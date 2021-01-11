Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low

Thai Red Cross Society calls for urgent blood donations, reserves run critically low
PHOTO: Thai Red Cross Society
The Thai Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as Thailand hospitals are in “critical condition.” Blood reserves have run low and the number of blood donors has dropped by 50%, according to the Thai Red Cross Society.

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the dwindling blood supply. Many people are worried about Covid-19 and less likely to donate blood, the TRCS says. The mobile collection units also had to halt its operations due to the restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Those who want to donate blood are asked to cooperate with the TRCS in revealing the truth about personal health conditions and travel history such as any visits to “high risk” areas.

“If unsure, you should temporarily refrain from donating blood for four weeks, wear a face mask every time you travel, donate blood, wash your hands frequently and keep a distance.”

Healthy people are urged to donate blood every 3 months, 4 times a year, at the TRCS and other spots as follows…

  • National Blood Service Center, Thai Red Cross Society
  • Blood and Plasma Donation Center, 11th Red Cross Station, Wiset Niyom and Bang Khae branch
  • National Blood Service Sector
  • Blood donation service
  • Provincial hospitals across the country

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Nation

    Craig

    Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 am

    Where near Wat Ket, Muang Chiang Mai, can I donate blood?

    Galaxy

    Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:43 am

    The same at Koh Phangan?

Thais can register for the first round of Covid-19 vaccines this month
BTS Skytrain headquarters employee tests positive for Covid-19
Royal Thai Army's Children's Day activities go online due to Covid-19
