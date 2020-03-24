Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods
Thailand’s Ministry of Public health explained today that the sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases reported in recent days is due to new testing standards. In the past, two labs have had to show a positive result before a case was confirmed, but now a positive result from one lab is considered a confirmed case. The situation was explained today by Assistant. Professor Walailak Chaiyasoot said at the Covid-19 daily report press conference on Tuesday.

She added that the performance of the labs had been enhanced hence one lab test was deemed adequate.

A lab in Bangkok can test 10,000 samples for Covid-19 daily and 10,000 samples outside Bangkok.

According to statistics, up to date, men have been more representative in the infection rates than women by a ratio of 2:1. Most patients were found in the range of 30-39 years of age, followed by 20-29 year olds.

As of March 23, the three provinces with the most number of infections were: Bangkok (329), Nonthaburi (47) and Chonburi (30).

“The global ratio is one patient to two healthy people on average, which means the transmission rate in Bangkok exceeds the global average.

“If people strictly follow social distancing, the transmission rate will decrease by 80%.”

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Thai PM Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha told a news conference today that Thailand will be under emergency decree from this Thursday (March 26) until the end of April, 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom.

The decree means the PM will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and creating checkpoints to reduce people’s movements.

The Emergency Decree act of 2005 gives the government sweeping powers to enact these measures.

Prayut says some requirements would be mandatory while others would be “requests.” A special committee will be formed to implement policy and procedures for the requirements. He did not state how this committee will be chosen.

He urged people not to return to their home provinces and said there will be checkpoints and quarantine measures taken along the way for those who do. Provincial governors have full authority and are cooperating to quarantine those trying to return. Violator of quarantine or self isolation face fines of up to 20,000 baht.

The emergency decree gives various powers, including the potential restriction of domestic travel, censoring media, curfews, commandeering or closing building, among others.

None of these measures has been officially announced and will not be until at least this Thursday. Rumours of a curfew taking place as early as this evening are false.

The PM also said that social media will be “very closely monitored” during the emergency decree period. Those sharing fake news or making claims of cover-ups or conspiracies “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thailand reported 3 deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases today. The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.

SOURCE: Reuters | The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM asks cabinet for emergency decree

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

PM asks cabinet for emergency decree
PHOTO: Eleven Media Group

PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha formally asked the Thai Cabinet this afternoon for the declaration of a national emergency to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand. The decree, which the Cabinet is currently discussing, will likely be enacted for a month. A decision is expected to be announced later today.

The decree would allow authorities to impose curfews, ban domestic travel and close any building without a warrant, and would give the government the ability to censor and shut down media if deemed necessary.

Proponents of the decree say it will help bring the situation under control, while critics fear the decree could be used to further the government’s power and limit individual rights.

Prayut proposed the enactment of the 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation during today’s Cabinet meeting. If approved, the decree will be enacted from Thursday to April 30. A news conference is expected later this afternoon.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)

Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island of Phuket, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.

• Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.

• Case 19 is a 56 yeaar old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on march 18

• Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.

• Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th

• Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.

• Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.

• Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.

• Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.

• Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
