Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested | The Thaiger

Thailand has now confirmed 689 new coronavirus infections today, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon yesterday. In Bangkok, there are now 19 locally-infected cases being reported on top of the ones found in Samut Sakhon. There are also 41 imported cases being reported.

Most of the cases reported were of Myanmar migrant workers with test results on another 1,453 people to be known soon.

Additional Covid-19 cases have been found in Nakhon Pathom, where the provincial public health office said 2 migrant workers had been infected with the virus, with both cases thought to be related to the neighbouring Samut Sakhon Province.

Authorities say they are aiming to conduct 10,300 tests in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and the adjacent province of Samut Songkhram, according to Taweesilp.

“Active case findings will continue in several provinces, actually across the country.”

The number of daily cases is the highest-ever reported in the kingdom, as overall Thailand has only reported around 5,000 Covid infections since the pandemic started.

Thailand was the first country outside of China to report a Covid case, and many credit its fast action towards controlling the spread of the virus. Now, after months of little to no local transmissions, the news of the largest daily amount of infections, is troubling.

Such infections reportedly started recently, as migrant workers travelling into Thailand illegally and skirting quarantine requirements, re-introduced Covid in the northern provinces such as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Now, the same situation has happened in Samut Sakhon, but the amount of infections is drastically higher than those in other provinces that were previously reported.

Such areas as Khon Kaen and Korat have instantly mandated, as of today, for anyone travelling to and from Samut Sakhon to undergo Covid testingand to report to local health authorities of any symptoms or plans of travelling.

