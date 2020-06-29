India opens one of largest hospitals to treat coronavirus | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the proposal from the National Security Council last week to extend the emergency decree until the end of July. The decision was made at a meeting this morning with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other relevant officials. Read more about last weeks proposal HERE.

The CCSA says the extension was necessary because the country is opening up more businesses, including schools, and will start permitting more foreign travellers to arrive in coming months.

Although it is 100% certain that the emergency decree is being extended, some new sources report that the proposal will now go to the Thai Cabinet tomorrow afternoon for a final approval.

The CCSA noted that the extension would be until July 31 and it could be cancelled at any time if the situation with the reopening of schools and entertainment venues does not see any problems or any new outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.

A spokesperson for the CCSA say that the extension of the decree is not political and it is needed to properly manage and observe the situation with Phase 5 of lifting restrictions and regulations previously imposed. Businesses that are set to be reopened on July 1 includes pubs, bars, entertainment venues and schools. Read more HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post |Nation Thailand