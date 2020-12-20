image
Thailand

Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020 | The Thaiger
A recent poll has revealed that Thais are taking better care of their health in 2020, after being plagued by various other problems, including the Covid pandemic. According to the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University poll, which was conducted online between December 12 and 17 on 1,135 people nationwide, 68% said that they have paid more attention to their health this year.

Almost 29% said they haven’t increased or decreased monitoring their own health, with 3% having said they monitored their health less. Almost 68% have indicated that they were more worried about their health, with about 28% saying their health concerns have stayed the same, and about 4% said they were less concerned about their health.

Along with an increase in concerns over their health, 59% said their health expenses have increased, with 38% saying there has been no change in their expenses, with 3% saying they spent less on medical expenses.

As for their biggest health concerns this year, the top 5 responses were: protecting themselves from Covid-19 (around 89%); nutrition (69%); exercise (62%); food supplements (52%); and avoidance of PM 2.5 dust (48%).

Respondents were also asked what they would like to know more about concerning their health, with options for more than one answer. Their answers included healthcare techniques (about 72%); prevention from Covid-19 (70%); prevention from various diseases (63%); quality sleep (53%); and how to maintain mental health (46%).

Pornphan Buathong, an analyst at Suan Dusit Poll, said the results indicate that a majority of Thai people have taken better care of their health, attempting to look after themselves better and not wanting become a burden for other people as their country has been plagued with economic problems due to tourism declining, political and social problems, including the widespread protests against the monarchy. Covid-19 and the concerning PM2.5 dust pollution rating hasn’t helped as it only served to amplify the seriousness of the Thai peoples’ overall health concerns.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

2 Comments

    Issan John

    Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    While other countries death rates have gone up since the Covid pandemic started, for obvious reasons, Thailand’s has been one of the very few where the overall death rate (in public hospitals, at least) has actually gone down compared to previous years!

    Toby Andrews

    Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    The Thais who did not vote were the ones who did not take better care of their health.
    They were too ill to vote . . .

