Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Thailand has now confirmed 689 new coronavirus infections today, including 516 migrant worker cases linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon yesterday. In Bangkok, there are now 19 locally-infected cases being reported on top of the ones found in Samut Sakhon. There are also 41 imported cases being reported.
Most of the cases reported were of Myanmar migrant workers with test results on another 1,453 people to be known soon.
Additional Covid-19 cases have been found in Nakhon Pathom, where the provincial public health office said 2 migrant workers had been infected with the virus, with both cases thought to be related to the neighbouring Samut Sakhon Province.
Authorities say they are aiming to conduct 10,300 tests in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and the adjacent province of Samut Songkhram, according to Taweesilp.
“Active case findings will continue in several provinces, actually across the country.”
The number of daily cases is the highest-ever reported in the kingdom, as overall Thailand has only reported around 5,000 Covid infections since the pandemic started.
Thailand was the first country outside of China to report a Covid case, and many credit its fast action towards controlling the spread of the virus. Now, after months of little to no local transmissions, the news of the largest daily amount of infections, is troubling.
Such infections reportedly started recently, as migrant workers travelling into Thailand illegally and skirting quarantine requirements, re-introduced Covid in the northern provinces such as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Now, the same situation has happened in Samut Sakhon, but the amount of infections is drastically higher than those in other provinces that were previously reported.
Such areas as Khon Kaen and Korat have instantly mandated, as of today, for anyone travelling to and from Samut Sakhon to undergo Covid testingand to report to local health authorities of any symptoms or plans of travelling.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the municipal organisation in charge of the Greater Bangkok city area, has announced that all New Year countdown events have been cancelled after new cases of Covid-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
But organisations who have already organised events will be able to ask for specific permission.
The BMA is also asking the workers in Bangkok to work from home for the next 14 days. The sentence in the statement from the BMA appears as a “advisory” at this stage.
Several schools in Bangkok have announced closures, for the safety of students. At this stage, they include…
• Wattana Wittayalai
• Assumption Thon Buri
• Bangkok Christian College
• Suan Kularb College
• Thepsirin School
Currently, health authorities are conducting active tracing in construction sites, restaurants and 472 markets around Samut Sakhon and Bangkok after 689 Covid-19 cases emerged over the past 24 hours, mostly linked to migrant workers in the coastal fishing industry and markets in Samut Sakhon, which shares a provincial border with Bangkok.
The Department of Disease Control says they are currently tracking down over 10,000 people who may have come into contact with the infected migrant workers.
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded number of Covid-19 cases in the provincial cluster, mostly Burmese migrant workers, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing markets on the Gulf coast, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and 3 cases in Samut Prakan (a Lao and 2 Thais). All have so far been traced to the original source of the market. The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
The Thaiger is updating the information hourly and will advise of any changes to the current situation.
The newly identified cases in the past 24 hours has pushed Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,020, adding nearly 14% additional cases for the country in just one 24 hours period. Previously the highest number of cases in Thailand was 188 new cases announced on March 22.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
There’s been an update in Covid-19 cases stemming from the Samut Sakhon outbreak. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry have now upgraded the provincial cluster, including mostly Burmese migrant worker, to 689 cases, all identified through contact tracing. Most worked in and around the provinces coastal fishing market according to the Department of Disease Control.
Some traced cases have been located in Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakan. All have so far been traced to the original source of the market.
The numbers are expected to rise as the testing, tracing and quarantining process continues. Importantly, the Department of Disease Control claim they have “the situation under control”.
For now, only Samut Sakhon is on a strict “lockdown” with non-essential travel banned in and out of the province plus a nightly curfew imposed until at least January 3. Migrant dormitories and camps have are now on “hard lockdown”. Some of the camps have been secured with barbed wire fences and migrant workers have been instructed not to leave the area.
The DDC ask that “the public should remain calm and trust in Thailand’s sophisticated health care system and ability for tracking and tracing”. They maintain that Thailand “has been ready for another outbreak”.
At this stage the DDC say there has been no credible evidence that seafood from the market, or seafood in general, could spread Covid-19 but is urging the public to have their meals hot and not eat them raw.
At this stage the government haven’t announced any extension to neighbouring provinces.
More information about the Samut Sakhon outbreak HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon
The Khon Kaen governor is taking action after the recent Covid surge in Samut Sakhon by mandating that people returning to the province must undergo a Covid-19 screening.
Somsak Jangtrakul says the new measures include those returning as of December 1 after he called a meeting of the provincial disease control today. At the meeting, it was decided that those returning must report to tambon hospitals along with health volunteers, village or tambon chiefs being required to undergo screenings as well.
Under the new requirements, he is asking Khon Kaen people to suspend any unnecessary trips to Samut Sakhon, and inform local leaders or health officials first if they need to travel to the area.
3 health checkpoints at Phon, Chumphae, and Khao Suan Kwang districts will stay in operation until January 17 as Somsak has mandated.
“We must not let our guard drop.”
Somsak did say, however, that major events such as New Year’s could still take place, but a request for permission for each activity should be submitted to the provincial disease control committee beforehand. The committee would then determine the risks and preventive measures to be taken to lower the transmission risk for large crowds.
He says if an event were to be held without permission from the committee, the organisers would be subject to strict law enforcement.
Somsak is asking everyone in Khon Kaen to wear a mask, observe social distancing rules, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded areas as a precaution against Covid-19.
Such measures are undoubtedly expected to rise as more provinces prepare to see a pouring over of those who were around Samut Sakhon during the recent outbreak that has, so far, tallied 689 positive Covid infections.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon
Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020
Thailand downplays UN criticism over imposing Lèse Majesté law
Netizens demand Minister of Public Health to resign after Covid surge
2 local Covid cases reported today- Bangkok and Ayutthaya
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Thai banks warn of cyber scams after surge in fraud
Voting starts in Thailand’s provinces, excluding Bangkok, alcohol ban in place until 6pm
Bangkok hospitals prepare for possible Covid outbreak
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
The smog returns to Bangkok
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Want to come to Thailand? Special Tourist Visa open to visitors “around the world”
Cheaper flights to Phuket a possibility to help revive the tourism industry
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
Thai Covid-19 experimental vaccine to proceed to human testing from April 2021
Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear
Minister says Thailand plans to build spacecraft to orbit the moon within 7 years
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
- Pattaya3 days ago
Mosquito-borne virus spreads in Pattaya
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to ease travel restrictions for some countries
- Economy2 days ago
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
- Economy3 days ago
Bank of Thailand says being on US currency “watchlist” won’t have a “material impact”
- Events2 days ago
24 hour alcohol ban for provincial elections part of a “ridiculous war on alcohol”
- Crime3 days ago
Siam Commercial Bank issues warning to customers after mobile app scam
- Technology3 days ago
China’s Moon probe successfully returns to Earth this morning | VIDEO