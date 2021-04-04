Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families | Thaiger

Hot News
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Bodies were retrieved in the early hours of today for the 4 firefighters who lost their lives during yesterday’s building collapse in Bangkok. The director of the Thawi Watthana District Office confirmed that at about 6:30 am rescuer workers were able to remove the bodies of the heroic firemen. The bodies were pulled from the wreckage following a devastating large house fire that ended in the buildings collapse with 4 firemen inside attempting to rescue 1 of the home’s 8 residents who was trapped in a lower floor bathroom.
Bangkok city officials declared that the families of the brave firefighters will be provided with compensation of 100,000 baht each. The district director also assured that the government and other related entities would provide the families with additional support, in return for their acts of bravery in volunteering and sacrificing their lives saving the residents of the home.
Now that the human remains are recovered, the district office has condemned the building in the village of Krisada Nakhon 31, prohibiting any entrance to the area. The task of clearing all the debris is now underway. A representative of the building owner confirmed that the owner is not in Thailand and is currently living abroad. He will demolish the remains of the structure as fast as possible, but they will have to wait to begin until the police have had time to search the wreckage thoroughly and gather any possible additional evidence.
The collapsed building was constructed between 2011 and 2012 and was built with permits to be a legal 3-story home. Police are investigating further whether the original permitted plans were followed, or if any changes were made that could have affected the structural integrity or contributed to the fire and collapse. An electrical fire due to a short circuit is currently believed to be the cause of the disaster.
Travellers around the world eager to return to Phuket
Travellers of 28 nationalities have indicated that they would like to come to Phuket after mandatory quarantine is done away with for those that have received their Covid-19 vaccination. This according to the Phuket Tourist Association. The popular destination for foreigners will be the first location in Thailand to remove quarantine restrictions in the government’s long-term plan to reopen the whole of the country.
Tourists from China, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and 23 other countries hope to visit, but the ability to come still depends not just on Thailand welcoming them in, but also on the approval to travel from their home countries.
Phuket is expecting as many as 150,000 international travellers between July and September, predicted to generate 30 billion baht of spending into the local economy. The hope is these visitors will jumpstart tourism leading into Phuket’s traditional high season from October.
Details are still being confirmed, with submission and approval to the CCSA are needed before moving forward. The necessary documentation and procedures are still being worked out while keeping in consideration the safety of the local Thai people. Another looming factor is the required threshold of 70% local vaccination rate of the 460,000 residents of the Phuket area, a feat that requires at least 920,000 jabs injected by the July 1st quarantine waiver.
The Phuket Tourist Association is hopeful, they concede that they don’t expect general tourism to return quickly with restrictions, while lessening, still in place. The people coming first into Thailand will likely be overwhelmingly made up of people with families in Thailand and business travellers. Tourists are put off by any quarantine period.
While yesterday saw the return of international flights to Phuket with Thai Airways flight from Germany touching down and dropping off 16 travellers in Phuket before continuing to Bangkok with 114 more travellers, there’s still a long way to go before full tourism returns.
The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO
Ah yes, the challenges of being a digital nomad in Thailand. What is a digital nomad? People who can do their job anywhere in the world with just a laptop, tablet and wi fi (preferably free wi fi). Thailand has the scenery, wi fi access, speed and lots and lots of coffee shops (with excellent coffee these days).
But there are also lots of challenges that make Thailand not quite the perfect haven for the digital nomad. Kay from Hey Big Mango checks out the challenges faced by digital nomads in today’s program.
Some more information about the Smart Visa and digital nomads HERE.
Here’s a link to more of Kay’s content.
Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is poised to organise golf events targeted at Thailand’s expatriate community as part of efforts to restore confidence in domestic tourism under the banner “Stay Play Safe”.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the motivation behind the campaign is “to re-energise a sector that has been badly hit closures and restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Over the past year, Thailand and the world has been confronted by a global pandemic that has prevented tourists from travelling and so has had a negative impact on the industry and the economy as a whole.”
“With the pandemic easing, the government has started to look at ways of reviving the industry from within, targeting the domestic market…. the “Stay Play Safe” campaign has been devised…. to help boost confidence among travellers and in turn revive the sector.”
“The Ministry has long recognised the importance of the expatriate community as a sector with high purchasing power and with this in mind, the Department of Tourism, TAT, the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration or DASTA has come together to reestablish trust among the sector to help boost domestic tourism.”
In its latest attempt to stimulate domestic tourism, the TAT will host the Minister Cup 2021 and the Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series. Here are the details…
1. The Minister Cup 2021 will be staged on April 4 2021 at Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. Foreign ambassadors and representatives from chambers of commerce will be invited to participate in the tournament to tighten relationships between the local business community and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Participants will be updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Thailand and measures that have been implemented to cope with the pandemic.
The event will also offer the opportunity to outline the government’s plans and proposed golf and tourism related activities – under the SHA standard – targeted towards the expatriate community in Thailand. The event will be presided over by Minister of Tourism and Sports Phipat Ratchakitprakarn.
2. The Amazing Thailand Expat Golf Tournament Series 2021 will be held on June 4 2021 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi. The event will be organised to promote domestic travel among the expatriate community.
