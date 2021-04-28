Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. The recent wave of cases makes up more than half of Thailand’s total case count of 61,699 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic last year. The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand is now at 178.
Numerous clusters have been linked to bars and nightclubs in Bangkok and since April 1, more than 10,000 cases have been reported in the capital, leading to overcrowded hospitals and limited beds in intensive care units.
More than half of the Covid-related deaths this month are people over 60 years old who have pre-existing conditions, although a number of recent deaths have been young adults who were diagnosed with diabetes or obesity.
Most provinces in Thailand have imposed orders requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Restrictions and closure orders have been set in Bangkok to help slow the spread of the virus, but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will discuss today whether to impose a lockdown in the city.
And yesterday, the Minister of Education announced that the next term for Thai schools will now open on June 1, instead of mid-May.
More information will be reported during today’s CCSA meeting at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Matichon
Thailand
Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
A company is refusing to pay 4 of its Covid-infected Thai workers who allegedly broke its work from home rules by venturing outside. The issue has alerted social media users who criticised the company after one of the workers said he was being denied payment after contracting the virus during the work from home period. But that man didn’t say he had allegedly broken the company’s rules for going outside.
Thawichaya Tungsaharangsee posted on Facebook that the company had issued a work from home policy for 2 weeks to help curb the pandemic and “asked” employees to refrain from unnecessary travel and to not go out and socialise. The 4 workers who are not being paid allegedly went to a shopping mall to eat and shop. Then, after a week, they all developed Covid-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Some of their family also caught the virus.
The company began blaming the employees and refused to pay them, even though the cause of the virus infection was technically undetermined. Thawichaya says 1 of the 4 infected workers is in critical condition and is having respiratory problems.
So far, there is no news yet of whether the company has changed its mind. As Covid infections spike in the Kingdom, 54 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have imposed orders requiring the public to wear face masks while in public in an effort intended to slow the spread of Covid-19 which hit a record high this month. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Since April 1, there have been 30,824 Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand, making up more than half of the country’s cumulative count since the start of the pandemic last year.
In Phuket, the vice governor warned that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Petition calling for Anutin’s resignation exceeds signature target, new target set
A petition hosted on Change.org, demanding the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has surpassed an initial target of 200,000 signatures. The target has now been increased to 300,000, with over 211,600 having signed at the time of writing. Anutin has been widely criticised for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with signatories demanding the reins be handed over to someone with proper expertise.
Nation Thailand reports that the campaign was started by a group calling itself Mor Ja Mai Thon (“Doctors Won’t Bear It Anymore”), with the petition launched at midnight on Friday. By yesterday afternoon, it had over 200,000 signatures. The group claims Anutin lacks the necessary expertise to control Covid-19, accusing him of failing in all aspects, be it vaccine procurement, policy-making, resource management, or gaining the confidence of healthcare workers.
Comments Anutin has made in the past have come back to haunt him, including his original dismissal of the virus, during which he called it a “common cold”, as well as his view that doctors who became infected should be told off for not being careful enough. The group has cited such comments, coupled with his failure to manage the crisis, as justification for the Health Minister’s immediate resignation.
“Public acknowledgment of all these failures proves that we cannot afford to squander our precious time and must bring an end to management that is not effective enough by calling on Anutin to resign and letting those who have the ability to take over when the country is in a crisis.”
Anutin insists he’s going nowhere.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samples of locally-produced AstraZeneca jab pass the test
The Department of Medical Sciences has approved samples of the AstraZeneca vaccine which have been produced locally by Siam Bioscience. Supakit Sirilak from the DMS says 5 models of vaccine were submitted for approval. The 5 had been tested for consistency during production. The AstraZeneca jab is one of only 3 so far to be approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. A technology-transfer deal signed last year awarded sole production rights to Siam Bioscience.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the DMS tested each of the 5 samples submitted for approval and found that they met all criteria laid out in the registration process, including chemical composition and safety. The results support a drive to have the vaccine mass-produced in the Kingdom, with the FDA having already authorised Siam Bioscience to ramp up production. Thailand finds itself in the grip of its worst outbreak yet, with the government heavily criticised for the slow pace of its vaccine rollout. Siam Bioscience is expected to deliver the first lot of jabs next month.
In addition, the National Vaccine Institute and the Department of Disease Control are placing a joint order for doses of the vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Nakhon Premsri from the NVI says officials from the Public Health Ministry have met with Pfizer representatives and the NVI and DDC have been put in charge of all procurement-related paperwork to speed up the delivery.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Pfizer jab may be better suited to those of school-going age, who pose an increased risk of creating a major outbreak. It’s understood the vaccine can now also be stored at higher temperatures than previously thought, making transportation logistics less challenging.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has now been given sole authority for managing all aspects of the pandemic, says distribution of doses will be accelerated by involving private hospitals in the administration of vaccines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
