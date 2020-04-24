Many falangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.

There were temperature checks and sanitizer gels and children and adults were waiting in line 2 metres apart.

Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.

In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.

Thais are also doing stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University led by Phisit Nasee handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.

In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village there hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.



SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger