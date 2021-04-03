CCSA Update: 84 new Thai Covid-19 infections, 1 death | Thaiger

Thailand
CCSA Update: 84 new Thai Covid-19 infections, 1 death
Thailand saw 84 new Covid-19 infections and 1 death as reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. This brings Thailand’s total infections above 29,000 to 29,031 and 95 deaths, with 1,268 active cases being treated currently.
Today’s death, a 29 year old woman living in Bangkok, had been mistakenly told she tested negative on March 21, and died on April 1. She was infected by her parents and was afflicted with down syndrome as well as cardiomegaly, a heart enlargement condition, and heart valve regurgitation.
Of the 84 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand, 58 were locally contracted infections, 11 were discovered from proactive testing, and 15 were from international travellers. 30 of the local infections were in Bangkok with less than 10 infections each found in Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Narathiwat, Chonburi, and Tak each had only 1 infection.
The 15 international infections had Thai and foreign citizens arriving from 10 countries. China and Malaysia each brought 3 infections, 2 from Bahrain, and one each from Bangladesh, Czech Republic, France, India, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
Globally nearly 131 million people have been infected (about 637,000 new today) with over 22 million active cases (nearly 100,000 in serious condition) and today’s 10,368 deaths bring the total casualties to 2.85 million. The US has the most infections by far with over 31 million, more than the next 3 countries (Brazil, India and France) combined. Thailand is 116th worldwide in the number of infections.
Full Covid-19 coverage from The Thaiger.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Busy in BKK – dust off the planes, Thais are travelling again! VIDEO
BKK is busy, well, compared to the last 10 months in Thailand. Bangkok’s two airports were closed as part of the 2020 ‘lockdown’ and only reopened at the end of May after about 8 weeks, and only to domestic traffic (with some limited international repatriation, cargo, and a few passenger flights). Over the past 10 months Tim has been flying weekly and was surprised today to see a major uptick in passengers moving around the airport.
Next week is Songkran and the traffic will be even busier with bumper passenger movement expected for this year’s extended Songkran (Thai New Year) holidays.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Finding information about traveling to Thailand at this time can be a bit confusing. Suddenly there’s a lot more paperwork and the Thai government keep updating the situation. But the good news is that the Thai government have at least put out a 4-part plan to totally re-open the country by the end of 2021/start of 2022. You also need to work through the vagaries of individual embassies and staff who may sometimes have different interpretations of the latest guidelines. But everyone is trying their best to help you get back to Thailand… so your patience will be rewarded.
For now, you need to consider a few more things than in the past, including the situation in your own country and getting back home after your visit to the Land of Smiles. Currently there are many countries that require quarantine to get back in.
The Thai Government has now endorsed issuing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the kingdom (for people having the required doses of approved vaccines), while approving shorter quarantine periods for international arrivals. Both measures take effect from April 1 until further notice.
There is also a current variant of Covid-19 which is causing havoc in some countries and could potentially de-rail the best laid plans.
More re-entry information HERE.
Will I need a visa?
Here’s a list of countries that, as of April 1, do not require a visa for a stay of up to 45 days in Thailand. They are part of the Visa exemption scheme.
Andora, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein. Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Sweden, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam.
Travellers from other countries – Laos, Macau, Mongolia and Russia – can also stay for 45 days under long-standing relationships whilst travellers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Korea and Peru can stay for up to 90 days.
If you’re not on the list you can apply for a Special Tourist Visa. This allows travellers to enter for a maximum of 90 days, and can be extended for another 90 days, twice, but the STV plan finishes in September this year so you would need to apply before then. Any other visa type will need to be individually discussed with your embassy if your circumstances are exceptional.
The TAT has published this list of 11 different groups that can enter Thailand from April 1…
(1) Thai nationals.
(2) Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, pertaining to necessity. Such consideration, permission, or invitation may be subject to specific conditions and time limits.
(3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions or under International organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their duties in the Kingdom, or persons of other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pertaining to necessity, including their spouse, parents, or children.
(4) Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion.
(5) Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specific date and time for return.
(6) Non-Thai nationals who are spouses, parents, or children of Thai nationals.
(7) Non-Thai nationals who hold a Certificate of Residence, including their spouses and children.
(9) Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including their parents or guardians, excluding students of non-formal educational institutions in accordance with the law on private schools, and of other similar private educational institutions.
(10) Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their accompanying persons. However, this shall not include medical treatment for Covid–19.
(11) Non-Thai nationals who have been granted permission to enter into the Kingdom under special arrangements between Thai government agencies and other countries, or persons or groups of persons who have been granted permission by the Prime Minister upon the submission for consider after the examination and review by the Ad Hoc Committee for the Consideration of the Relaxation of the Enforcement of Measures to Present and Suppress the Spread of the Communicable Disease Coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19), and shall comply with disease prevention measures determined by the Ad Hoc Committee.
Quarantine
From April 1 the quarantine time has been reduced. Unless you’re arriving from a country where mutated strains of Covid are currently a problem.
“Quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for international arrivals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine, approved, and registered with the MoPH or approved by the WHO, no less than 14 days before the travelling date. However, they must be from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus as announced and constantly updated by the MoPH.”
Currently that includes many countries on the African continent. The Thai government will allow a quarantine of only 7 days for vaccinated travellers but only for people vaccinated within three months of travel.
In all cases you will need to have pre-booked and paid for your quarantine at a registered ASQ facility before you leave for Thailand. After July there are a couple of zones piloting a ‘Sandbox’ plan, including Phuket and Koh Samui, which won’t require any quarantine for foreigners who carry a proof of vaccine (although the zones have to meet certain criteria regarding vaccination of local populations before the ‘sandbox’ is permitted).
Insurance
At this time there is still a requirement to purchase a special insurance against your catching Covid-19 with a value of at least US$ 100,000. Your embassy can provide you with a list of insurance companies providing this type of insurance at the moment. Your general travel insurance will not cover this.
Insurance information HERE.
Certificate of Entry
Anyone traveling to Thailand at this time must apply for a Certificate of Entry, including Thais. You can apply for the certificate online. Travellers will have to upload documents including a copy of your passport, a copy of you visa if required, and a copy of your insurance policy. Once pre-approved, you can buy your flights and then upload a copy of the flight tickets and ASQ booking confirmation with the hotel. Once your application in approved, you can download your Certificate of Entry.
Fit To Fly Certificate and Covid test
The fit to fly certificate from a doctor has been waived after April 1, although you should double check with your embassy if there is still a requirement for your country. You will also need a negative Covid-19 test result.
Check list
So, before you head for the airport, check that you have everything…. Your passport, certificate of entry, Covid insurance policy, your normal travel insurance (advised but not compulsory), a confirmed ASQ booking and a return flight booking, unless you intend to apply for a different visa when you arrive in Thailand.
Arrival
Once you arrive in Thailand you will undergo another Covid-19 test before being taken directly to your ASQ hotel for mandatory quarantine (sometimes this test happens at the ASQ facility). You will be tested twice during your quarantine period (but some travellers report different schedules to this), and then free travel around Thailand is allowed at the end of your quarantine period.
Re-opening Thailand
From July the government is trialling a pilot program where they will allow people to arrive without any quarantine – currently to Phuket and other hard-hit tourist areas. If all goes well, the intention is to have Thailand mostly re-opened by October. BUT we should also realise that there are still many variables at play and any of these plans and dates may change. We’d recommend you keep following thethaiger.com for all the latest information about travel to Thailand.
We’d also recommend contacting your embassy for any of the latest information about formalities if you wish to travel to Thailand right now before injuring expenses like booking flights or your ASQ.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Weather
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning of sudden summer storms, bringing strong gusts and possibly even hail, across many parts of the country. Yep, looks like the wet season has arrive d abut early in parts of Thailand this year. The TMD says the north-east, east, north, central, and upper south of the country will be affected from today until Tuesday. Officials say they fear the damage in many areas “could be extensive”.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the stormy weather is the result of a high-pressure system from China, that is currently moving over Thailand and the South China Sea. The TMD expects it to move into the north-east and east of the country today, followed by the north and centre, including Bangkok, eventually making its way down to the upper south of the country.
People are asked to exercise caution, by avoiding potential hazards such as large trees and advertising hoardings. Farmers are advised to implement measures to protect their crops. In the south, officials are warning of heavy rain and strong winds. Waves of 2–3 metres are expected in the Andaman Sea, even higher during thunderstorms. The TMD says shipping in the region should proceed with caution and that small boats should not venture out to sea.
Meanwhile, firefighters in the north of the country have been battling a number of bush fires, which have worsened the already unsafe air quality. The Royal Thai Army says fire fighters and volunteers spent 5 hours yesterday battling a bush fire at Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The Bangkok Post reports that 120 rai of forest was destroyed in the blaze.
Another 100 army officers teamed up with national park staff and village volunteers to fight a bush fire that had been raging in the park since Thursday. Officials say 90% of the blaze had been brought under control by late yesterday, but the air quality in the region is significantly worse as a result of the fire. 156 micrograms of PM2.5 were recorded near Chiang Mai university on Friday, far exceeding the 50 classified as safe.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 84 new Thai Covid-19 infections, 1 death
Southern Thai people turn from tourism to gold panning
Busy in BKK – dust off the planes, Thais are travelling again! VIDEO
Phuket Airport welcomes first 7 day quarantine travellers
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Reporter banned from Government House says police aimed a gun at her at rally
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Fears grow in Myanmar as military junta orders internet shutdown
Thailand News Today | Monk dies after C-19 vaccine, Phuket dusts off international airport | April 2
Bangkok student with Covid travelled to Phuket
Belgian police clash with Covid-19-flaunting park crowd
Songkran, Thailand’s wettest holiday, dampened by Covid-19
Personal Data Protection Act might be delayed to give businesses more time to prepare
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
Thousands of displaced Burmese flee to Thailand following military air strikes
16 year old Thai may be jailed in alleged lèse-majesté case
Myanmar army kills over 100 citizens in 24 hours
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
64 protesters arrested as Government House protest camp cleared
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment2 days ago
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
- Myanmar3 days ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourists in Thailand can apply for another 60 day extension, allowing a stay until July 27
- Crime3 days ago
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
- Bangkok1 day ago
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
- Myanmar2 days ago
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
- Chiang Mai12 hours ago
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday