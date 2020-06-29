Plant-based, traditional Thai medicine ready for human trials on coronavirus patients | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Plant-based, traditional Thai medicine ready for human trials on coronavirus patients
Some Thai doctors are veering away from pharmaceutical medicine for treating mild coronavirus symptoms and are going to try out plant-based solutions that have traditionally been used in Thailand to treat cold and flu symptoms. Researchers are studying the effects the plant Andrographis Paniculate has on treating the viral disease. The main state quarantine centres, Samut Prakan Hospital and Bang Lamung Hospital, are prepared for human trials once there is a patient that meets the criteria.
The research project is a collaboration between the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Chulabhorn Research Institute and Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. Director-general of the alternative medicine department Marut Jirasrattasiri says the first phase of the human trials will focus on safety.
“We want to know the efficiency both in people with and without symptoms, the effects on the blood, and the cytokine enzyme effect that is harmful to the lungs, heart or liver.”
Those who have the coronavirus with mild to moderate symptoms, like fever and coughing, will be given the plant-based medicine. Typically those with moderate symptoms only lasting 72 hours are not given medicine.
Researchers plan to give 6 patients 60 milligrams of the plant extract capsule pills. That’s 3 times the normal dose and it would be taken 3 times a day. Then another 6 patients would get a higher dose of 100 milligrams taken 3 times a day.
The plant, native to South Asia, has been known to treat the common cold as well as other mild infections and prevent flu viruses from binding from cells in the body. But WebMD says there is no good scientific evidence to support the medicinal uses.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand|WebMD
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved extending the Emergency Decree
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the proposal from the National Security Council last week to extend the emergency decree until the end of July. The decision was made at a meeting this morning with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other relevant officials. Read more about last weeks proposal HERE.
The CCSA says the extension was necessary because the country is opening up more businesses, including schools, and will start permitting more foreign travellers to arrive in coming months.
Although it is 100% certain that the emergency decree is being extended, some new sources report that the proposal will now go to the Thai Cabinet tomorrow afternoon for a final approval.
The CCSA noted that the extension would be until July 31 and it could be cancelled at any time if the situation with the reopening of schools and entertainment venues does not see any problems or any new outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.
A spokesperson for the CCSA say that the extension of the decree is not political and it is needed to properly manage and observe the situation with Phase 5 of lifting restrictions and regulations previously imposed. Businesses that are set to be reopened on July 1 includes pubs, bars, entertainment venues and schools. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post |Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British Airways makes cuts after Covid-19 profit loss
British Airways is the latest airline to cut jobs after Covid-19 sent profits in a downward spiral. The company says it has reached an agreement with its pilots that will see 350 laid off and another 300 entering a pool in which they could be rehired at a later date.
The airline previously said it needed to cut 12,000 jobs and decrease pay amounts for its cabin crew to deal with the profit losses in an attempt to save the carrier.
Those captains and first officers who are placed in the pool will still get half of their normal pay, and an additional 7.5% of the deducted payback upon returning to the air. The company said most of those first officers being pooled are the ones operating the Boeing 747 jumbo jets- which are largely used for the now dwindling travel masses.
Flight crews will see a 15% pay cut if they agree to a new proposal, which would allow them to still work. British Airways says it is currently in talks with the UK pilots union BALPA to solidify such agreements in order to save as many jobs as possible. Planes were grounded in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent airlines worldwide into crisis.
BALPA reportedly has not returned a request for comment at the time of this story’s publication.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cambodia announces changes to entry rules for citizens with foreign passports
Cambodian nationals who hold foreign passports will likely welcome the government’s decision to do away with the requirement for a US$3,000 deposit to cover Covid-19 costs, along with the compulsory US$50,000 health insurance. But a report in TTR weekly says the changes only apply to Cambodian citizens with foreign passports and a Visa K entry permit.
Following the move by the country’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, entry requirements have been updated at all Cambodian airports, but the health insurance requirement and hefty deposit are still mandatory for all foreign visitors. The SSCA adds that Cambodian citizens are still required to show a medical certificate that proves they have tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.
“Cambodian nationals holding foreign passports with Visa K are still required to possess a health certificate indicating a Covid-19 negative status issued by competent health authorities of their residing country no more than 72 hours from the departure time from their residing country.”
In addition, all international organisations in Cambodia, including foreign embassies and consulates, must confirm that staff and diplomats entering the country are free from Covid-19 and ensure they fulfill the mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
