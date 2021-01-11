Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition.” Blood reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.
The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply. Many people are worried about Covid-19 and less likely to donate blood, the TRCS says. The mobile collection units also had to halt its operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Those who want to donate blood are asked to cooperate with the TRCS in revealing the truth about personal health conditions and travel history such as any visits to “high risk” areas.
“If unsure, you should temporarily refrain from donating blood for four weeks, wear a face mask every time you travel, donate blood, wash your hands frequently and keep a distance.”
Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the TRCS and other spots as follows…
- National Blood Service Center, Thai Red Cross Society
- Blood and Plasma Donation Center, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
- National Blood Service Sector
- Blood donation service
- Provincial hospitals across the country
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Nation
Thailand
Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
Thai residents can register for the first round Covid-19 vaccination at the end of this month, but no exact date has been released, according to the Department of Disease Control. Frontline healthcare workers as well as those who are in any of the 5 high risk provinces and considered the “most vulnerable” are first priority. The 5 provinces at high risk are Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat.
The DDC’s director-general says that the department has gone through careful consideration on effectiveness and safety of the vaccine and ensures that there will be close monitoring of the vaccine side effects that may happen after the vaccination.
The vaccination will be divided into 3 phases…
- First phase: 2 million doses of the vaccines will be available from February to April for 1.32 million Thai residents in the 5 high-risk provinces.
- Second phase: 26 million doses will be available from May to June for people in other risk areas.
- Third phase: From the end of this year to early 2022, the rest of the Thai population will be vaccinated.
The department will further educate health workers about the preparation for the vaccination procedures including vaccine storage, transportation, and monitoring measures.
SOURCE: NNT
Thailand
BTS Skytrain headquarters employee tests positive for Covid-19
A BTS Skytrain staff member tested positive for Covid-19, the Bangkok mass transit company announced on their Facebook page. The employee worked at the BTS head office in the Chatuchak district and didn’t work at the BTS stations. Staff that came in close contact with the infected employee will undergo a Covid-19 swab test and are told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“The staffer works on the 2nd floor of the headquarters and was not directly involved with train services. After he tested positive on Thursday, the company immediately shut down the floor and nearby common areas to carry out cleaning and disinfection, following the measures laid out by the Public Health Ministry.”
The BTS staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant where the owner also later tested positive.
Here’s the timeline and travel information…
- December 29: He and his friends ate at Tam Nua restaurant.
- December 30: He drove to work in his personal car and wore a face mask while working.
- December 31-January 3: He stopped working during the New Year holidays. Nation Thailand did not report his whereabouts during the holiday.
- January 4-5: He drove to work. He learned that the Tam Nua restaurant owner tested positive for Covid-19. The owner also runs Memory Pub Sukhumvit 105. The BTS employee drove to a doctor who told him he could have sinusitis, but said he needed to be tested.
- January 6: He took a Covid-19 test at Sikarin Hospital.
- January 7: The test came back positive at 3pm. The company immediately shut down and cleaned its headquarters.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Royal Thai Army’s Children’s Day activities go online due to Covid-19
Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the armed forces is suspending the upcoming national Children’s Day events to be held at Royal Thai Army units across the country tomorrow and will go online instead. All regular activities will broadcast on social media and online platforms including Facebook Live and YouTube, while additional interactive quizzes and prizes for children are adding colours to the virtual events.
Every year, children will enjoy tanks, planes, exhibitions, and other performances from the army forces site across the country. These activities will still be the same but they will be available on screen. A range of online activities for Children’s Day will go live on…
- YouTube’s “We are 5.0” channel
- Thai Army Facebook
Children can register to join the online events and win the prizes at https://childrensday2021.rtarf.mi.th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Craig
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 am
Where near Wat Ket, Muang Chiang Mai, can I donate blood?
Galaxy
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:43 am
The same at Koh Phangan?