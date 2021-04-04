Japanese Ambassador to Thailand infected with Covid-19 | Thaiger

Among the new infections of Covid-19 reported yesterday in Thailand was Kazuya Nashida, the Japanese Ambassador to Thailand. The Japanese Foreign Ministry released a brief statement yesterday confirming the Ambassador has contracted the Coronavirus in Bangkok.

He is currently receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital in Thailand, and the information provided indicates that the ambassador is showing signs of improvements. Employees and others who were thought to have possible crossed paths or come in contact with the ambassador are already being quarantined at home and being closely monitored. Anyone who might have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus should expect to be contacted by the embassy.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 87 local infections in Thailand and that the figure included 3 Japanese nationals, though it was not confirmed if the Japanese ambassador was counted in that total.

Kazuya took on the role of “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Thailand” in December of 2019. (The title of Plenipotentiary means they are fully authorized to represent the government with full power.) He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 and has had a long career as a diplomat that has seen him serve in Iraq and United States before becoming Ambassador to Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.