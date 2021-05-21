Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Labour Ministry to provide 9.2 million workers with vaccine
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin announced that under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, over 9 million employees will receive a Covid-19 vaccine and don’t need to register on the Mor Prom Line account. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha posted on Facebook Wednesday that these 9.2 million workers would receive priority vaccines as at-risk essential workers. Insured employees that have to work on-site in their workplaces will begin receiving vaccines on June 7 in Bangkok.
Employers were instructed by the Social Security Office to survey their staff and report how many wanted to be vaccinated. Of 3.7 million workers, 63%, about 2.38 million employees, wanted the vaccine. The SSO is calling on employers and business owners to be proactive in registering their staff and keeping them informed when the jabs are ready.
The Labour Ministry is aiming to administer 50,000 jabs every day for 2 months to vaccinate everyone and the SSO has partnered with 20 hospitals to act as private vaccination centres, separate from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s main vaccine rollout.
Following Bangkok, the Labour Ministry plans to launch similar vaccine schemes for workers in Chon Buri, Ayutthaya, Rayong, and 6 other economically crucial provinces, beginning in July. After that, the plan is to expand it to all provinces in Thailand.
The Labour Ministry is also pushing for proactive testing to prevent further outbreaks in factories and other industrial businesses. After testing 70,000 workers insured by social security, 1,000 Covid-19 infections were identified. Testing is now being offered for insured employees in Ayutthaya, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, and Rayong.
PM Prayut proposed this scheme of inoculating workers with a Covid-19 vaccine covered by Section 33 of the Social Security Act after quickly shuttering the recently-launched walk-in vaccination service centres. Citing fears that vaccines are limited and centres would easily be overrun with people showing up for inoculation and leaving frustrated without their jabs. He hopes to instead launch this social security program with the Labour Ministry and a new sign-up format like on-site registration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp
https://www.facebook.com/dinnerfromthesky
They’ve been doing it for a year now!
There are some amazing people helping out their local Thai communities to get through this Covid mess in Thailand. Without much in the way of concrete day-to-day assistance from the Thai Government, free daily food, care packs and supplies are being acquired and distributed by volunteers. We salute you all! The situation is happening all over Thailand by many groups working in different ways, many of them foreigners.
Here’s a story of two men whose businesses in Bangkok have been profoundly affected by the Covid situation. But for a year now they’ve put their hands in their own pockets, as well as developing a sophisticated network of volunteers and supplies, to give the Klong Toey ‘slum’ community hope for the future. Now, with a Covid cluster surging through this high density housing area, the situation has become dire.
But Friso and Greg are still packing food and heading to the Klong Toey community everyday.
There’s also a similar program in Phuket…
Crime
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
A man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of raping many young women who he met through dating apps and then blackmailing them with videos of the sex. Ratchaphol Jinda, a 26 year old salesman from Samut Prakan was sought for 3 arrest warrants for rape, attempted rape, and extortion. At least 10 women have come forward so far with complaints against the man.
Police caught up with the alleged rapist in a shopping mall car park in the Ram Intra area in the Khannayao district of Bangkok and he was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police officers yesterday. According to the CSD superintendent who led the investigation and arrest, Ratchaphol confessed to the crimes during questioning and he’s being held in police custody. The superintendent said that they suspect more than 30 women were abused at his hands, but only 10 so far have filed a formal complaint.
This arrest comes just days after another man was arrested in Bangkok and charged with raping 36 women at knifepoint.
A notebook computer was seized by the police and was found to contain 36 videos of the suspect having sex with 32 different women, along with 86 upskirt videos. The man allegedly would meet girls on dating apps and chat with them until they agreed to come to his room. Once inside, he would assault them and record himself forcibly raping them.
He then used the videos he made to blackmail the women, extorting money from them, intimidating them into silence, and demanding more sex from them whenever he wanted. He threatened to post the videos online if any of the women disobeyed him.
Ratchaphol allegedly preyed on young students, with all of his targets no older than 25, and all studying at local universities. there was no information on whether police had identified more of the women in the 36 video clips in order to file additional charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Thai police arrested a former United States Marines, along with an American and 2 Thai men, including a senior police officer, for allegedly kidnapping a foreign businessman at a Bangkok restaurant and then demanding a $3 million USD ransom. The men allegedly abducted 60 year old Wen Yu Chung, from Taiwan, over a failed business deal.
Wen was reportedly abducted in broad daylight on March 28 at the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor, apparently during a meeting to “resolve” some disagreement over a large purchase of rubber gloves. Apparently, the men had bought 93 million baht, or around $2.95 million USD, worth of rubber gloves from Wen, which turned out to be a much lower quality than expected.
The alleged kidnappers include former Marine, 52 year old Louis William Ziskin along with another American, 41 year old Jeremy Hughes Manchester, and Thai nationals 28 year old Prasit Narit and 58 year old Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, who is also a police officer. Some reporters say that Jeremy is also a former Marine.
The men allegedly demanded $3 million USD from Wen’s family, but the family refused to pay the ransom and called police. It’s unclear how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says that the men released Wen at a hospital after the family contacted authorities. They were arrested on May 15, but recently paid the 300,000 baht bail and are being monitored with electronic tracking bracelets, according to police.
“Their lawyers successfully applied for bail. They should wear bracelets at all times. They were also barred from leaving Thailand. Chung’s boss, who was also his mother, didn’t want to follow their demands and contacted us to help them with the situation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
