Hundreds recover from Covid-19, released from Samut Sakhon field hospital | The Thaiger

Hundreds recover from Covid-19, released from Samut Sakhon field hospital
Nearly 300 Burmese migrants in Samut Sakhon have recovered from Covid-19 and have been released from a field hospital set up at a sports stadium while another 300 people are expected to be discharged from the field hospital today. The released migrants were sent back to the Central Shrimp Market in the Mahachai area fishing hub where they live and work.
The market, which is expected to reopen next month, was shut down on December 19 due to a large cluster of Covid-19 infections. The market has been the prime hotspot in the new wave of the coronavirus infections, spreading to more than 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces in just a few weeks. At least 3,441 confirmed cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The group of 292 Burmese migrant workers is the first large group of migrants to be released from the field hospital which was set up on the fly to treat hundreds of infected migrants in the area. The province’s deputy governor Thiraphat Khatchamat says the workers have been treated and given a health certificate declaring that they are “Covid-free.”
The provincial public health chief Naretrit Khatthasima says the recovered workers have immunity against the virus and it is very unlikely that they will get infected by the same strain again.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition.” Blood reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.
The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply. Many people are worried about Covid-19 and less likely to donate blood, the TRCS says. The mobile collection units also had to halt its operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who want to donate blood are asked to cooperate with the TRCS in revealing the truth about personal health conditions and travel history such as any visits to “high risk” areas.
“If unsure, you should temporarily refrain from donating blood for four weeks, wear a face mask every time you travel, donate blood, wash your hands frequently and keep a distance.”
Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the TRCS and other spots as follows…
- National Blood Service Center, Thai Red Cross Society
- Blood and Plasma Donation Center, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
- National Blood Service Sector
- Blood donation service
- Provincial hospitals across the country
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Nation
CCSA says they won’t deny lawbreakers free Covid-19 treatment
Labour trafficking, illegal border crossings and gambling are considered to be prime factors in the new wave of Covid-19. Recently, the public health minister toyed with the idea of making the lawbreakers and illegal returnees, who are infected with the coronavirus, pay for their own medical treatment.
The idea was shot down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration who said they cannot choose who to care based on their actions. The CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says they cannot discriminate.
“As for medical expenses, we’ll have to follow the ministry’s regulations… We cannot divide or subdivide. For those with health insurance, it depends on the terms. For migrant workers, the matter will be considered on a case-by-case basis.”
Last month, a number of Thais tested positive for Covid-19 after working in Myanmar’s border town Tachileik. Many crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally, evading the mandatory 14 day quarantine. Health officials say they were able to contain the cases linked to Tachileik.
A few weeks later, health officials reported an outbreak at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon’s Mahachai area, southwest of Bangkok. Hundreds of Burmese migrants who worked around the fishing hub tested positive for the virus.
As the coronavirus spread, a Rayong gambling den became a so-called “hotspot.” The outbreak related to illegal activities made it difficult to track those at risk of infection. Health officials say the virus spread among gamblers. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is now setting up an investigation committee to crackdown on the illegal gambling dens and prevent Covid-19 from spreading during the unlawful gatherings.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul floated on idea on his Facebook, saying those who broke the law and put the public at risk of infection should pay for their treatment for Covid-19 out of pocket. Many have rejected this idea, including associate professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, Thira Woratanarat.
“On the surface, the idea may sound alright because people who do bad things shouldn’t get help… But it can worsen the outbreak because those people won’t come out and get testing even when they fall ill… The virus might have spread far by the time authorities become aware of the extent of its transmission and this poses risks to medical personnel.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Former Thammasat professor blames partnership between officials and leaders for 2nd wave
A former Thammasat University lecturer is claiming that the current surge in new infections of Covid-19 in Thailand is a result of the so-called “Covid mafia” which he defines as corrupt officials working closely with local influential figures to carry out illegal activities.
Kaewsan Atipothiclaimed that these alleged co-operative actions between leaders has enabled illegal gambling and human trafficking gangs, who are responsible for smuggling migrant workers and Thais from Myanmar back into the country. He more specifically mentions the smuggling of migrant workers from Myanmar into Samut Sakhon province, which was the hotspot area that kicked off the current surge of infections.
He also named the Burmese casinos bordering Thailand’s west and north, and the illegal gambling empire in the eastern provinces, along with Samut Sakhon, as the 3 hotspots in the current wave of Covid, as they were “under the control of a mafia network”.
“As we were concentratingon containingthe disease at Suvarnabhumi international airport, the contagion has already entered our home.”
“This crisis would not have happened in the first place, if there had not beenmafia-controlled illegal gambling dens or human trafficking gangs.”
He explained that “an influential figure in Rayong province has managed to buy the entirepoliceforce, be it the local policeandthe Bangkok police,includingthe Crime Suppression Division, by dealing with just one group of state officials.”
“When you can buy total power, the business operator or themafia boss will feel stable enough to invest heavily (in illegal gambling activities), to the point thatRayong has been labelled“Thailand’s Macau”and it has expanded to Chanthaburi and Chon Buri provinces.”
Kaewsan says he also “didn’t expect that the policewill ever be reformed under the present government, and there is no real opposition in the parliament either, but only the vengeful group of politicians and another group bent on toppling the Monarchy.”
As for the initial wave of Covid-19 that started in February 2020, he blames globalisation and Thailand’s “close contact with the international community.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
