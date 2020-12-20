Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon | The Thaiger

The Khon Kaen governor is taking action after the recent Covid surge in Samut Sakhon by mandating that people returning to the province must undergo a Covid-19 screening.

Somsak Jangtrakul says the new measures include those returning as of December 1 after he called a meeting of the provincial disease control today. At the meeting, it was decided that those returning must report to tambon hospitals along with health volunteers, village or tambon chiefs being required to undergo screenings as well.

Under the new requirements, he is asking Khon Kaen people to suspend any unnecessary trips to Samut Sakhon, and inform local leaders or health officials first if they need to travel to the area.

Provincial officials from the public health, livestock, fishery, labour, transport and other agencies will exchange information to establish a database on people travelling to and from Samut Sakhon. Additionally, they must examine and register foreign workers of all nationalities, updating their personal information regularly.

3 health checkpoints at Phon, Chumphae, and Khao Suan Kwang districts will stay in operation until January 17 as Somsak has mandated.

“We must not let our guard drop.”

Somsak did say, however, that major events such as New Year’s could still take place, but a request for permission for each activity should be submitted to the provincial disease control committee beforehand. The committee would then determine the risks and preventive measures to be taken to lower the transmission risk for large crowds.

He says if an event were to be held without permission from the committee, the organisers would be subject to strict law enforcement.

Somsak is asking everyone in Khon Kaen to wear a mask, observe social distancing rules, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded areas as a precaution against Covid-19.

Such measures are undoubtedly expected to rise as more provinces prepare to see a pouring over of those who were around Samut Sakhon during the recent outbreak that has, so far, tallied 689 positive Covid infections.

