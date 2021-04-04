Japanese Ambassador to Thailand infected with Covid-19 | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Japanese Ambassador to Thailand infected with Covid-19
Among the new infections of Covid-19 reported yesterday in Thailand was Kazuya Nashida, the Japanese Ambassador to Thailand. The Japanese Foreign Ministry released a brief statement yesterday confirming the Ambassador has contracted the Coronavirus in Bangkok.
He is currently receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital in Thailand, and the information provided indicates that the ambassador is showing signs of improvements. Employees and others who were thought to have possible crossed paths or come in contact with the ambassador are already being quarantined at home and being closely monitored. Anyone who might have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus should expect to be contacted by the embassy.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 87 local infections in Thailand and that the figure included 3 Japanese nationals, though it was not confirmed if the Japanese ambassador was counted in that total.
Kazuya took on the role of “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Thailand” in December of 2019. (The title of Plenipotentiary means they are fully authorized to represent the government with full power.) He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 and has had a long career as a diplomat that has seen him serve in Iraq and United States before becoming Ambassador to Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
100+ Covid-19 infections cancels all prison visits
After a small Covid-19 outbreak reported yesterday, the Corrections Department has now cancelled all prison visits from tomorrow through May 5, after testing revealed more than 100 people infected within the prison systems in Narathiwat, a border province in the south of Thailand, and Surat Thani. Originally 2 prisoners in Narathiwat Central Prison were confirmed to have Covid-19 Friday, with contract tracing and testing revealing 5 inmates and a prison staffer who travelled to Surat Thani also have the virus. Now, further testing revealed that 112 infections have been identified in Narathiwat’s prison.
In order to prevent the spread in the confined spaces of a prison, several actions have been implemented. Aside from suspending all visitors, inmates will not be allowed to participate in any off-site work programs, and incoming prisoners will be tested twice and be isolated for 2 to 3 weeks before being assimilated into the common prison population. With visitations cancelled, the Corrections Department confirmed they will allow “virtual visits” through the Line app. Plans are being worked out to handle problems like court appearances remotely for any detainees or prisoners affected.
In Surat Thani, after the 5 prisoners and 1 prison official contracted Covid-19, testing was done on 135 inmates who were considered high risk. The preliminary results seem to be all negative. In the far south, the Deputy Governor of Narathiwat reported that medical officials had administered Coronavirus tests to 791 prisoners and prison staff thought to be high risk. Narathiwat Central Prison has a total population of 2,334 inmates and 97 staff members.
Of the 112 positive Covid-19 test results at Narathiwat Central Prison, 87 are male inmates, 23 are prison officials. Also afflicted are 1 female prisoner and 1 nurse. Prisons present some unique challenges and controversies when dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. For example, last week arrested protestors complained of human rights violations when prison guards claimed to be attempting to administer Covid-19 tests at unusual hours.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine certificates in the works for Thailand
With vaccination finally underway in Thailand, some uncertainty still exists regarding vaccine certificates and official paperwork after receiving your Covid-19 jabs. The Public Health Ministry says that they are waiting for the World Health Organisation to release a standardised format for a vaccine certificate before they start issuing them. That form is expected to be released in June according to the Health Ministry.
Travellers planning on getting their Covid-19 vaccine and then going abroad after will be issued an international health certificate, but are advised to register now for vaccination starting next month. On May 1 appointments are being taken via a new mobile app still in development. Alternatively, scheduling can be done via the Line app.
Aside from registering to get your first dosage, the mobile app should be able to remind users to get their second dose of the two-part vaccine, and also allow people to report any side effects after receiving the inoculation. The Health Ministry also reported that people without smartphones will be able to make appointments by contacting hospitals or healthcare clinics directly.
The plan is to provide recipients of both the first and second vaccine dose with a physical printed certificate along with a digital vaccination certificate. The hospital administering the vaccines should include the certificate, and it should also be available via the “Mor Prom” Line account. There are more than 12,000 hospitals and clinics all across Thailand registered to handle vaccinations.
Thailand has received 1 million Chinese Sinovac doses and 100,000 AstraZeneca doses as well. The majority of vaccines are planned to be manufactured domestically by Crown Property Bureau’s Siam Bioscience, scheduled to produce 61 million doses of AstraZeneca within Thailand and have them available by June.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
6 Covid-19 infections in Surat Thani from prison
Today, 6 people contracted Covid-19 infections in the Surat Thani province after an event that hosted prisoners from Narathiwat Central Prison. On April 1, 5 inmates and 3 staff members from the prison, located in the south of Thailand, travelled to Surat Thani. The supervisors stayed in the Diamond Plaza Hotel in Surat Thani City, while the 5 prisoners stayed in Surat Thani Central Prison. In the jail, they were reportedly in close proximity with 62 other inmates. On April 2, the staff and the prisoners attended an event at the Diamond Plaza Hotel. The large event was attended by approximately 1,000 people, who were all gathered together in the hotel’s large conference facilities.
Meanwhile, 2 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were identified at Narathiwat Central Prison. The infected people are believed to have been in contact with the prisoners that later visited Surat Thani. After testing the group who had travelled, doctors confirmed that all 5 inmates had the Coronavirus and 1 of the supervising staff was also infected.
Reports confirm that the event and Diamond Plaza Hotel did follow strict Covid-19 safety measures and the event was conducted with caution. Through contact tracing, authorities believe that 2,241 people may have been exposed to the Coronavirus. They were questioned for symptoms and 2,226 of them tested negative for the virus. Only these five inmates and one prison staff tested positive. Surat Thani province currently has 17 active cases of Covid-19 including the 6 identified today.
All of the people who attended the event at the hotel that day have been instructed to isolate, maintaining a self-quarantine for 2 weeks until April 16th. They are advised that if they encounter any symptoms like a cough, a runny nose, or sore throat, loss of smell, loss of taste, or other symptoms they should report immediately to a nearby hospital for Covid-19 testing. Questions or concerns can be addressed by calling 082-8000837.
SOURCE: Tiger News (Thai)
SOURCE: Tiger News (Thai)
