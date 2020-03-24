Sharp jump in Thai coronavirus cases due to new testing methods | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Public health explained today that the sharp rise in confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases reported in recent days is due to new testing standards. In the past, two labs have had to show a positive result before a case was confirmed, but now a positive result from one lab is considered a confirmed case. The situation was explained today by Assistant. Professor Walailak Chaiyasoot said at the Covid-19 daily report press conference on Tuesday.

She added that the performance of the labs had been enhanced hence one lab test was deemed adequate.

A lab in Bangkok can test 10,000 samples for Covid-19 daily and 10,000 samples outside Bangkok.

According to statistics, up to date, men have been more representative in the infection rates than women by a ratio of 2:1. Most patients were found in the range of 30-39 years of age, followed by 20-29 year olds.

As of March 23, the three provinces with the most number of infections were: Bangkok (329), Nonthaburi (47) and Chonburi (30).

“The global ratio is one patient to two healthy people on average, which means the transmission rate in Bangkok exceeds the global average.

“If people strictly follow social distancing, the transmission rate will decrease by 80%.”