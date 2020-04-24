Many falangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many falangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.
There were temperature checks and sanitizer gels and children and adults were waiting in line 2 metres apart.
Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.
In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.
Thais are also doing stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University led by Phisit Nasee handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.
In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village there hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.
Weather
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.
“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”
The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.
Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City Life
Environment
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with The Royal Forest Department says they have conducted plans to revive the northern forests which have been destroyed by this year’s burning season and other forest fires.
But some good news, the Royal Forest Department says the number of hotspots detected in the North has fallen to 28. The fewer hotspots, ie. fires, is attributed to recent thunderstorms as well as cooperation between officials and local reporting.
The department’s director general Atthaphon Charoenchansa says that the recovery will include all sectors, involving government, private and municipal.
“The effort will involve a mass-planting campaign to address the damaged areas with more than 10 million seedlings of padauk, teak, rosewood and other economically valuable tree species.”
“The department plans to plant the seedlings in May, on and around National Tree Day, with activities reaching a climax on May 21”
The Royal Forest Department reported that the fires have destroyed roughly 55,266 rai or 0.18% of the total 30.148 million rai of national forest in the recent weeks. While Chiang Mai province suffered the most damage, with 17,771 rai of forest destroyed.
“A total of 963 cases of forest arson were prosecuted between March 30 and April 17.”
SOURCE: The Nation
