Hundreds recover from Covid-19, released from Samut Sakhon field hospital | The Thaiger

Nearly 300 Burmese migrants in Samut Sakhon have recovered from Covid-19 and have been released from a field hospital set up at a sports stadium while another 300 people are expected to be discharged from the field hospital today. The released migrants were sent back to the Central Shrimp Market in the Mahachai area fishing hub where they live and work.

The market, which is expected to reopen next month, was shut down on December 19 due to a large cluster of Covid-19 infections. The market has been the prime hotspot in the new wave of the coronavirus infections, spreading to more than 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces in just a few weeks. At least 3,441 confirmed cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The group of 292 Burmese migrant workers is the first large group of migrants to be released from the field hospital which was set up on the fly to treat hundreds of infected migrants in the area. The province’s deputy governor Thiraphat Khatchamat says the workers have been treated and given a health certificate declaring that they are “Covid-free.”

The provincial public health chief Naretrit Khatthasima says the recovered workers have immunity against the virus and it is very unlikely that they will get infected by the same strain again.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

