangkok remains the Covid-19 hotspot with 1,096 infections reported today. In surrounding provinces, 491 cases were reported today in Samut Prakan, 42 in Samut Sakhon, and 132 in Nonthaburi.
280 of the new cases were detected in Thai prisons. Hundreds of cases among inmates at overcrowded prisons have been reported nearly everyday. Natapanu says the number of cases at prisons is getting smaller. So far, around 30,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest wave of infections over the past few months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 185,228 Covid-19 cases with 156,365 of those cases reported in the recent wave which started on April 1. A total of 1,332 people infected with Covid-19 in Thailand have died.
Phuket
Phuket’s main Covid vaccination centre offers drive-through service for elderly patients
A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service has opened up at Phuket’s main vaccination centre, allowing those 60 years old or above, and those with underlying health conditions, to get inoculated without getting out of their car.
Health officials started offering the service after noticing that many elderly people had trouble walking through the large Saphan Hin Gymnasium to get a vaccine. Before the drive-through service, people would need to walk from the car park and then up 2 flights of stairs to get to the waiting area for a vaccine. They’d have to walk to an area for a health check and then wait in line for a vaccination.
Now older adults and those who have health conditions that make walking difficult or tiring can stay seated in their car for a vaccination. Health care workers do a temperature and health check before administering the vaccine. Then, the patients must park their car and wait for 30 minutes check for side effects before leaving the centre.
Health officials on the island have been accelerating the rollout of vaccines in an effort to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of the month and reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists under the proposed “Sandbox” model on July 1.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to get 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses
The Thai government is ordering 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, along with 5 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Thai PBS World reports that deliveries are expected in the second half of the year.
The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and Nattaphon Narkpanich, chair of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses are in addition to another 8 million Sinovac doses, enabling the government to achieve its target of administering 100 million doses this year. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed yesterday that 61 million AstraZeneca doses are also on order.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March – and then things went very quiet. The Pfizer vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA, but Anutin says the manufacturer has agreed to set aside between 10 and 20 million doses for Thailand.
The government’s mass vaccination got underway on Monday, although many have had their appointments postponed as hospitals around the country ended up receiving fewer doses than expected. The Public Health Ministry has urged hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, in particular for those over the age of 60 and those with 1 or more of 7 underlying health conditions.
The Disease Control Department says 3.54 million vaccine doses are being distributed nationwide for inoculation in June, with a goal of administering 10 million doses by the end of the month. Over 4.6 million doses have been administered so far, of which 400,000 were on Monday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry orders hospitals not to postpone vaccination appointments
The Public Health Ministry has instructed Thai hospitals to honour vaccination appointments, even though they may not have received the number of doses expected. According to Thai PBS World, Satit Pitutacha from the Health Ministry says it’s vital that people over the age of 60, as well as those with 1 or more of 7 underlying health conditions, receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
Satit says most hospitals received enough vaccine doses to kick off mass vaccination on Monday. However, around 20% of hospitals have received fewer doses than expected since then. He acknowledges the supply challenges and says it’s not the hospitals’ fault, but adds that inoculation of at-risk people must continue, particularly as some have to travel far to reach their nearest hospital.
According to Satit, the ministry is working to address the supply problem, adding that a further 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected next week, with another 2 million arriving the week after. In total, the government expects to receive 6.3 million AstraZeneca doses this month.
Satit admits that, should any of the deliveries be delayed, there could be a knock-on effect, but says the government will do its best to get doses distributed quickly across the country. He denies the supply issues are politically motivated, saying it’s simply a case of areas with high infection rates being prioritised in the distribution process.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
