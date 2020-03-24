How to request a refund for electric meter deposits – starts tomorrow | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
How to request a refund for electric meter deposits – starts tomorrow
Starting from tomorrow (March 25) the government is working with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Provincial Electricity Authorities to start returning refunds on electrical meter insurance and deposits to provide some aid to people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.
Who will receive the refund?
- Type 1, residential houses
- Type 2, small businesses
A total of 22.17 million customers will receive a total of 32,700 million baht, dividing into two categories…
• Metropolitan Electricity Authority (Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan) with 3.87 million customers, who will receive a total of 13,000 million baht.
• The Provincial Electricity Authority with 18.30 million customers and a budget of approximately 19,700 million baht.
How much is the electrical refund?
This depends on the metre used, which can be divided as follows…
- Meter size 5 (15), electricity deposit 300 baht
- Meter size 15 (45), electricity deposit 2,000 baht
- Meter size 30 (100), electricity deposit 4,000 baht
- Meter size 15 (45), Phase 3 Electricity deposit 6,000 baht
How to register for a refund of the electricity meter guarantee and when?
The owners of the electricity meter can check their rights for a return of the deposit, according to the agencies in their provinces. Registration to request money can be done from March 25 onward, via websites…
• Metropolitan Electricity Authority
• Provincial Electricity Authority
dmsxupload.pea.co.th/cdp/hello.html
Steps for requesting electrical insurance refunds
- Enter your name and surname
- Enter the electricity user number
- Enter identification number.
- Follow the instructions on the website.
- Wait to receive money from the specified channel.
The Electricity Authority will begin to pay the electricity bill back through to alternative channels from March 31 onwards.
Border closures hurting provincial economies
“If the closure continues beyond April, they will be heavily indebted and small businesses will collapse, worsening the situation.”
The spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus has meant the closure of Thailand’s borders with neighbouring countries, and people in border provinces are paying a heavy toll. The communities around border crossing areas have been traditionally busy centres for local economies. Now, the crossing and checkpoints are closed.
The people of Nakhon Phanom in Thailand’s northeast are asking the government for help. Four checkpoints in the province, in Muang, Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen and That Phanom districts are closed since Sunday night by order of the provincial governor in the wake of the outbreak.
The chairman of the province’s Passenger Boat Association says the closure order has strongly affected operators of boats and ferries plying the Mekong River, linking Thailand and Laos.
Port areas in the Nakhon Phanom Municipality, once buzzing with tourism-related businesses and activities, are now quiet. Only goods vehicles are allowed to cross the border via the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Nakhon Phanom with Laos.
Vendors, porters and manual workers are now out of work and, unprepared for a shutdown, many have run out of money for food.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods
Thailand’s Ministry of Public health explained today that the sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases reported in recent days is due to new testing standards. In the past, two labs have had to show a positive result before a case was confirmed, but now a positive result from one lab is considered a confirmed case. The situation was explained today by Assistant. Professor Walailak Chaiyasoot said at the Covid-19 daily report press conference on Tuesday.
She added that the performance of the labs had been enhanced hence one lab test was deemed adequate.
A lab in Bangkok can test 10,000 samples for Covid-19 daily and 10,000 samples outside Bangkok.
According to statistics, up to date, men have been more representative in the infection rates than women by a ratio of 2:1. Most patients were found in the range of 30-39 years of age, followed by 20-29 year olds.
As of March 23, the three provinces with the most number of infections were: Bangkok (329), Nonthaburi (47) and Chonburi (30).
“The global ratio is one patient to two healthy people on average, which means the transmission rate in Bangkok exceeds the global average.
"If people strictly follow social distancing, the transmission rate will decrease by 80%."
Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha told a news conference today that Thailand will be under emergency decree from this Thursday (March 26) until the end of April, 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.
The decree means the PM will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and creating checkpoints to reduce people’s movements.
The Emergency Decree act of 2005 gives the government sweeping powers to enact these measures.
Prayut says some requirements would be mandatory while others would be “requests.” A special committee will be formed to implement policy and procedures for the requirements. He did not state how this committee will be chosen.
He urged people not to return to their home provinces and said there will be checkpoints and quarantine measures taken along the way for those who do. Provincial governors have full authority and are cooperating to quarantine those trying to return. Violator of quarantine or self isolation face fines of up to 20,000 baht.
The emergency decree gives various powers, including the potential restriction of domestic travel, censoring media, curfews, commandeering or closing building, among others.
None of these measures has been officially announced and will not be until at least this Thursday. Rumours of a curfew taking place as early as this evening are false.
The PM also said that social media will be “very closely monitored” during the emergency decree period. Those sharing fake news or making claims of cover-ups or conspiracies “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Thailand reported 3 deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases today. The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.
SOURCE: Reuters | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
